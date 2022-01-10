The Top 10 Best Sugar Dating Sites & Apps for Sugar Babies [2022]

The sugar dating trend has become more popular over the years with many men and women looking for a mutually beneficial relationship. Sugar baby dating sites have grown in popularity as well, giving sugar babies an outlet to meet potential partners for a mutually beneficial relationship. Whether you’re just curious or have been on some of these websites before, this list of best sugar daddy sites is for you! And if you’ve never tried sugar dating before, here’s what you need to know about finding your perfect sugar partner online.

What are Sugar Dating Websites?

Starting off, sugar dating websites are in many ways like any other type of adult matchmaking site. People go on these sites to meet potential partners or sugar daddies that they otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to meet in their day-to-day lives due to things such as work commitments and lack of free time. The sugar daddy is usually older, wealthy, and looking for a young woman to spend time with and take care of. The sugar baby is usually younger, attractive, and looking for financial stability and mentorship.

Things to Know about Sugar Daddy Sites

When it comes to sugar baby dating sites specifically, there are a few things you should look out for. The first is that most sugar baby dating websites are free to join, and some of the better ones will offer totally free membership and access to all of the features for female members. However, male members will often have to pay for features outside of creating a profile and basic search.

For example, many sugar daddy websites offer premium memberships that allow sugar daddies to message a potential match, view their profiles incognito, request to open and view a woman’s private photo or video album, have their profiles featured at the top of search results, personalized matchmaking, as well as receive priority member support.

Also worth paying attention to before getting started on a sugar daddy site is whether you are looking to find a match in your region or if you are looking to find someone internationally. For example, you will find the majority of sugar dating sites focused in the North American region, but there are also more specialized sugar daddy websites that provide different language options and are open to members worldwide.

Finally, you should expect the general vibe and approach members have on sugar daddy dating sites will be different from what you may be used to from more vanilla mainstream online dating. A sugar baby or sugar daddy may be much more upfront and honest with their intentions rather than play out a drawn-out courting process. Most members on sugar daddy websites know exactly what kind of partner and relationship they want and are not looking to waste time.

Now that you know the basics of sugar dating websites, here are the top ten sites to find your perfect sugar baby (or sugar daddy)! These rankings are based on website traffic, sugar baby and sugar daddy user base size, the success rate of the sites based on feedback from users, cost to join/use the site, and overall satisfaction among members.

Top 10 Best Sugar Baby Sites

# 1 – Best Sugar Daddy Site: SugarDaddy.com

Sugardaddy.com starts our top list as the best sugar dating website. SD is popularly known as one of the oldest sugar baby dating sites online. Sugardaddy.com also has one of the largest communities online and is very transparent with its business model. This sugar daddy site is free for both wealthy men and young women to join.

Overall, Sugardaddy.com has a high success rate with users reporting having found mutually beneficial relationships within a relatively short amount of time being on this sugar dating site. A couple of reasons attributed to daddies and sugar babes finding each other with relative ease on SD is the site being highly active and constantly attracting new male members and attractive women. The male to female ratio is about 50/50.

Sugar Daddy is free for all to signup, create a public profile, and search. Female sugar babies use all of the site’s features completely for free and male users only pay using credits when they are ready to start a chat or request to view women’s private photo albums.

This premium dating site for sugar relationships operates very smoothly and is very easy to navigate.

Pros – Large userbase, recently redesigned website that is very easy to use, very active community with a high match rate. Free membership for sugar babies. Automatically sends potential matches to users.

Cons – Can be overwhelming for sugar daddies that are new to the sugar dating scene due to the large userbase.

# 2 – Best for Discretion: SecretBenefits.com

Secret Benefits is one of the best sugar daddy sites on our list. It is by far one of the largest sugar dating sites, yet it does not have the same limelight as a site such as Seeking Arrangement which is very appealing for those looking for more discretion but still have access to a large and active user base.

