The Best Three High CBD Strains To Vape

When we talk about vaping CBD flower, words like ‘fast’, ‘efficient’ and ‘convenient’ tend to get thrown around. It’s not entirely untrue- vaping CBD flower is all of these things- but it does detract from the overall ritual of the vaping process.



The process of vaping CBD flower starts a fair bit before you’ve pressed that button and heard your vape’s heating coils rumble to life. For us, it starts with the selection of your favorite CBD flower, and the simple act of breaking apart the buds to load into your grinder. It’s such a simple process, but that smell of terpene laden CBD flower intensifies with every twist of the grinder, giving you a sneak peek at what’s to come.



We love using the Crafty+ when vaping our CBD flower- check out our guide here. Your choice of bud is also as important as your choice of vape- are you trying to complete a project on time? Are you feeling just an extra bit sore after the gym? Do you just need to take some time and not move from your couch? On a particularly stressful day, how about all three? At Cascadia Blooms, we have a large selection of CBD flower to vape for every part of your day. Read on for 3 of our best high-quality, full-spectrum CBD flowers for you to enjoy!



Suver Haze CBD flower is one of our most popular strains here at Cascadia Blooms, and its position as one of our most loved CBD strains has been well earnt. Not only does it look, taste, and smoke like a premium CBD flower should, but it’s also our most potent CBD flower, with a whopping 18.7% CBDa for a total of 16.65% CBD.

Suver Haze is a Sativa dominant hybrid, making it an excellent morning and daytime strain. Sativa strains are generally associated with uplifting effects including clarity, increased energy, and improved focus. Vaping this strain is a must if you’re looking to use CBD to help productivity, making it a favorite for active CBD users.



The flavor profile is pretty lively too. Notes of black pepper and sweet fruits along with terpenes reminiscent of hops, pine, and chamomile are the order of the day, and this heady blend only gets better when smoked. Each bud is a cornucopia of orange, purple, and green hues, which account for those gorgeous smells.



Enhance your breakfast CBD routine with this bright, flavorful CBD flower. If you’re looking to vape potent, effective CBD on the fly, Suver Haze is the right choice.



Congratulations, you’ve made it through the day! By now, you’re probably looking for an excuse to kick back and relax. This is where Kush Hemp steps up to the plate. If you’re considering a new Indica CBD strain, or are looking for a new way to relax after a stressful day, Kush Hemp may be the CBD flower you’ve been looking for. As an Indica dominant hybrid, it’s best suited for evening use.



Kush Hemp’s terpene profile makes for a veritable riot of earthy flavor, with hints of wood, citrus, and fuel. The initial hit is rather smooth, but you’ll still need to treat this high-CBD flower with respect, as the flavors make themselves known after a couple of draws.



Kush Hemp also packs a punch, with 16.7% CBDa for a figure of 14.7% total CBD. This places Kush Hemp just slightly behind our other heavy hitters and works well for those of us with higher tolerances. Our customers love using this hardy strain after a hard day, with feedback suggesting it helps with unpacking and processing those stresses and pains.



Elektra is a Sativa dominant strain, meaning you could be forgiven for thinking that this is an exclusively day-time CBD flower. While it does work well during the day, a large amount of CBD smokers find this gorgeous bud works best at night. It’s high CBD content works well to help with aches and pains, and is used regularly as a CBD supplement for restful sleep.



Elektra is on the sweeter end of the scale, with citrus top-notes that give way to a fuller, dank base. Words like ‘robust’ and ‘pungent’ appear frequently in Elektra reviews, and they’re certainly not wrong. Elektra’s terpene profile makes for a flavor-filled smoking experience, heightened by the use of a vape.



Elektra’s CBD content is at the higher end of our CBD flower range, sitting at an impressive 16.65% total CBD. This means that Elektra is more than up to the task, regardless of your reasons for using CBD flower. It’s no accident that many of our customers use CBD for chronic pain and insomnia- this is a hemp flower that puts the work in.



Choose Elektra if you’re looking for a CBD flower that can help you end your day on the right note, hopefully with a blissful, uninterrupted slumber.



Final Thoughts

As you delve further into CBD, it becomes clear that it is no longer the curiosity that sits at the back of your local head shop. CBD can help provide a balanced structure to your day, allowing you to meet the stresses and strains head-on, before addressing your aches and pains at night. With a small amount of preparation and knowledge, you can curate your own CBD flower collection to meet these challenges perfectly.



Using a vape as your CBD delivery system helps achieve this- not only is it fast-acting and effective, your daily ritual of selecting, grinding, and packing your chamber all reinforce this structure. Using CBD is a deliberate action aimed at improving your life and overall well being, so this measured process goes some way to recognize that.



Check out the entire CBD flower range on our online store, and choose a bud that suits both your needs and your bank account. Read what others are saying, scrutinize the terpene profiles and lab results, and get acquainted with these magical CBD flowers. We love what we grow, and we want you to feel the same way.

