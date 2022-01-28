Materials provided by: gobrides.net

How to meet Chinese women online and is this even possible? Yes, thousands of Chinese singles marry foreign men every year, and a lot of them meet their future spouses on good international Chinese dating sites. What are they? How to choose a website that will work perfectly for you? You’ll find all the answers here.

Our top 5 recommended Chinese dating sites

Which of these platforms works the best for men looking for Chinese singles? We analyze them all in more detail below—read these short reviews to find out what platform is likely to be the best for you.

#1 ranked Chinese dating site — EasternHoneys

● A lot of attractive Chinese singles

● Free advanced search

● Live streams

EasternHoneys is the best Chinese dating site for Chinese ladies looking for real western men and for western guys who are genuinely interested in dating young and attractive Chinese singles.

Unlike many other Asian dating sites, EasternHoneys has not only standard features like messaging or search, but also live videos and even streams. On top of that, this platform can work like a regular online dating website where members apply different filters to find an ideal match, as well as like good old Tinder for those who like а swiping feature more. Profiles on the site are very detailed, too—female members provide a lot of personal information and usually add 10+ photos. Explore the pros and cons of EasternHoneys services before committing.

#2 ranked — AsianMelodies

● Many features available to free users

● Special features like contact and meeting requests

● Bonuses for new members

Those who want to meet Chinese women should take a look at AsianMelodies—a Chinese dating site that has plenty of interesting and useful features. It’s a premium platform but there are pretty many free tools to use.

For example, those who have free membership (don’t buy credits) have full access to profiles, can browse the newsfeed, use the People feature, apply advanced search filters, send Winks and use support services.

On top of that, newly registered members get free credits to test the website and contact other users. The site was created for people looking for different types of communication, but most Chinese women registered on the platform are looking for a relationship with a foreign man. Explore Asian Melodies dating site reviews to give you the most objective idea about the service.

● Great interface, easy-to-use site

● The Watch Live feature

● Detailed profiles of Chinese single women

OrchidRomance is not a free Chinese dating site—on this platform, members can use a lot of premium features to find and contact the hottest singles from China. However, there are free tools, as well. For example, the one who joins this platform can create an account, upload photos and browse profiles of other members (which are very detailed) for free.

On top of that, users can request another member’s contact details for free (however, you can’t request the contact details of a stranger—you must interact with the user for a certain time before you make a request). As for premium features, there are plenty of them—members can send media files, use live chat, send real gifts, watch live videos, and more. Read this detailed and full OrchidRomance network review.

#4 ranked — CuteAsianWoman

● Mobile app available on Google Play

● Advanced matching algorithms

● Works perfectly for people looking for serious relationships

CuteAsianWoman is a popular Chinese dating site with a lot of great features. It’s one of the rare platforms where members can not only use live chat to interact in real-time but also make phone and video calls, send virtual and real gifts, send different types of so-called Mails, and use advanced search features. There are also templates of messages for those who experience difficulty with contacting strangers for the first time.

Another great thing about CuteAsianWoman is that profiles are verified and super detailed—most singles share their photos, videos, and a lot of information about themselves and the matches they are looking for. By the way, if you are looking for a great Chinese dating app, you’ll like this platform, too. Members who sign up for the site can also download an app and access all their messages and Favorites.

● More features than most other popular Chinese dating sites and apps have

● Video chat is available

● High-quality matches

Why not use a regular Chinese dating app to find a girlfriend from China? Because some niche online dating platforms, including DateAsianWoman, offer more than Chinese Tinder. In particular, everyone who signs up for DateAsianWoman can date safely—all the profiles are carefully checked and moderated, ladies must prove their identities and provide enough information and photos to create an account. On top of that, most girls use video chat and accept phone calls.

The site is created for people looking for a Chinese partner, so all the applicants from China need to confirm that they are looking for a serious relationship. There is no premium membership but users can buy credits and spend them on various services.

