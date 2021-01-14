Top 10 Best 510 Thread Vape Batteries in 2021

The 510 thread is a type of connection for vape thread batteries, and it’s the most popular connection type out for vaping THC oil cartridges. The number 510 actually means that it is 10 threads at 0.5 mm for each thread. It was coined by Joyetech, one of the originators in the vape pen battery market. Because of its popularity, there are many options for 510 thread batteries and they all have different strengths. 510 can refer to all the parts while 510 thread battery specifically refers to the battery alone. The options come in different shapes and sizes. Some are shaped like a pen and are very slim. These are easy to pocket or put away in a bag. Others come in different shapes such as a more square or rectangle shape. These can be a variety of different sizes.

Some of the bulkier ones are not as portable but pack a huge battery, making it possible to use them for long periods of time without the need of charging. The smaller ones will also have smaller batteries but usually still big enough to finish off a cannabis oil cartridge, which is more than enough for some vapers. Then there is voltage. Most offer different options, with each impacting the vaping experience in different ways. With some users being very particular about their voltage settings, sometimes the more options you are given, the better. And then there is the price. Some are incredibly cheap and could easily be a spontaneous purchase. Others are more expensive and would require more research on their features to justify the cost. Whatever you are looking for, you can find the right match below as we list different 510 thread batteries and their features.

1.) O.penVAPE 2.0 Variable Voltage Stylus Vape Pen Battery

You can have confidence in a vape pen company that’s been manufacturing them since 2012. They’ve been around for almost a decade now selling vape pen batteries and cartridges for vaping cannabis oil. This vape pen company has continued to improve their 510 thread vape pen batteries substantially. They sell a variety of compact and reliable THC cartridge battery options. Experience the best 510 thread battery for cartridges. The O.pen vape pen brand offers a variety of options that include 8 different colors including black, white, silver, gold, rose gold, purple, blue & even has a wood grain option.

2.4v – 4.0 volts (4 different power modes)

Rapid Charger

$39.99

Draw activated

It has a very sleek design in order to make it easier to carry around in your pockets or a bag. This thoughtful design will make it much more portable than other, bulkier vape batteries. The vape battery has 4 different voltage modes to give you total control over the experience when vaping cannabis oil from cartridges from 2.4v to 4.0v. Taking a hit on the highest setting provides a vaping experience similar to a dab, which fits this temperature setting’s name accurately. The lowest setting is optimal for the best flavor experience when vaping THC oil cartridges.

Rapid Charging Feature

It also comes with a rapid charge mode that can charge the battery in 20 minutes! This makes recharging your battery less of a hassle and more convenient for frequent vapers. It is also draw activated, meaning all you have to do is inhale to use it, making usage effortless. With these batteries made for cartridges, this is perfect for anyone who vapes cannabis oil cartridges. This brand also includes a lifetime warranty.

They also have a small vape pen option available for only $4.99, making it one of the best deals online for those on a budget. Their ISH vape pen is made from stainless steel and only 3 inches.

2.) Pipe Vape Battery

3.0v to 3.7v to 4.2v

900mAh

$24.99

With a very unique and classic design that is shaped like an old fashioned pipe, this 510 thread battery that can outlast most others so the user won’t have to recharge so often. At 900mah, this pipe vape battery is ready for even the heaviest vapers on trips where charging may not always be available. It also has three different voltage modes and a preheat mode as well that only takes 10 seconds. For those who want to use this for cannabis oil cartridges, it gives you plenty of battery life, voltage modes and style so you can enjoy longer vape sessions at the voltage that you desire. This thread battery also comes with short circuit and overcharge protection so you can easily protect your investment and so you don’t accidentally overcharge it while doing something else.

While not as compact as others on this list at 45mm x45mm x 20mm, the endurance, style and price more than makes up for lost portability.

3.) SILO from CCELL

Self adapted temperature setting

500mAh

$24.95

The CCELL brand is notorious for supplying some of the best THC cartridges, and they now have expanded onto batteries for them. This is a seriously high quality 510 thread battery housed in aluminum alloy. Its 500mAh battery can be recharged by USB and promises up to a week of regular usage between charges. It is draw activated and has the best self adapted temperature setting so you don’t have to fuss with the temps, making vaping cannabis oil cartridges a breeze. Color options include black, blue, pink and silver.

