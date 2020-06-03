The New Easy and Effective Way to Consume CBD: Oral Strips

By Richard Cowan

Consuming CBD has become more and more mainstream, and the methods of consumption are evolving with the times. Many people are enticed by the health benefits CBD are thought to have, but they haven’t found the best way to ingest it without getting a “hempy” aftertaste. Well, remember those Listerine strips that always saved your breath but didn’t do much more? Now you can get the same minty freshness, and with the added benefits of CBD.

One of the fastest and easiest ways to consume hemp-based products with an immediate effect is through oral consumption. An CBD oral strip, made of an incredibly thin layer of “paper,” is water soluble. Because of this, the amazing plant benefits packed into the small strip instantly get absorbed sublingually to your bloodstream. Instead of eating something and waiting for it to pass the digestive system, oral strips instantly dissolve upon contact with water or saliva. With the active ingredients being absorbed so quickly the beneficial effects can be felt almost right away. Not to mention, now your breath smells great too!

Not only do oral strips offer fast acting relief, they deliver the perfect dose of CBD in each strip. Each CBD strip contains 15mg of cannabidiol isolate, and zero THC, they can sometimes aid in maintaining healthy sleep patterns, recovering from inflammation and restoring a sense of calm or focus.

If you have struggled to find the best way to consume CBD for your lifestyle, Blue Ribbon Hemp Menthol CBD Strips could be the golden ticket for you. Conveniently packed, easily storable, tasty and most importantly effective. With 15mg of CBD per strip, residual solvent and pesticide free, they deliver a fast acting relief you can count on.

Turn to Blue Ribbon Hemp for CBD products you can count on. Backed by third-party lab results, each CBD oral strip, tincture and lotion is crafted with your care in mind.