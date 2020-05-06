The Story Behind Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD Products for Seniors

<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2pOEOlfc2r8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Why did we create Blue Ribbon Hemp for seniors as a new product? Reason one, is that the senior market is not being adequately addressed. This is something, of course, that I have a personal interest in and always will, being that I am turning 80 years old this year (2020).

Secondly, the whole business of what is the appropriate concern for seniors, generally speaking out is always the number one concern. As so many people on limited budgets, fixed income, want the best possible price.

Also, seniors have more health concerns than the average citizen. So, they want to be sure that what they are getting is in fact what they need. We found by testing that the point of fact, most of the products were not as advertised. So this is the whole point about having Real Tested CBD, so that when you can be sure that what you are paying for is what you’re getting.

Of course, one thing is that older people may be particularly sensitive to pesticides or residues, other things that they don’t want in their CBD product, and frankly, shouldn’t be in the product. Unfortunately, some of the products on the market do have pesticide residues, and other problems like that. The main thing is that you know what you’re getting and that you’re getting what you pay for.

