Meeting new people and building a romantic relationship is a necessity for every person, but not everyone knows how to do that. One of the ways to expand the area of partner search is online dating sites like The Lucky Date. This platform helps thousands of people to fill their innate desire of socializing and create more opportunities for making romantic connections.

Undoubtedly, TheLuckyDate is only one of the numerous dating sites that operate on the web. So, why should users choose it over others? When a person finds any TheLuckyDate.com reviews, he or she can be puzzled by their controversy. This The Lucky Date dating site review will clear up all the points about this platform to help everyone make the right conclusions about it.

🖋 The Lucky Date brief overview

When you access the Lucky Date site, the first thing you’ll spot is its unique audience. The vast majority of people registered there are middle-aged singles around 30 years old. In most cases, these people have serious intentions on the site, so they take advantage of the unique AI-based matchmaking algorithm and socialize with people who have similar interests to make connections that might lead to a common future. It’s a relatively new platform launched in 2019, but it managed to reach incredible popularity with users thanks to serving the needs of a middle-aged audience. It attracts people from all around the globe and has several options like the Asian version or Latin dating version, so the Lucky Date erases borders on the way to finding compatible partners and helps single people get rid of loneliness everywhere.

Pros and cons of The Lucky Date

👍 Pros: 👎 Cons: Focus on mid-aged members Paid services Users from all countries No FAQ Mobile app Profiles lack informativeness Night mode to reduce eye strain A limited number of communication tools A free bonus of 2,000 credits Safe and secure Advanced matchmaking algorithm Quick sign-up

💌 Registration process

The Lucky Datecalls itself a dating platform that is worth your time. One of the reasons for that is a time-efficient sign-up procedure that takes only several minutes.

The landing page design with an image of a car trip that takes you to the happy future contains a sign-up table on the right. It asks users to state their gender, name, and date of birth and agree with the website terms and conditions. When you press the Continue button, it’s also necessary to enter a valid email address and a password. There is also an option to sign up with a Google account.

When the registration is completed, you need to complete your profile, mentioning your country and city of residence, height, weight, education, and occupation, as well as write some words about yourself and add a photo.

In general, the registration process lasts for a couple of minutes, and you can dive into a new dating experience immediately after it!

🔺 Main features

Various The Lucky Date dating site reviews mention lots of different features, but their range isn’t that big, to tell the truth. At the same time, you’ll find everything for a fast and simple approach to making online acquaintances. Let’s have a closer look at them.

Matches: take a chance to like other users’ profiles and check if the sympathy is reciprocal. Everyone who responds with a like will be added to this section.

take a chance to like other users’ profiles and check if the sympathy is reciprocal. Everyone who responds with a like will be added to this section. Starred: make a list of people you like by pressing the Favourite button next to their profiles. All of them will be displayed in the Starred section.

make a list of people you like by pressing the Favourite button next to their profiles. All of them will be displayed in the Starred section. Search: don’t limit yourself with matches offered by the site. Find more accurate matches by mentioning the country and setting the age range of the potential candidates.

don’t limit yourself with matches offered by the site. Find more accurate matches by mentioning the country and setting the age range of the potential candidates. Notifications: learn the latest information about the users’ activity and matches offered by the platform personally for you. You can adjust this feature by hiding activity and switching the notification sound on/off.

⚙ Communication tools

It goes without saying that written communication is the most popular way of meeting new people. This is exactly the thing offered on The Lucky Date website! Though you won’t be able to call your potential girlfriend or start a video chat with her, there’s always a possibility to send a message to her and brighten up your conversations with funny emojis and voice messages. When you open any member’s profile, there’s a small field to type your message and a red Chat Now! button to activate socializing.

One more peculiarity of the communication means on The Lucky Date dating site is conversation starters. The site developers understand that it may be challenging to come up with ice-breakers to attract strangers through messages, so they’ve prepared many examples of conversation starters to help everyone overcome obstacles in building mutual understanding.

💥 Extra services

Neither of The Lucky Date reviews says about any additional services offered on the platform, and our attempt to find them wasn’t successful either. However, it’s important to inform readers about two unique solutions introduced by this platform in the online dating field.

First, it’s a unique matchmaking algorithm based on artificial intelligence technology. It uses the machine learning approach to analyze different profile details and offers more accurate matches on this basis. It’s a perfect way to get the best results by entering a minimum of details in the profile description. For example, if you want some Ukrainian datingexperience, you’ll be offered exactly that.

Second, The Lucky Date app offers users the choice of either a dark or a light theme, depending on their preferences. Not everyone is satisfied with looking at a pure white screen, especially if the interaction happens late in the evening or at night. Therefore, it’s possible to change the brightness to a bluish tint that doesn’t disturb the eyesight so much. It’s also a great way to save on energy and make your device’s battery last longer.

💰 Pricing policy

The Lucky Dateis a platform that combines free and paid services. The range of free options is quite extensive and includes:

Registration;

Viewing other users’ profiles and photographs;

Reading messages;

Liking other profiles;

Using the search feature;

Adding users to favorites, etc.

However, communication tools can be used only by those The Lucky Date website members who have credits. The first welcome package of 2,000 credits is given to everyone upon registration for free, and it’s a perfect chance to discover paid services of the website before making a purchase of credits. For example, a live chat feature costs 200 credits, so you can send several of them for this amount.

When you run out of all your credits, it’s necessary to top up your limit. It makes sense to buy credits since premium members get access to many useful paid features like:

Text chatting and sending mails;

Viewing photos;

Sending photographs in a chat;

Replying to messages;

Getting perfect match ideas;

Sending stickers and animated gifts.

So how much should you pay for credits on this platform? The pricing policy looks as follows:

5,000 credits cost $19.99

25,000 credits cost $49.99

75,000 credits cost $149.99

📍 How to use Lucky Date?

The Lucky Date dating site has a user-friendly interface and can be navigated intuitively, even if you’re a new member. However, it’s important to remind a procedure of using this platform one more time to prevent any issues:

Open the website at theluckydate.com; Register an account or log into the existing one; Discover members selected by the AI matching algorithm; Select the profile of the person you like to start communication; Interact with singles from different countries and make meaningful connections.

🔏 Legality and Safety

One of the most important aspects ofThe Lucky Date review is to explain how safe users can feel on this site. There’s no need to doubt this platform’s legitimacy since it offers absolutely lawful services of helping people meet potential partners. The site has clear documentation, including the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Membership Policy to inform users about everything they can face on the site.

The fact that profiles are simple and contain a minimum of information about users makes them unattractive to hackers and other hunters for sensitive details. Furthermore, the customer support team is available round the clock at support@theluckydate.com, so any issues can be solved quickly and easily.

❗ Summary of the Lucky Date Review

It’s always important to learn more about a dating site before registering on it. The Lucky Date dating site review you’ve read now has collected the most important aspects about this platform. Now you’re aware of the fact this site mostly attracts middle-aged people from lots of countries around the world who want to make different types of connections. It features a quick and effortless sign-up procedure, offers a free trial of advanced features, and provides basic communication tools for finding matches. Naturally, it’s not perfect and has some downfalls like any other dating destination, but the benefits of this platform outweigh all the cons, and thousands of satisfied users confirm that!

❓ FAQ

Is The Lucky Date legit?

Yes, it is. This platform doesn’t break any law. It helps single people to find partners, which is an absolutely legal service. It’s officially registered in Gibraltar.

What payment options does The Lucky Date support?

It’s possible to buy credits on the platform if you pay with Visa and MasterCard credit or debit cards. The service doesn’t support shop-specific and online store gift cards.