How we rate the top online dating sites

There are a lot of Chinese dating sites for foreigners, and the question is how to choose the best platforms from tons of dating apps and websites? There are certain criteria that we usually consider when deciding if a particular Chinese dating app or a site is worth visiting and using, and we describe them in detail below.

Moderation and quality of profiles

According to statistics, in 2018, over 21 thousand Americans lost money when using one of the online dating apps, websites, or social networking websites. Not everything depends on the platform that you use, but good moderation, the right verification procedure, and rules according to which members must provide media files to prove their identities and complete their profiles can significantly reduce the chance of meeting a scammer.

Best Chinese dating sites like DateAsianWoman don’t just accept every woman who wants to join the community. All the female members must provide copies of their documents, photos of them holding their ID cards, add at least 5 photos, and preferably a profile video. So, every man who joins such a community can be sure that a woman he interacts with is real and does want to find a foreign date.

Number and quality of available features

Best Chinese dating apps and websites usually offer something better than just text chat. We also analyze all the features that a site has, and include this information in our list of best Chinese dating services only if there are special features like video chat, phone calls, great matchmaking service, advanced search with a lot of filters, and gift delivery. Some websites like EasternHoneys offer even more than that and provide members with an opportunity to watch live streams and live shows, use the swiping feature, request contacts, and even real meetings.

Prices

There are online dating sites and apps that use different payment systems and have different pricing policies. A dating app or a website can be expensive or cheap—but it must be a good value. We analyze the costs of dating services and compare them with the quality of the dating experience that a member is likely to have using a particular platform. If the prices are reasonable, the site is worth joining.

Design and interface

Of course, this is not the most important criteria to consider, but it matters. It usually takes a year for someone looking for serious relationships to find an ideal partner online and get close before they finally meet in real life. Spending a year using one of the poor-quality, bad-designed dating apps or sites seems to be a bad idea, which is why we always make sure that a platform is easy to use and works properly for beginners, as well as for experienced users.

Privacy and safety

The safety of all members must be a top priority for any Asian dating site. Unfortunately, not all the most popular Chinese dating sites meet this criterion. Good platforms must care about users’ privacy, never disclose or sell their private information to third parties, restrict access to profiles for people who aren’t members of the community, provide safe payment methods, and use the best data encryption software to avoid any data leaks.

Mobile dating app or mobile-optimized website

Ideally, the companies must offer their clients good dating apps or at least mobile versions of the sites. It’s no secret that more and more people prefer to use their mobile phones instead of laptops, at least when using social networking sites and dating platforms. We believe that all good websites must provide their members with an opportunity to access their profiles and all the features on mobile—only such sites can be added to our list of top-5 or even top-10 Chinese dating sites.

Benefits of Chinese online dating

According to statistics, in China, online dating has become a profitable industry as 200 million Chinese are eager to find a partner. Best Chinese dating websites often work better than other good old ways to find a date in real life, mostly for the following reasons:

● Carefully checked profiles. As we’ve noted before, the best Chinese dating sites don’t just accept anyone who is ready to provide an email. On top platforms, members (especially female users) usually need to pass personality tests, provide documents, verify their identities, so every new member knows for sure that all the people on the site are real.

● People with similar relationship goals. There are niche Chinese dating apps and sites that accept people who have similar goals. It’s especially important when it comes to international dating—most popular international websites are designed to help people find girlfriends, boyfriends, and often future spouses. On other Chinese dating apps, as well as at the restaurant, library, or in the street, you never know if a hot girl is looking for a casual relationship or marriage.

● Advanced features. Modern technologies help us get close to someone even online, and the best dating sites offer the most advanced tools to meet this goal—from great matching algorithms to video chat and even live streams.

● Cheaper than offline dating. Some say that a popular dating site is always an expensive dating site. Well, online dating really costs money, but if you compare the amount of money you spend when dating a woman in real life and the amount of money (by the way, we’ll analyze the prices of using dating sites in China in more detail below) you spend online.

