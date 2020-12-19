The Story of Joseph Ayoub and the Art of Making Timeless Roses

What’s the most gifted flower on Valentine’s Day? It’s probably the most straightforward question ever. The answer is none other than roses. This flower symbolizes love and affection. But when you gift your partner a bunch of roses, do you think they will last for at least a couple of weeks? They probably won’t. Roses hardly last for five days, maybe a week, but they eventually dry up, lose their color, and get thrown away.

What if you come to know about roses that last for five years? Wouldn’t you want to gift those instead of ordinary roses? But the idea is so simple, right? Instead of buying roses that don’t last for a week, you are gifting roses to your special someone that last for years. And that too in a well-decorated box with a personalized message. That’s the idea that has turned Dose of Roses into one of the world’s fastest-growing brands. People are going gaga over customized roses, and it all came from the idea of customizing gifts for Valentine’s Day.

The Beginnings of Dose of Roses

Joseph Ayoub and Julian Wilson founded Dose of Roses in January 2019. They wanted to start a brand that would sell customized gifts for lovers. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it was the perfect time to offer personalized assistance. Joseph and Julian wanted to make their products stand the test of time. This gave birth to the concept of Rose Bears. It was a stuffed teddy covered in synthetic roses that would last for a lifetime. The idea became so popular that all of their products sold out within a few weeks.

The duo even searched tons of stores in Los Angeles to find similar Rose Bears but was out of luck. This pushed Joseph to come up with other ideas for making timeless roses. Joseph came across preserved rose arrangements in one of the stores. This idea stuck in his mind. He and Julian immediately bought the entire stock of preserved rose arrangements and resold them before Valentine’s Day. Those products sold out too in a few days. And that was the time Joseph came up with the concept of selling luxurious roses, tailor-made to perfection so that they would last for years.

Today, Dose of Roses doesn’t have to buy the inventory of some random gift store. The company creates more than a hundred different roses that feature unique colors, sizes, and shapes. Each arrangement can contain 1 to over 150 Timeless Roses. With proper care, these can last for up to 5 years.

FAQs on Timeless Roses

People’s first reaction when they hear that roses last for five years is: That sounds too good to be true! Even you might have the same response, along with plenty of questions in your mind regarding these roses. Well, here are some of the most frequently asked questions on Timeless Roses that will tell you how Joseph used his creativity and imagination to make roses last this long.

Q. How do you make Timeless Roses?

A. Joseph arranged a deal with farmers in Ecuador to send lush, vibrant roses to his facility in Los Angeles. The farmers would only send the roses until they reach full bloom. The farms in Ecuador usually produce red roses. When they arrive in Los Angeles, the technicians of Dose of Roses will remove their color using non-toxic bleach. After that, each rose through a remarkable treatment with a formula consisting of non-allergenic and non-toxic wax.

Joseph also has to make sure that the fragrance of the roses remains intact for five years. To make that happen, the technicians use natural oil to preserve the scent of the roses. The treatment with non-toxic wax dehydrates the roses, making them ready for the finishing touch. Each rose is then dipped in dye to provide bright, vibrant colors, and that’s how the roses become timeless.

Q. How do I take care of these roses to make them last for five years?

According to Joseph, you don’t need to do anything extraordinary to keep the flowers fresh and in shape for five years. Just make sure you keep them at room temperature and away from direct sunlight. You don’t even need to water these roses or keep them in a vase containing water. Just dust off the loose dirt that falls on the roses. That’s all the care it needs to keep them fresh for five years.

The dehydration process is the trick to preserving the roses at their peak for so long. These roses don’t lose their fragrance over time. You should also make sure you don’t keep these roses in a place where there is a risk of crushing them. If you can follow these couple of instructions, the timeless roses will last their full duration.

Q. Are there any possibilities of getting same-day delivery?

A. Yes, there is, but only if you are a resident of Los Angeles. You can provide your zip code during the checkout process to see if your address is eligible for same-day delivery. Dose of Roses also allows you to select a specific date on which you want your gift to be delivered. But make sure you order a few days in advance. The dose of Roses provides to more than 50 international countries, allowing you to surprise your loved one even if she stays overseas.

Q. What is the return policy?

A. There is no return policy once you confirm your order. Since every arrangement is unique and the choice of roses differs from customer to customer, Dose of Roses doesn’t provide any return or exchange offer. You can, however, cancel your order, but not if you opt for same-day delivery. The company believes in surprising your loved one with personalized messages. Once the technicians imprint your message on the gift box, consider it ready to be shipped.

What are you waiting for? Dose of Roses offers you a gift of a lifetime (no pun intended). Just pick your favorite arrangement for your loved one and surprise her with timeless roses.