Secretbenefits.com is free for everyone to signup which is a very quick and painless process. Female members may access all of the site’s features for free, and male members may post a public profile if they choose to do so as well as search potential matches for free. There are no monthly fees and rich sugar daddies only pay using credits to open an unlimited chat, view a secret photo or video album, as well as browse profiles incognito.

Secretbenefits.com offers the ability for sugar babies and sugar daddies to chat live, exchange photos, and videos. The website also has an excellent blog where sugar babies and sugar daddies can read articles about sugar dating, relationships, and travel.

If you don’t want to be contacted by new members, you can hide your profile. Those people you have an existing conversation with will still be able to see you but you won’t show up in search results. For the cost of 10 credits, you may also go invisible for 24 hours and browse profiles in secret.

Overall, Secretbenefits.com is a great sugar daddy dating site for sugar babies that are looking for discretion!

Pros – Discreet website and members, great if you’re looking to keep your sugar relationship private and find others who value discrete relationships.

Cons – No live video chat. Currently does not offer a sugar daddy app.

# 3 – Best for International Sugar Babies: RichMeetsBeautiful.com

A great sugar daddy dating site if you’re interested in international sugar babies and sugar daddies! This is a smaller community but it’s still very active. RichMeetsBeautiful.com is free to join and sugar daddies can contact sugar babies anonymously until they are ready to reveal their identities.

Rich Meets Beautiful offers the ability for beautiful women and rich men to chat live, exchange photos, and videos. The website also has a blog where sugar babies and sugar daddies can read articles about sugar dating, relationships, and travel.

Most sugar daddies looking to find sugar babies on this site are found in the UK and throughout Europe, but the site operates globally. The male to female ratio is about 30/70, so rich gentlemen have plenty of attractive women to choose from.

The site is also known for being very secure with each of the members being manually verified by the support team by comparing accounts against social media profiles in order to make sure that each member is genuine.

Overall, RichMeetsBeautiful.com is a great sugar daddy website for younger women that are looking for an international sugar daddy with a wealth of experience. However, some users have complained that the website is not as user-friendly as other sites.

Pros – Free to females, international rich men, easy to use. A mobile app is available for this site.

Cons – Not many profiles as other sugar sites and limited features.

# 4 – Best for Short Term Relationships: WhatsYourPrice.com

A sugar daddy website that allows sugar babies to sell their time and attention in the form of a first date/meeting for cash or virtual gifts! One of our favorite sugar baby websites because it’s so straightforward.

The idea behind this sugar website is male members will bid much like one would at an auction. The member receiving the bid will decide which offer to take. The bidder is then expected to pay the agreed-upon amount for the date. This may speed up the time it would take to go on an actual date, however, it may not produce likely ongoing relationships as there is little matchmaking involved in this type of online dating.

Like several of our sugar daddy sites on this list, WhatsYourPrice.com also offers a blog and forum for sugar babies to discuss sugar dating experiences, ask questions, and give advice.

Overall, WhatsYourPrice.com is perfect for sugar babies that are looking for a short-term sugar daddy relationship or just want some extra cash! For most sugar babies looking to find a sugar daddy on this dating website, it really comes down to how much money a sugar daddy is willing to pay for their date.

Basic free membership is available to all who sign up and getting started is relatively easy. Female users looking to find a sugar daddy will be pleased to know that all of the site’s features are free for them to use. Men must buy credits to bid and message other members starting at $50 for 100 credits.

Pros – Allows sugar babies to be very upfront about what they are looking for, can lead to great first dates!

Cons – Not ideal if you want a long-term committed relationship, sugar daddies may not take sugar babies seriously or provide gifts/money as promised. Sugar babies may feel exploited if not careful, which could lead to drama.

#5 – Best Match Maker: EstablishedMen.com

Established Men is a well-established sugar dating site for wealthy older men and beautiful younger women. Establishedmen.com is one of the oldest sugar daddy dating sites online and has a very large user base.