On top of that, most good sites accept Chinese singles who are looking for serious relationships, and after they find ideal matches, they usually don’t wait for years to take their relationship to the next year—most couples get married after they meet in real life.

Where to meet Chinese women? Online dating just works better, faster, and more convenient for most singles overall. Moreover, there are niche websites that, unlike other popular Chinese dating apps, can help you find someone special—a woman who’d be motivated to start a serious relationship with a foreign man and agree to migrate to his country if it gets really deep. Find out here how to tell if a Chinese woman likes you.

Finding the best Chinese dating sites

There are tons of platforms on the online dating scene, so how to choose the site that will work perfectly for you? Here are some tips.

Analyze multiple dating sites

Don’t pick a random site or just a most popular dating site. Look for more options and compare them carefully. We also don’t recommend you to blindly trust ads—analyzing a few dating websites allows you to avoid pitfalls that are often hidden in lengthy Terms & Conditions. Moreover, that’s how you can find the best value for money.

Check profiles, features, and prices

We’ve already listed the criteria all good dating sites in China must meet. Make sure you are not going to join one of the platforms with fake accounts, a few not so useful features, and incredibly high prices. If you don’t want to join all the sites, you can read Terms & Conditions or at least FAQ—in most cases, platforms provide such information to all site visitors, not only to the registered members.

Use bonuses/free trials to test the top Chinese dating sites

If some platforms seem good, create accounts—on most sites, men don’t have to provide too detailed information. The whole process usually takes up to 10 minutes. Sites like OrchidRomance and other platforms from our list provide free credits/vouchers/greetings to newly registered members. Browse the site, take a look at profiles and spend them on interaction with a Chinese woman you like. Evaluate the quality and the website overall. Make sure it’s what you were looking for.

Choose the best of the best China dating sites to meet a perfect Chinese woman

Compare all the best options considering the most important criteria (costs, profiles, communication features, prices, privacy, verification procedure). Use search to find the most attractive Chinese women. Ask yourself what the chance that you will meet an ideal match on this website is? Isn’t it too expensive? Does it offer all the tools that you’d like to use? Then make a decision and choose a top China dating site that will work perfectly for you.

How much does it cost to use a Chinese dating site?

We mentioned that you should consider the cost of services, find out if it’s reasonable or not. But how to do it? How much someone who joins the best dating site in China is likely to pay? It depends on two things: the type of the website and his own dating style or dating strategy.

Sites with premium membership plans

There are some platforms that sell premium plans. Paying members can choose between a few plans—usually Premium, Gold, VIP, Platinum, etc. and get access to special features. The conditions, as well as costs usually vary. The average price for a plan with unlimited messaging is about $50 per month.

Sites with credits

Most popular Chinese dating platforms don’t sell premium membership plans—they sell credits. This system has both pros and cons. On the one hand, you don’t get unlimited access to certain features like messaging, and on the other hand, you can control your spendings, avoid wasting money when you’re not using the site, and pay only for the features that you really want to use.

So, what are the costs? Note that the price for credits depends on how many credits you buy at a time. The more you buy the cheaper they are. Secondly, there are different fees for using different services. For example, text chat is usually cheaper than phone or video calls, and real gift delivery usually costs more than any other services provided on the website.

Generally speaking, if you are an active user, you can expect to spend about $100 per month on interaction with Chinese singles. If you want to spend less, develop an effective dating strategy—contact a limited number of women, use search to find the best matches, use more expensive tools when interacting with ladies you really like.

Final thoughts

What is the best Chinese dating site? There is no simple answer to this question, actually. As you can see, there are a lot of criteria to consider when choosing a platform—some sites may have a bit higher prices and fewer features, some offer a wide variety of great tools but have higher prices, so a user should choose the best option for them. If you want to narrow the search, just choose between the websites on our list—each of them is absolutely worth trying.