Tim Da Jeweler Shine time

When it comes to custom jewelry the main purpose is to make a very loud statement. Your very own personal masterpiece has to turn heads every time you put it on. With size, design and diamond choices being optional, obtaining the clearest level of shine is required. This is why Tim Da Jeweler claimed the perfect slogan, Shine Time. In todays time almost every company has some kind of phrase or slogan, but only the memorable stick with you. Paving the way for himself, Tim Da Jeweler is a rising star in the making.

With a phrase like Shine Time you have to be able to back that up. Tim takes that on with no problem. He provides some of the best color and quality diamonds with his accolades supporting that, No matter the budget, each stone is hand set and crafted to perfection. Tim inspects every piece in production and after, to ensure top quality products. “Everyone wants to Shine, that’s it. And that’s my job, ima make it happen for each client” he says. Known for his high quality work and price friendly options Tim Da Jeweler is rising to the occasion and breaking all barriers.

As he aims to become one of the greatest custom luxury jewelers Tim has also improved his business model. Starting out as a virtual jeweler, Tim has recently opened up an appointment only showroom in Concord, California. Providing an extraordinary personal experience for every client, the showroom allows for the personal connection needed in this industry. “A lot of places you go in, stand around waiting to be helped. And with something like custom jewelry I feel like it should be all about you and what you want.” Tim enjoys the one of one experience with his clients because everyone feels good and gets what they want. “It’s a win win” he says.

In fact it is a win win working with Tim because whether you have a design in mind or want one created Tim brings you multiple options for your approval. With his favorite step being the design process he hopes to showcase more art and detail in future projects. “I really want to display my artistic side more,” he says. “I have a lot of out of the box ideas so I plan on bringing them all out.” Proving to be a trendsetter Tim has designed many earrings and pendants being sold all around the world. “I see a many customers wearing my designs but no one knows it’s me.” Referring to his sister company TSV Jewelers, Tim has taken over the wholesale market and hopes to obtain the same success in the custom jewelry business.

With the shop providing the experience of a life time and the quality of work being provided, Shine Time only sounds right for Tim Da Jeweler. His humble yet tenacious spirit has kept him on track to what seems to be his destiny. Improving every day and committed to providing an ultimate luxury experience, Tim says he looks forward to his future and working with new people.

