The Ultimate Guide to Dating Beautiful Russian Women

Have you ever dreamt of a perfect girlfriend: independent and self-sufficient but still believing in traditional family values at the same time? Russian women are of this kind! But would you make a good match with a lady of this nationality? And how to win her heart? This guide is the first step to revealing the mystery of an enigmatic Russian soul! Learn more about what ladies of this nationality are like, how to court them, and whether this is a good idea to marry one of them.

Where to Find Russian Women Online?

There are even more opportunities to find these ladies on the Web than offline. There are many places where you can meet them.

Social Networks

Just specify the needed location for the search on your favorite social network: Facebook or Instagram. And you will be able to meet women of Russia online. They usually have a lot of photos in their accounts, so you will be able to see them at their best from different angles.

The only problem you can face while trying to get acquainted with ladies of this nationality on social networks is that not all of them are interested in meeting new people. Many Russian women prefer not to post the pictures together with their boyfriends to their social media accounts. Thus, you can never know for sure whether a girl you like has already got a life partner or not.

Popular Dating Apps And Sites

You can also try to use them to meet Russian women. With this method, you will at least know that a girl you like is single. But dating apps and websites that are popular in the USA and Western European countries are not widely known to women in Russia. So, you are not likely to find a lot of girls of this nationality there.

Russian Mail Order Brides Websites

And, finally, there is the best place for meeting these ladies online. These are specialized platforms that are targeted at Russian women and Western men. They are extremely popular with girls who look for foreign boyfriends and husbands. Girls that are in the catalogs of mail order brides websites are single and ready to get acquainted with foreigners.

Where to Meet Russian Women Offline?

Moscow, the Capital of Russia

A place where you will find the maximum number of ladies of this nationality is, of course, their motherland. The largest city is Moscow. The most beautiful, the most successful, and insanely sexy Russian girls live in this city. Moreover, there are so many interesting places to see! If you are interested in exploring local culture, be sure to visit the three most popular sightseeings:

Kremlin;

The Cathedral of Vasily the Blessed;

Moscow-City (The Moscow International Business Center).

You can meet a lot of friendly girls near these landmarks and on your way to them. But to find even more ladies who are ready to get acquainted with you, visit local nightclubs:

Lookin Rooms;

Leningrad;

Gipsy;

Sexton;

Night Flight;

London.

Foreign Resorts

You can meet Russian women offline not only in their motherland but also in foreign resorts. The atmosphere is very relaxed there, so it will be easy to establish contact. The most popular with Russians resorts are:

Sharm-el-Sheikh and Hurghada in Egypt;

Antalya, Belek, Alanya, Side, Marmaris, and Kemer in Turkey.

Why Are Western Men Fond of Russian Women?

Dating a Russian woman is a dream of thousands of foreigners. Many tourists come to Russia especially to meet these beautiful ladies! But what makes them so attractive to men from all over the world? Western men who date beautiful Russian girls say that they have chosen their girlfriends due to the following features.

The Most Beautiful Women in the World

The feature that attracts men at first sight is the impressive and vivid look of Russian women. They look every day like queens of beauty on the red carpet. It is hard not to notice a lady that wears bright clothes and accessories and has expressive make-up. Pretty Russian girls look like this at any time! They do not need a special reason to be luxurious and beautiful!

Extremely Sexy

Men who were lucky enough to spend a few nights with Russian ladies can secretly admit that this was the best time of their lives. And there are many reasons for this:

Hot Russian girls have very appealing and aesthetic bodies.

They are not shy to express their feelings.

They take interest in their partners’ desires.

They are not afraid of experiments.

What else is needed to become a goddess of sex? Russian girls are perfect lovers!

Talkative And Easy-Going

Many men admit that it was the manner of talking that attracted them to their girlfriends of this nationality. Russian girls know how to establish contact with people quickly: they are positive, friendly, and have a good sense of humor. Such ease of communication has attracted men who date girls from this country.

Well-Educated, Independent, And Enterprising

Ladies from Russia can be compared to emancipated Western women in terms of education, career ambitions, and entrepreneurship. Girls of this nationality have a wide outlook and know how to make money. Many of them turn their hobby into an income and work for their own pleasure.