Established Men offers the ability for daddies and sugar babies to chat live, exchange photos, and videos. The website also has a blog where members can read articles about sugar dating, relationships, and travel.

There are several options to get in touch with other members. You may send a message, flirt, or chat. Male members can also send virtual gifts to other people. Some of the gifts available are chocolate hearts, designer bags, a shopping spree, designer shoes, as well as several other options for the discerning gentleman that loves to spoil his sugar baby.

All of the site’s features are free for women to use. Gentlemen must pay to read messages, flirt back, and open up private photos. Membership starts at $79 per month.

The profile quality is generally good despite there being some reports of fakes. The support team does reportedly weed the fakes out fairly quickly and removes them from the site.

Overall, Established Men is a great sugar daddy site whether you are a younger woman or a wealthy man if you are looking for a long-term committed sugar daddy relationship!

Pros – Lots of profiles of beautiful women, easy to navigate website. It was hacked in 2017 so user information may be at risk as it is now being updated.

Cons – The Established Men match-making process can be a bit too formal or professional for sugar babies looking for a more casual arrangement. Currently, no sugar daddy app is available.

Seeking Arrangement, otherwise now known as Seeking, is the largest sugar daddy website online. Seeking.com is great for sugar babies because it has a very large user base and offers free premium membership to sugar babies. Sugar daddies have to pay a somewhat expensive monthly fee starting at $89.95 for a premium subscription and going up to $249.99 for a diamond subscription in order to use the site.

Seeking is also great for sugar babies because it allows sugar babies to search for sugar daddies by their location, income, and other features such as photos. The website also offers a blog and forum for sugar babies to discuss sugar dating experiences, ask questions, and give advice.

Seeking is also known for having the best sugar daddy app out of all the other sugar sites on this list. They have also recently added a video chat feature.

Overall, Seeking.com is the perfect sugar daddy dating site for sugar babies that are looking for a sugar daddy with a large income and who are willing to travel.

However, some users have complained about fake sugar daddies on the site. There have also been numerous scandals over the years regarding famous celebrities and politicians on the site, so this may not be the best choice for those looking for discretion.

Pros – Very large userbase, many features (including an iPhone app), free premium membership for sugar babies, good customer service.

Cons – Can be overwhelming for sugar daddies looking to meet sugar babies or who don’t have a lot of time to spend searching the site.

#7 – For Mutually Beneficial Arrangements: SugarDaddyForMe.com

A sugar daddy dating site for sugar babies and sugar daddies who are looking for relationships that are looking for a straightforward mutually beneficial arrangement.

SugarDaddyForMe.com is free to join and sugar daddies can contact sugar babies anonymously until they are ready to reveal their identities.

SugarDaddyForMe.com offers the ability for sugar babies and sugar daddies to chat live, exchange photos, and videos.

It’s worth noting that there have been numerous reports of catfishing, scammers, and men posing as wealthy gentlemen that don’t own up to arrangements made on SugarDaddyForMe, so using caution and common sense on this site is advised.

Overall, SugarDaddyForMe.com is a great sugar daddy dating site for sugar babies that are looking for mutually beneficial arrangements!

Pros – One of the most popular sugar baby dating sites, large user base, many features including a mobile app.

Cons – Can be expensive to use if you’re a sugar baby, sugar daddies may not be as serious about finding a relationship. The success rate is not as high as other sugar daddy sites.

#8 – Best for No Strings Attached: AshleyMadison.com

AshleyMadison.com makes it to our list of best sugar dating sites. Although it’s not a traditional sugar daddy site but rather an affair site, it’s typical for members to find discreet sugar relationships here.

This affair dating site has as many potential sugar mommas as it does daddies. A sugar mama is basically just a female sugar daddy, and Ashely Madison has plenty of married sugar mommas looking to pour some sugar on a young cub in exchange for a hot and discreet affair.

This site is free and easy for anyone to join. The website also operates very smoothly and is well designed. Ashley Madison also offers a mobile app for Android or iPhone devices.

