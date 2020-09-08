The Best Tarot Card Readings Online – Live, Accurate, Tarot Readers!

Getting a tarot reading is a great way to gain a deeper understanding of your past, present, and future. Since tarot card readings are so versatile, they can be used to gain insight into almost any type of situation including relationships, love, money, career, your future, or any other area of life where you could use some extra help and guidance.

But when it comes to getting the best tarot readings, where should you turn? With so many websites offering online tarot, both free and paid services, how do you know which ones are truly legitimate?

Here’s the truth – Most sites that offer a free tarot card reading are not accurate at all. They use the same generic scripts for everyone. If you truly want to get a personalized reading that is tailored to your life and whatever issues you’re facing, then you need an experienced tarot card reader. And unfortunately, most experienced readers do not offer their services for free, but they’re still pretty cheap!

Over the past 13 years, I’ve tried all of the most popular tarot reading services. Some are absolutely incredible while others are hit-and-miss. If you want the best tarot readers and the cheapest rates, here are my top recommendations.

The Best Online Tarot Reading Sites

Psychic Source – Most Accurate Tarot Readers

Asknow – Best For Love Tarot

Keen – Best For Cheap Tarot Readings

#1 Psychic Source – Most Accurate Readers

Psychic Source is the cream of the crop when it comes to live tarot readings. Their experienced psychics are very accurate, knowledgeable, and friendly. They currently have over 167 tarot readers in their network, each one having their own specialties. For example, some specialize in love and relationships while others focus on career and money.

My favorite part about Psychic Source is that they offer several different ways to connect to one of their psychics. You can choose between a phone reading, chat reading, or video chat session. Each method has their pros and cons, but it’s mostly just a matter of preference and whatever you feel the most comfortable with.

Psychic Source has an introductory package for new customers which includes rates as low as $0.66 per minute + 3 free minutes. If you’re looking for a trusted company for live tarot readings, you can’t go wrong with Psychic Source.

#2 Asknow – Best Love Readings

Asknow is a company that has been in business since 2004, offering psychic readings via phone and online chat to thousands of customers around the world. Asknow has 51 different tarot readers to choose from, with each one being thoroughly screened for skill and accuracy. Some of their tarot card readers have as many as 25 years of experience!

Whether you’re seeking insight on love, money, career, relationships, or other aspects of your life, you can trust the experts at Asknow for an accurate tarot reading at an affordable price. New members get 15 minutes for just $10 PLUS 5 free minutes with one of their master psychics.

#3 Keen Psychics – Cheapest Readings

Keen is one of the largest and most successful online psychic networks in the United States. They offer many different types of psychic services including astrology, dream interpretation, aura cleansing, cartomancy, numerology, tarot, and more. Keen.com has been in business since 1999 and has a reputation for having some of the best tarot card readings in the industry.

My favorite part about Keen is their mobile app, which allows you to connect to your favorite online tarot reader anywhere and anytime, from any device. Keen uses a crowd-sourced platform that allows every client to rate and review each online psychic after a reading. This makes it super easy to find the best psychic with the highest ratings and to avoid the poorly rated advisors.

If you’re looking for the cheapest online tarot reading, you’ll be happy to know that Keen is offering 10 minutes for just $1.99!

What Is A Tarot Reading?

Here’s the thing about a tarot card reading: it has nothing to do with what you see in movies. You won’t be greeted by a mysterious lady, looking all mystical and out of this world, nor will you hear obscure warnings of the future. We have pop culture to thank for this misconception, but most people who get an online tarot reading for the first time are surprised to discover that the experience feels strangely therapeutic and comforting.

One of the oldest psychic practices in human history, tarot reading is a form of cartomancy used for seeking personal advice and personal growth. By looking at the tarot cards, the tarot reader can gain insight into your past, present, and future and help you get in touch with your inner self. During an online tarot reading, you can ask questions about various aspects of your life, from love and relationships to health and career.

As far as technique goes, each reader may use a different deck of tarot cards, such as the Tarot of Marseilles, Rider-Waite-Smith tarot deck, or the Thoth tarot deck, but the general idea is the same. No matter the design, each deck has 78 cards, consisting of a major arcana (cards indicating major turning points in your life) and a minor arcana (cards that are more representative of day-to-day life).

During a live tarot reading, the reader will first shuffle the cards and then lay them out in a certain pattern called a spread. They will then reveal the tarot cards, and depending on the cards’ positions and neighboring cards, they will interpret their meanings. Online psychics may interpret tarot cards in different ways, but, in general, the main idea is to help you make decisions based on your inner desires and offer you insight into various areas of your life.

Are Free Tarot Card Readings Accurate?

Whether you love freebies or are skeptical about paying for your first tarot reading, you might be tempted to have a free online tarot card reading. While that’s totally understandable, you shouldn’t expect much in terms of accuracy. Despite its mystical nature, an online tarot reading is still a service, and quality comes at a cost.

