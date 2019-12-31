The Pros of Hiring a Lawyer for a DUI Charge

We get it, hiring a lawyer is yet another expense after you’ve just been charged with a DUI. But here’s the thing: a DUI charge is a criminal offense. More than just a bad judgment call on your part for driving while intoxicated, this singular event (or at least we hope it is) can affect other aspects of your life, such as obtaining future licenses, getting employed, among many others.

So, what’s your best chance of keeping your license, reducing your charges, and possibly clearing your name? The answer may be pretty obvious, but it’s a tough decision to make: you hire a DUI attorney.

These DUI attorneys can represent you in court and, depending on your innocence, even help you prove that you were sober at the time of the arrest. Want to know how else you can benefit from hiring a DUI attorney? We’ve listed three benefits of hiring legal counsel at a time like this.

They understand the court system best.

The court system is a rather complex landscape to navigate in. While we can always consult Google and other search engines during DMV hearings to try to make sense of what the judge is saying, a lawyer by your side can help you understand the situation better. This is their world after all – drafting plea bargains, following trial procedures, understanding processes.

Of course, while we’re at the subject of experience and understanding legal matters, you should hire a lawyer that specializes in cases similar to yours. Getting a DUI attorney can help you get the best possible outcome. This way, they can anticipate possible moves made by the judge and prepare accordingly.

They can plead your case better before the court.

Driving while under the influence is a serious offense. It can lead to you losing your driving privileges, possibly getting jail time, and it may even trickle down to other aspects of your life, such as your chances of employment.

Although you cannot completely evade the law, DUI attorneys can potentially lessen the negative consequences for you. They will help you negotiate a more lenient sentence and plead it before the courts. The whole point of hiring them is to minimize the damages that this charge may cause.

You’ll be better assured of your security and protection of rights.

We know just how stressful it can be to receive a DUI charge. The fact that this is a criminal offense makes it seem grave and permanent. You might be worried about your records, the financial implications, and the possibility of jail time for you. Of course, all these worries are valid, but a good lawyer will at least reassure you that the worst will not happen to you.

With great and reliable legal representation in your arena, you can make sure that you get due process and that your rights are protected in court. DUI attorneys are excellent negotiators and having them as personal advocates can ease stress and anxiety.

It is to your advantage to hire a lawyer who is already familiar with the legal procedures surrounding your case. While you can waive your right to hire an attorney, DUI charges are not to be taken lightly.

Who knows, the only thing that might get in between you and some time in jail is a lawyer with enough experience and a good reputation. With a good DUI attorney fighting your case, you can give yourself the best chance of protecting your rights and ensuring that you get a fair and just sentence.