The Value of an Investment Club is Not in the Venue, It’s in the People

By: Rob Charles, CEO and Founder of Goldfingr

As people, we believe we go to a place because of the place, but in reality, we don’t go to Beauty & Essex because Beauty & Essex is the most beautiful location in the world. It’s not. There are a plethora of more stunning locations than Beauty & Essex. We go there because of the people inside Beauty & Essex. We go there because the people that are in that place are the type of people that we want to surround ourselves with and it’s exactly the same with an investment club.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen the emergence of remarkable investor clubs where like-minded individuals get together for the betterment of their own investment decisions and gain access to some of the greatest deals in the world. However, some people put too much emphasis on the flashy and fancy exterior or technology of the investment club, depending on whether in a physical or virtual world. For some investors, their investment club experience can be completely surface level without the realization that there’s so much more to an investment club than the luxurious venue.

Working as an entrepreneur and angel investor for over 30 years, I’ve found that everyone is either looking for capital or looking for deals, but there is no continuity and the investment experience can be siloed and generally archaic in the sense that investors are still looking for deals through emails. It’s a bad experience for myriad reasons and can potentially be an unsuccessful one, especially with the lack of collaboration. But it doesn’t have to be.

The truth is, the process of successfully investing or raising capital is all about communication and the collaboration and unification between the right people with a defined and shared goal. It’s all relationship-based if it’s any one aspect more than any other: The most successful investors score deals through the important and valuable people that they connect and form a relationship with along their journey. The venue of an investment club isn’t contributing to the process of raising capital or making deals, the people collaborating together inside of the investment club are.

The Mastermind Principle

Collaboration is key. The fact of the matter is that entrepreneurs and investors will always be more prosperous and successful when collaborating and combining with the right people that share a defined goal. It’s a very simple concept called the mastermind principle.

The mastermind principle is whenever two or more people work together in a spirit of harmony, the creation of the third mind is exponentially greater than the sum of its parts. For example, you have your network, and you’re super connected. I have my network and all of my members. What’s happening is people around the world are going in siloed and innovating while ultimately maintaining the same type of agenda: let’s do something with a positive effect, let’s make money, let’s create a successful business, let’s get an ROI, return on impact, or return on investment. When you combine these different types of pockets and work collectively together that’s when you deliver exponentially better results and better impact on the planet. As a company, if you only connect with your inner network and don’t make any new connections with investors, it is catastrophic to your business.

As an investor or entrepreneur, you make a lot of money, and then you lose a lot of money, followed by the realization that there’s more to life than the money or the deal. The real value is being able to create, build and maintain the relationship we made with phenomenal professionals.

COVID-19 Has Only Proven Venues to be Worthless

The onset of the global pandemic has only proven physical venues to be virtually worthless. COVID-19 has disrupted virtually every sector; businesses and industries have had to convert to a more digital-focused way of life. People around the world are still wrapping their heads around how to operate in a virtual space. We’ve seen different virtual communities successfully adapt to this new digital life, such as Clubhouse, which only proves that the value of an investment club is in the strength of the network, the value of the members.

Now that COVID-19 is here, we aren’t going to be spontaneously building the relationships that we would have before COVID-19 through meeting at an investment club venue, networking events, conferences, or even just standing in an airport. Most of those “by chance” serendipitous, organic opportunities to connect with people pre-COVID have diminished, so professionals now must intentionally find the right networks that they want to be a part of and throw themselves into those networks with a people-network-relationship-first mindset. Here’s a little secret: That was always the right approach in the Before Times- it just became hard to see with all the smoke and mirrors out there.

In my experience, the most successful investors love the money and the deals, but more than anything, they adore the game. Now, they don’t adore the game of losing money or getting crappy deals. Successful investors love the aspect of the game of collaborating with extraordinary professionals with equal skills, sometimes in different areas where those skills can be shared. They love being exposed to new skills, new goals, and most importantly, successful investors love being exposed to other like-minded individuals while forming those important, beneficial, valuable, lifelong relationships with other professionals.

Investment club venues will always have its benefits, but it’s the relationships and the people you meet inside of the venue that bring the real value. If you can wrap your mind around that as an investor or entrepreneur and apply it to your life, you will be unstoppable.

Rob Charles Bio:

Rob Charles has demonstrated excellence as an entrepreneur for over 25 years and a sophisticated investor for over 17 years, in the following industries: technology, entertainment, real estate, Oil & Gas, commodities, heavy equipment, art, and M&A. He has the vision of finding niches early on, building top-notch teams, penetrating international markets, and creating cash flow businesses. His expertise is finding a niche, creating the concept, and building the company to a $25M to $50M market capitalization. Traditionally, he invests his own capital into his businesses, proving the concept before raising subsequent funding. His expertise is exhibited in a long track record of always executing. In 1996, during the tech bubble, he Co-Founded his first tech startup and the 1st online art gallery, Universal Artz. After running the company for over 2 ½ years, he moved to New York and became a desired 1st hire for tech companies, leading sales and marketing efforts for several startups, such as Janus and icims.com. In 2001, after the tech bubble burst, he founded a consulting company, DMG, providing enterprise solutions for document process management and content management. From 2003 to 2006, as Founder/CEO he spearheaded international projects for Global Light Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, building schools in India and Africa for underprivileged children.

About Goldfingr:

Goldfingr is an exclusive global investment club and inclusive mastermind network that connects funding to entrepreneurs in a one-stop-shop. Goldfingr is the modern paradigm of social clubs— a think tank, incubator and socially conscious business accelerator. We use technology, events and brick and mortar social clubs to keep our members connected. We’ve integrated raising capital, investing, business, the arts, entertainment and social, adding unprecedented value to our members, with a complete VIP experience.

Learn more about Goldfingr: https://www.goldfingr.net/about-goldfingr.