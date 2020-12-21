Tim Timberlake and The Power of 1440: A Book That Shares The Importance Of Every Minute In A Day

Tim Timberlake is the lead pastor of Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida. He is an avid sports fan and a cultural thought leader. His sense of humor, combined with his in-depth Bible teaching, gives the listener and reader the tools to transform their lives from the inside out.

In this piece, he shares his vision for impact and thoughts from his book The Power of 1440 in order to inspire entrepreneurs around the world to cherish every minute of every day and embrace challenges with hope and resilience.

Tell us about your new book, it’s release date and what your vision is?

My book is a thirty-day story-driven manual to celebrate the importance and blessing of each of the 1,440 minutes we are given every day. Every day should be magnificent, not mundane; filled with delight, not drudgery; and a grand adventure, not a grind. It is possible to make today and every day truly remarkable.

Tell us who you are and how you currently serve the world?

I am the lead pastor of Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida, a gifted communicator and teacher who has the ability to communicate to people from all walks of life. My sense of humor, combined with my in-depth Bible teaching, gives listeners and readers the tools to transform their lives from the inside out. I am a graduate of the Pistis School of Ministry in Detroit, Michigan. I love sports and many consider me a cultural thought leader.



Could you share some background as to what led you to where you are now?

My career began at a very young age, after feeling “the call of God” to transform my life and start my Christian formation at Pistis Bible Institute.

Later, after finishing my studies, I began my journey as a co-pastor in a church next to my mother, Brenda Timberlake, where I remained until the fall of 2019.

This experience led me to continue my growth, opening the way for further progress in transforming the lives of thousands of people.

Currently, you have over 300,000 followers on Instagram, a network where you are active daily sharing original and inspiring content. What makes you and your work unique/different from traditional entrepreneurs, and why do you believe your story is different?

Aware of the technological advances and the reach that social networks maintain today, I undertook the modality of sharing my messages of transformation through these digital platforms. In addition to generating a connection with the people who follow me through these media outlets I regularly share my life and mission of transformation.

In our increasingly global world, how much influence do you think faith/religion learning will play in businesses in the future?

My prayer is that it plays a vital part in our society and culture. Historically speaking people have always believed in something. My hope is that they would find hope in God in all aspects of life.

What’s Your Favorite Quote?

Today’s all you’ve got.” Those words are more than the caption on a cat poster or a slogan on a meme. They are more than an inspi- rational thought on a greeting card.

Trying to unlock the power of 1440 in your life without understanding the truth of “today is all you’ve got” would be like trying to start your car without the key. It’s theoretically possible but a whole lot harder.

Here’s what you need to know. The past is gone. Totally beyond your reach or your ability to control. You can try to repair damage done in the past or relive a moment that was pleasurable, but only today.

What role would you say being a pastor’s kid played in your life success and in business?

My story was not always that of motivating others. At a very young age, I suffered the pain of losing my father. This caused me a great deal of depression and despair.

However, my faith and heart for God helped me continue my journey of restoration and hope.