Like most other sugar baby sites, Ashley Madison offers the ability for potential sugar babies and sugar daddies to chat live, exchange photos, videos, etc.

Overall, Ashley Madison is a great alternative to sugar daddy dating sites especially for sugar babes that are looking to find a sugar daddy for no-strings-attached relationships or friends with benefits!

Pros – One of the most popular affair sites where you can find potential sugar relationships, it has a large user base and many features.

Cons – Users on Ashley Madison may not necessarily be looking to find a sugar relationship or may only be looking for friends with benefits as it’s not promoted as a sugar site.

#9 – For the Sugar Babies who love to Travel: MissTravel.com

A sugar baby website that allows wealthy jet-set men to provide travel expenses to women that love to travel and enjoy the finer things in life. With the site’s tagline: “Who needs money, beautiful people travel free!”, Miss Travel is great if you’re someone that loves to explore the globe with good company!

The idea behind Miss Travel is very different compared to other sugar daddy sites. Wealthy men that want to connect with potential sugar babies will list places they wish to travel or specific travel destinations and times that they are going to travel. Attractive women will then correspond with these rich men to accompany them and have their trips paid for.

Members may choose to specify the exact location of the trip or the location of the potential matches that they desire to meet. Users can also filter the type of people who show up on their search matches.

Unlike other online dating sites on this list, MissTravel.com is really not about establishing matches for ongoing traditional sugar daddy relationships but rather provides a venue for those men that would love to travel with an attractive younger woman and don’t mind flipping the bill for the trip.

Most of the site’s features are free except for male users to message female members for which you would need a subscription starting at $60 per month.

Pros – Very unique, an interesting concept, provides a chance for adventure and excitement!

Cons – Not ideal for long-term relationships. The site has been known to be scammy in the past, so use caution. Currently, no sugar daddy app is available.

# 10 – For Serious Long Term Relationships: MillionaireMatch.com

MillionaireMatch.com rounds down our list of best sugar daddy sites. Starting in 2001, it is one of the oldest best sugar daddy websites, yet they have recently updated their interface giving the site a fresh and modern look.

This sugar daddy site is free for all to join. Sugar daddies must provide income verification in order to contact sugar babies, which ensures that only serious sugar daddies/sugar babies are using the site!

This is a more exclusive feeling dating website for daddies and sugar babies with prominent certified millionaire badges on male profiles, so wealthy men really stand out as verified sugar daddies that can truly offer attractive young women very mutually beneficial relationships.

Premium members are offered a very nice feature with phone or email consultations to determine specific wants or needs as well as handpicked matches that meet their criteria which most other sugar daddy dating sites do not offer.

It is worth noting that there have been reports of the occasional fake millionaire and catfishers on this site as not all daddies and sugar babies are properly vetted, so it is best practice to always do your own diligence when getting to know someone on this sugar dating site.

Pros – One of the most popular sugar baby websites, large user base, many features including a mobile app.

Cons – Can be expensive if you’re a sugar baby or sugar daddy depending on your membership level.

In Summary

So there you have it, the best sugar daddy sites and apps to use in 2022! It goes without saying that you should do your own research before signing up for any of these sites, and you should always use best safety practices when first meeting a potential match such as keeping your communications on the sugar daddy websites and always meeting in a well-populated public place for your initial dates such as a coffee shop or restaurant.

There are dating sites for every type of sugar dating relationship. If you are looking for a more discrete relationship, a site like SecretBenefits.com might be the best for you, or if you are looking to increase your odds on a large well-established sugar daddy website, SugarDaddy.com might be the best option for you! If you are someone that doesn’t have a lot of time to browse thousands of profiles, a matchmaking service like MillionaireMatch.com may be the best sugar baby website for you!

Just remember, that like any relationship, a quality sugar relationship requires upfront honesty, owning up to your word, patience, understanding, and most importantly having fun! We hope this list of popular sugar daddy sites helps get you started on your search to find the perfect match that ticks off all of your boxes!