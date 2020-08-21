The Flipside: Positive Effects of Recreational Marijuana

In the past, Marijuana had such a negative connotation attached to it. It is often depicted as something terrible and should be avoided. It is the most often used illegal substance in the U.S., But as of date, many states are already legalizing the use of Marijuana for recreational and medical purposes.

Marijuana, also known as weed or cannabis is a psychoactive drug derived from the hemp plant. It’s legalization was surrounded with so much controversy and debate because both the judiciary and law enforcement have mixed ideas about it’s legality and effect on the general public.

If you want to try consuming Marijuana for recreational purposes and find out its benefits, you have come to the right place. We have listed below several proven benefits of cannabis use.

Cannabis can Help You Communicate Better

It is a proven fact that Marijuana can help you open up and socialize. It can help you reveal your thoughts and express yourself easier. The fact that you can easily exchange your ideas and socialize is a plus factor to those socially awkward individuals. For all your recreational needs, Hemper has got that covered. Check out their website and enjoy its wide array of recreational equipment.

Heightens Your Senses

Researchers and physicians have been conducting studies and tests on the effects of cannabis use throughout the years. A study conducted in 2014 confirmed that THC, the main cannabinoid caused marijuana users to have heightened senses.

THC achieves this by interacting with specific receptors in your brain. Areas of your brain, such as the olfactory bulb, which is in charge of your sense of smell, tend to bind with THC receptors to heighten your smell perception of your surroundings. As an effect the consumer will see brighter colors, hear louder sounds, and have richer taste buds.

Unlocks Your Creativity

Some users often state that they feel more energetic, artistic, and creative when consuming cannabis. Researchers have confirmed that cannabis use increases the cerebral blood flow of the brain’s frontal lobe. This trigger’s creative output by activating the brain’s nucleus accumbens, which is related to increased creativity.

Helps Relieve Stress and Anxiety

As a general rule, it is essential to have stress-reducing measures in our day to day lives. Not having these said stress relievers will deprive one’s peace of mind, ability to function, and eventually lead to depression. It is a proven fact that cannabis use can help you deal with stress.

It is said that marijuana use can induce a feeling of lightheartedness and a sensation of being carefree. Though we are just merely scratching the surface when it comes to exploring the benefits of this drug. Experts say that micro-dosing or taking Marijuana in low doses is a good way to go when trying to relieve stress as it lessens the feeling of being too high.

Relieves Chronic Pain

Cannabis contains hundreds of chemical compounds called cannabinoids that are linked to the relief of chronic pain. This is practically the reason why medical Marijuana is prescribed to patients who suffer from illnesses that produce chronic pain.

Helps the Fight Against Cancer

Recent researches have found that one of the most significant benefits of cannabis consumption is in the fight against cancer. Several studies were conducted, and it was found that Marijuana can slow and stop the spread of cancer cells.

Aids in Controlling ADHD/ADD

Patients with ADHD and ADD tend to have problems with cognitive performance and concentration. They often cannot concentrate and focus on the tasks given to them. Cannabis use has shown a lot of promise in helping patients with ADHD and ADD maintain focus on tasks given to them.

Slows Down Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disorder that leads to trembling and stiffness. People with Parkinson’s also have difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

It was found out that the THC in Marijuana controls the seizures and spasm caused by Parkinson’s disease by binding the brain cells responsible for excitability and regulates relaxation, thus controlling the tremors. Cannabis also promotes sleep in Parkinson’s patients.

Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible and progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. This slowly destroys the person’s cognitive ability, memory, and thinking skills. THC found in Marijuana can slow down the formation of amyloid plaques by blocking the very enzyme that produces these plaques. These plaques kill brain cells and can lead to Alzheimer’s.

Takeaway

With all of these benefits, it is a mystery as to why Marijuana is still illegal in some states and in some countries. We can just hope that in the near future, concrete evidence will be found that will finally prove that cannabis use in regulation is beneficial to the world’s population.

After all the benefits listed above, it is vital to consume Marijuana in regulation. It is important to remember that anything and everything in excess is also harmful. Cannabis users must educate themselves. Do your research and remember to inhale the good and exhale the bad.