A free online tarot reading usually gives inaccurate information, vague predictions, and is completely useless. The ones that provide them give general information based on scripts. They could apply to anyone, and they won’t offer you the personalized insight you seek so much. In fact, at the end of the free psychic reading, you might be more confused than when you came in. Many people who had a free tarot card reading felt that the whole experience was rushed and as if they’ve just had the newspaper horoscope read to them. And not only is that irritating in itself, but it also puts tarot card reading in a bad light.

True readings, the ones you pay for, offered by professional readers, are totally different.

So, as tempting as it might be to go for a free online tarot reading, it’s best to choose a paid service instead. Your experience will be superior in every way, and you’ll feel that the reader truly connects with you and senses your energy, not just reads words off a script. Besides, with so many great deals on tarot readings, you can always find an affordable option!

The Advantages of Online Tarot

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about tarot readings is that they have to occur face to face in order to work. That’s not true. A true tarot reader will sense your energy regardless of the medium used, so yes, you can have a genuine online tarot reading via phone call, online chat, or live video.

The principles used are pretty much the same, except you won’t be in the same room as the reader. Instead, you’ll talk online, either via video, or via audio only, depending on what makes you comfortable. Not only is this form of tarot reading just as accurate as the traditional version, but it can offer you extra advantages too:

It’s much more practical, since you won’t have to travel meet the reader

You have access to a wider range of readers. If you’re having trouble finding a good tarot reader in your area, you’ll love tarot websites because you can look at dozens of profiles and choose someone based on client reviews.

Online tarot readings are usually more affordable, and you can always find amazing deals on platforms such as Psychic Source, Keen, and Asknow.

It’s easier to check if a reader is legit. On the platforms mentioned above, you can read reviews and testimonials. Not only does it help you check their reliability, but also to get an idea of their style.

It’s more comfortable. You’ll talk to the reader from the comfort of your home. The more comfortable you feel during the session, the easier it will be for you to open up, so if the idea of getting a psychic reading in person makes you nervous, you can try the online version first.

What Is Love Tarot?

As the name suggests, love tarot is a type of tarot reading that answers your questions about romance and relationships. Love tarot helps you gain a deeper insight into your love life, be in the past, present, or future.

The session goes like any other: you ask a question regarding your love life, choose three cards, and then the reader reveals them and explains to you their meaning. Most people want to know if their current relationship has potential, or when they’ll meet their soulmate, but there are many other things you can ask, such as:

What can I do to be a better partner?

How can I heal after a difficult breakup?

How can I stop self-sabotaging patterns in my love life?

Is this relationship right for me?

How can I get back with my ex? (it’s not the most recommended question, but people ask it a lot and it’s worth mentioning)

How can I have a more fulfilling love life?

Can Tarot Predictions Really Come True?

It’s in our human nature to look for answers and certainty, which is why we’re attracted to tarot so much. Wouldn’t life be so much simpler if we found out in a matter of seconds what awaits us down the line and what we should do to reach the desired outcome? Unfortunately, tarot cards don’t predict the future in the way we typically expect them to. You won’t find out the exact date when you’ll get a new job or find the love of your life, nor will you hear your future described in minute detail. Instead, tarot readings are more about giving you perspective. They can give you pointers as to what you can expect to happen if you follow a certain path, but, ultimately, it’s up to you to help create that future.

If a reading reveals that you will experience pain and heartbreak if you continue a toxic relationship, but you don’t take action to end that relationship, then yes, it will come true. In other words, simply going to a tarot reading doesn’t guarantee happiness; you need to work to reach the predicted outcome.

Also, keep in mind that tarot readers aren’t 100% accurate. Although they try their best to help you, sometimes even the most experienced reader can interpret something incorrectly.

How Can You Tell If Your Tarot Reader Is Real?

Fortunately, you don’t have to go to dozens of tarot readings to tell if your tarot reader is actually a scam artist. Apart from free readings, which offer scripted answers, you can watch out for these other red flags:

The reader keeps asking you for extra information. In reality, it should be different: you should ask the questions, and the reader should answer. If the psychic is flooding you with questions, it’s because they need details to improvise answers from.

The reader warns you that you’re cursed or that a tragic event will befall upon you. Most of the time, the warning is followed by a “special” offer where you have to pay them an exorbitant amount of money to get rid of the curse or heal your various issues. Needless to say, you can’t get rid of depression or negative energy for $499.99, so end the psychic reading as soon as you hear something like that.

The reader is asking you to call their phone number again soon, or spam you with emails to talk to them immediately. No, you won’t miss the opportunity of your lifetime if you don’t call your tarot reader in 24 hours. It’s just a cheap trick used to grab your attention and make you spend extra money on a psychic reading.

The good news is that if you look for tarot readers on a reliable website, you won’t hear any of these things. The readers here have to comply with strict quality standards, and if a scam artist happens to slip through, they’re banned as soon users report them. Most of the time, tarot readings are pleasant, empowering experiences that give you insights into your life and help you make good decisions.