Over the last five years, CBD sales have increased at an incremental rate. In the next five years, it is anticipated that the market for CBD will be worth almost $7 billion. With so much revenue being generated, it’s obvious that there’s a reason for the popularity of this compound. Through much research, individuals have learned that CBD can play an important role in overall health and well-being. People across San Francisco are using this product as a sleep aid, recovery mechanism, anxiety manager, and more. In this article, we will discuss the role of CBD in overall health.

What Is the Mental Impact of CBD On the Average User?

In many cases, the impact of CBD usage is split between mental and physical. Most frequently, people use this product to treat variations of anxiety. From PTSD to general anxiety disorder, this supplement is known for alleviating certain symptoms by calming hormones and de-escalating the brain during moments of panic. In addition to anxiety, depression is a common mental health issue for people across the country. By aiding the reception of serotonin in the brain, this product helps reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

Many people who are depressed, anxious, or high-strung have a difficult time falling asleep for an appropriate amount of time each night. There are also people who struggle from various sleep deficiencies. Since CBD is a calming agent, it assists people in their ability to relax physically and mentally in order to get a quality night sleep. A good night sleep has massive impacts on overall well-being.

What Is the Physical Impact of CBD On the Average User?

This supplement is well-known for its ability to help relieve pain and other ailments. If you are suffering from chronic pain or a new injury, this product can help provide quick relief to the affected area. This process occurs when the nervous system is calmed and inflammation is reduced. Many skin conditions are a result of unnecessary inflammation, and since CBD has natural anti-inflammatory properties, it’s able to help reduce redness, irritation, and oil production.

How Much CBD Should I Use?

After you determine if this supplement is right for you, it is important that you pick a trusted product on the market. Nowadays, millions of retailers sell CBD infused products. Rather than picking up this supplement at your local gas station, take the time to research brands that you can trust.

After choosing a brand, pick the application that works best for your situation. If you are looking for a sleep aid, try choosing an oil that can be consumed directly. For pain, choose an oil or topical product that can be applied to the affected area. Products that are consumed in pure form are often more effective than edibles. Start by taking a low dosage so that your body can adjust to any side effects that you may feel.

Summary

CBD has taken over the marketplace in the last five years. With rising numbers of anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, many people are looking to CBD to relieve the pain that they feel on a regular basis. Brands such as Hand and Paw are constantly releasing new products that can be used by every member of the family.