The Latest Free Psychic Reading Website – Spirit Space

Technological advancements enable us to get tons of benefits remotely and psychic readings are among the most popular online services worldwide. Whether you prefer receiving readings via email, live chat, or audio/video calls, you can easily find the right psychic platform for you. However, choosing a reliable psychic website offering reasonably-priced consultations might sometimes be slightly overwhelming.

In this article, I will review one of the most affordable psychic websites featuring the top-notch psychic advisors. Spirit Space is the platform you should refer to when seeking psychic guidance about love, finances, past life, and many more. Here is all you need to know about Spirit Space before consulting one of the advisors on the website.

How Does Spirit Space Work?

To get started on Spirit Space, you should first create a free account. You just need to provide your first and last name, email address, and password. Make sure you enter a valid email since you cannot sign in without verifying it. After verification, you can use your email and password to sign in. While you have access to the list of psychics and their bios, you cannot consult them without filling in your birth profile and buying credits.

As soon as you complete the procedures mentioned above, you can select a suitable psychic and click on “ASK A QUESTION.” You will be redirected to a private chat where you can introduce your question and wait for a detailed reading.

What Does Spirit Space Offer?

Spirit Space is a psychic reading platform offering a variety of services by experienced advisors. The website connects psychics and customers via private chat and allows the users to ask specific questions and receive comprehensive feedback.

Popular psychic reading categories offered on Spirit Space include:

Tarot Readings

General Psychic Readings

Astrology and Horoscopes

Energy Healing

Relationship Coaching

Angel Insights

Past Life Readings

Financial Readings

While these are some of the categories that help you filter the advisors, psychics on Spirit Space specialize in a wider range of reading topics. Utilizing unique tools and occult practices, they gain insight into your past, present, and future life and deliver precise readings.

Spirit Space Pricing

Honestly, Spirit Space is one of the most affordable psychic reading platforms I have visited so far. And believe it or not, I have seen tons of psychic websites and apps. Instead of paying for the exact duration of a consultation, you pay a fixed price and are allowed to ask one specific question. The selected psychic will get back to you with a detailed reading that can guide you through challenging situations.

Spirit Space psychics offer readings for 5 or 10 credits per message. By purchasing the cheapest bundle, you will receive 10 credits for $10, meaning that you can ask 1 or 2 questions, depending on the chosen psychic. As the price of the package increases, you receive more bonus credits.

On Spirit Space, you can purchase any of the following bundles:

10 Credits for $10

40 Credits for $30 + Bonus 10 Credits

70 Credits for $50 + Bonus 20 Credits

150 Credits for $100 + Bonus 50 Credits

The more you buy, the more you save! Awesome, right?

Is Spirit Space a Legit Psychic Platform?

Now it is time to answer the most intriguing question: Is Spirit Space a legit psychic platform?

If you are here for a brief response, then Yes, Spirit Space is a trustworthy psychic community delivering quality reading services by carefully selected psychic advisors. But what makes the website so reliable?

First of all, Spirit Space features top-rated psychics only, meaning that you have access to incredibly talented professionals who know how to deliver quality work. If you are not satisfied with your reading, you can contact the support team within 3 days of the order and request a refund. Do not forget to include the order date, time, and the psychic’s name in your email. If you are eligible for a refund, you will receive a partial or full refund; Otherwise, the support team will reject your refund request.

Many scammer companies register their LLCs in Hong Kong or Gibraltar to avoid regulatory fines. And this is especially common in the case of psychic platforms. Hence, do not forget to check the registered address of a particular LLC. Obviously, I checked it and luckily, SpiritSpace LLC is registered in Dover, Delaware. This gives me another solid reason to trust the platform.

And finally, the affordability of reading services on Spirit Space makes it clear that the platform does not aim to bilk the users out of money. It is evident that they really care about their customers and do their best to offer budget-friendly psychic readings. Reminder that Spirit Space is Not a Free Psychic Reading app. Even thought it offers an initial free question it is a psychic website and not an app. If you wish to download a free psychic app you can get a free psychic reading on mypsychic app was rated one of the best psychic reading apps on sfweekly.

The Benefits of Consulting a Psychic on Spirit Space

In a nutshell, Spirit Space is an excellent psychic reading platform for individuals searching for affordable but trustworthy psychic consultations. To make things more explicit, here are some of the incredible benefits of using Spirit Space to face life’s challenges and finally overcome them.

The pros of Spirit Space include: