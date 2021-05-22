The Growing Tech Scene in Nashville Compared to SF

Undoubtedly, Nashville is famous as a music capital, but entertainment services, ethical style brands, and the health care economy are changing its reputation as a developing tech hub. Nashville is working on its tech scene, but it may not try to be another San Francisco. The ample metropolitan city gives a unique accent to tech.

Tech accent incorporates its musical history and serves as a roadmap for neighboring areas to attract talent without impacting their southern charm. Nashville is quickly growing and ready to embrace a tech boom and preserving its small-town and creative legacy.

If you want to move to Nashville, you will find numerous options. Feel free to find out more about the best suburbs in Nashville to live in. however, Nashville is home to a small tech ecosystem, but it got momentum in 2020. It is becoming the fastest-growing tech sector and economy. Now, the city has a consistent stream of tech companies to expand or move to Nashville.

Rate of Job Growth

From 2014 to 2019, there was a 19.1 percent increase in the Nashville metro job market. Total tech employment was increased from 2010 to 2019 by 39.6 percent. Tech accounts for 5.1 percent of the total economy of Tennessee. Tech expansion of Nashville shows a great future. As per experts, the Nashville tech sector can grow by 16 percent by 2024.

Tech Future of SF (San Francisco)

Tech future of San Francisco is uncertain. Investment of venture capital in San Francisco was high in 2020 as compared to 2019. Moreover, tech hiring is on the rise; however, the status of new jobs is not clear in San Francisco. Remember, tech employers of San Francisco announce permanent work policies and downsize their office space faster.

Tech Success Hallmarks

Without any doubt, Nashville has experienced massive bumps in the talent pool because numerous companies want to put roots down in the South. Fortunately, Nashville has numerous key ingredients of San Francisco that are important for a compelling tech city.

Tech Talent and University System

To build innovative ecosystems, universities have great importance. In upcoming years, the global demand for machine learning, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence will fall short of filling positions. For this reason, tech companies need a reliable talent source.

The access of the bay area to top research universities gives it a competitive edge over other areas for tech hiring. SF is almost one hour far from Stanford University and California University. These universities play an essential role in shaping Silicon Valley. In the USA, California has the credit to expand five engineering schools.

In Nashville, you may not find the same schools linked with tech, and it is among the largest college towns in the country. It is home to 125,000 students in over 20 universities, along with prominent Vanderbilt University. Other universities are Belmont University and Tennessee University. Similar to San Francisco, a robust system of the university provides access to a skilled workforce. The workforce of Nashville is somewhat more diverse as compared to coastal hubs, such as San Francisco. In Nashville, 26% of tech workers are women, and 23% of workers are from different nations. Compared to this, San Francisco has 23% women tech workers and 9% of Hispanic or Black in the tech industry.