Of course, men are attracted to such women not because of their money itself, but because of self-confidence and self-sufficiency, which is typical for independent girls who know how to provide for themselves on their own.

Feminine, Loving, And Family-Oriented

It may seem to be a paradox, but with such a high level of independence, Russian women still believe in traditional family values. They know how to emphasize their femininity: they wear sexy outfits and know how to flirt. And they need strong men by their side with whom they can build happy families.

Why Do Foreign Husbands Love Their Russian Wives?

Dating Russian girls often leads to marriage. And Western men are satisfied with their Russian wives even more than those men who have married women from the USA or Western European countries. Four qualities of Russian wives make their foreign husbands highly appreciate and love them.

Fantastic Lovers

Russian women do not lose their passion over the years. They are used to expressing their love physically. So, if a husband loves and appreciates his wife, she will give him wonderful sex in return.

Exciting Cooks

Cooking is not an everyday necessity but a hobby for Russian women. They have a real talent for this! Many specialties are inherited: they used to be cooked by grandmothers and mothers. Therefore, even restaurant dishes sometimes cannot be compared to what Russian wives can cook at home.

Caring Mothers

Ladies of this nationality dote on their children. They try hard to provide their kids with an even better childhood than they had. Since the day Russian women give birth to children, they begin to put their own interests in the background. First of all, they think about the interests and well-being of their children, and only then about themselves.

How to Become Attractive to Russian Women?

Now you know why Western men love Russian women. But what about ladies? Why do they date foreigners? What kind of men do they like?

The majority of Russian girls have chosen their foreign life partners due to these features.

Ambitious And Successful

It is a lie that opposites attract. On the contrary, similar people have the highest chances of creating a happy couple. It is logical that strong, ambitious, and successful Russian women are looking for strong, ambitious, and successful men. And there are not so many of them among locals. So, many ladies of this nationality prefer foreign men.

Interesting And Many-Sided

To attract each other and to maintain a relationship for years, you need to have something to talk about. After all, relationships consist not only of sex and everyday issues, but also of spending time together, common interests, respect for each other, and trusting each other.

Caring

Despite the fact that Russian women are strong and independent, they have traditional views on gender roles. And each of them expects a man to become a reliable support for her.

Ready for Family And Kids

Russian women are family-oriented. According to the Russian mentality, women usually marry before they turn 25. If you get acquainted with a girl who is 23-25, most likely, she considers you as a potential husband. So, it is important to be ready for a family.

Of course, men who date Russian girls do not combine all these features in one person. It is enough to have at least one of the listed qualities to find a lady from this country to make a happy couple with.

6 Tips on How to Court a Russian Girl

Once you have found a lady you like, you should do everything possible to attract her to yourself and to keep her by your side. Here is some advice on how to do this:

Be an interesting conversationalist. Diversify your communication: find new topics to discuss, keep a balance between questions about her and stories about yourself, show a sense of humor. Make true friends. Emotional contact is very important. To make friends, find common interests, share your experiences with her, and sincerely share her feelings. Give her as much attention as it is possible. Russian women need much attention. They take it as an absence of love if a man writes only a few messages a day. They need to keep in touch with men all day long. Give presents to her. Ladies from this country love decisive men who show their feelings not only with words but also with actions. And gifts are the best way to express love and care. Be active when it comes to sex. Russian women are in harmony with their sexuality, often have a rich sexual experience, and know what they want. Therefore, if you want a girl to stay faithful only to you, try to satisfy all her desires. Do your best to make a good impression on her mother. A boyfriend whom her mother likes is the best candidate for becoming a husband. So, if you plan serious relationships, get along with her mother: respect her, take interest in what she likes, and please her.

FAQ

Why Are Russian Women Searching for Foreign Husbands?

According to the research of Illinois Business Law Journal, the main reason is the lack of men of marriageable age in the homeland.

Are Russian Women Ready to Move Abroad to Their New Husbands?

Yes, they are. Moreover, they will do this with pleasure as they consider moving abroad as an opportunity to get more prospects and a better life.

Does Age Gap Matter for Russian Women?

In most cases, it does not. Russian girls are very independent and become psychologically mature earlier than men do. As a result, they often find a common language easier with older men.