4.) iStick Amnis 2

Offers 5 different power modes – Low 3.2 volts, Medium 3.6 volts, High 4.0 volts, Max 4.6 volts.

1100mAh

$31.99

This is not your ordinary design. Instead of the classic pen shape for most 510 thread batteries, this comes in a more rectangular shape giving it a unique look. It comes in rainbow, red, green, silver, and black colors. It uses the type C charger which is growing in popularity. It also has a simple battery indicator making checking your current battery level a breeze.

With 5 different power modes, users can find the perfect mode for their preferred style of vaping cannabis oil. But do not go beyond medium or risk burning your THC oil! And with a 1100mAh battery, you won’t have to recharge as often as this is one of the bigger batteries available on the market. But even with the huge battery, it is still more portable than you would expect. And even comes with a lanyard so you can carry this around your neck instead of in your bag or pocket, making it more accessible.

5.) Puffco Plus Battery

3 different power modes

520 mAh capacity

$ 49.99

The Puffco Plus vape pen battery comes with sleek design, and effective temperature options. Sold in a simple black color. Great for portability, especially if you plan to vape your cannabis oil cartridges on the go. This is button operated so to take a hit you hold down the button while drawing, click twice for sesh-mode, 4 times to cycle through temperatures, and 5 times to turn on and off. It also now has 15% more battery life for its new updated version so now it will last even longer. If portability and voltage options matter to you, this is a great thread battery to buy.

6.) AVD Slim draw activated cannabis cartridge batteries

2.4V – 3.6V for AVD Stik / 3.4V for AVD clone

350 mAh

$11

Another compact 510 thread battery, this one is draw activated so you don’t have to worry about pressing a button when drawing, keeping things simple as can be. Not only is this thread battery portable and simple, it’s also one of the most affordable options you can find right now on the internet. It also has an advanced chipset to extend its life, to make your battery last longer while you vape cannabis oil cartridges. There are two similar options from AVD: the AVD slim draw and the AVD clone. The AVD slim draw has two voltage options, while the AVD clone has just one.

7.) Airis Mystica Ⅱ 510 thread battery

Variable Voltage Vape

450mAh Battery

$24.99

This 510 thread battery is convenient in many ways including multiple voltage options, it’s compact, and it has a decent sized battery. At 450mAh, the airis Mystica vape battery won’t have you worrying about the battery dying fast. It also comes with an oil level window and it has a preheat mode for your convenience. This is a great deal for anyone planning on vaping cannabis oil cartridges as you can check the levels easily unlike on other models.

8.) Formula by Vessel [White/Black] +

2.8V, 3.2V, and 3.6V

240mAh

$60

This slim design is great for vapers on the go and also still has a design to protect the cartridges. The cartridges drop into the 510 thread battery, keeping them safe while inserted. The design features a silicone grip, helpful for making the thread battery easier to hold onto. It also has three different power modes, including a 3.6V mode for users who want a higher setting. This brand also has a lot of accessories, including a base charger and carrying case. For those who want to vape cannabis oil cartridges and have user friendly accessories, this is the best option.

9.) Raw Garden™ Branded Battery Kit

Draw activated

350mAh

$10.00

Here’s another affordable, draw activated 510 thread battery and it has the classic 510 sleek penlike design, perfect for cannabis oil cartridges and vapers who want a quick vape session. Comes with a USB adapter so that it can be easily recharged. And with a decently sized 350mAh battery it shouldn’t be too frequently dying on you either.

10.) 10.Universal Battery – Dabber Blue

3 heat settings

Good for 40 to 50 uses before recharging

$19.95

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced 510 thread battery with 3 heat settings then this could be the one. It is inexpensive, slim, and even has a pre-heat mode that only takes 15 seconds. The battery is also good for 40 to 50 uses before recharging, enough to finish off that cannabis oil cartridge you have. And with a reasonable price tag to top it all off, this isn’t a bad option for those who prefer sleek designs and affordable price tags.