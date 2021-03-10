Top 10 Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

CBD gummies have been known to have a wide variety of effects, including those that are helpful for sleep. Cannabidiol has been proven to help those who may be suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders and aid with a more regulated sleep pattern. These products are a great alternative for those who want to experience the effects of CBD for sleep without the psychoactive impacts.

Below are the 10 Best CBD Gummies for Sleep to help individuals who may be looking for the right product to start with.

10. Social CBD Gummies

Social CBD for sleep Gummies offer quantities in a 10 count or 60 count product. With a tasteful blackberry flavor, 0.0% THC, and natural products such as valerian root extract and lemon balm, Social CBD Gummies are a great product for promoting a full night’s rest.

9. FAB CBD

FAB CBD’s PM Chews come in a unique acai flavor with 60 servings. With 12.5 mg of broad spectrum CBD distillate and ashwagandha, an herb known to improve sleep quality, in each serving, the CBD gummies offer a tasty balanced product that aids in regulating sleep.

8. Smokies CBD

The Portland, Oregon-based company offers a wide variety of flavors in their CBD gummy products. From green apple, blue raspberry, and even sour flavors, the gummies come in a 500 mg, 20 piece package. Their products are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free to appeal to a number of individuals with dietary restrictions as well.

7. Canna Haus Farms

A family-owned hemp farm based in Wisconsin, Canna Haus Farms produces a number of CBD edibles, including their gummies that come in a 5 count sample pack, 25 count jar, and 50 count jar that includes a variety of flavors. Each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD, allowing customers to easily control their desired dosage.

6. Kore Organic

Kore Organic’s gummies come in a 35-count bottle and are THC Free 2018 Farm Bill Compliant, making the product fully legal in all 50 states. Each gummy is 15 mg of CBD and comes from hemp plants grown in Northern Colorado that are organically grown to avoid pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and heavy metals.

5. FLOWER CO.

FLOWER CO.’s Pineapple Strawberry Gummies contains 10 mg THC per piece and 100 mg per pouch. As a vegan and gluten free product, these gummies are not only delicious, but are also affordable for those who are looking to improve their sleep patterns. They currently offer next-day delivery throughout California for those who can’t wait to try their products.

4. Kiva

Kiva, a family owned company that has been operating since 2010, offers a refreshing blackberry and raspberry flavor combination to offer their signature “Chill” effect. Each serving contains 5 mg of THC to promote a quality night’s rest. The company recommends taking one gummy and waiting two hours for the full effect before increasing dosage.

3. Hemp Cheeba Chews

Although technically Cheeba Chews are not CBD gummies, they are taffy candy. They have grown with so much popularity that we had to mention them on this list of the best CBD gummy options for sale. Hemp Cheeba Chews’ Sleepy Time CBN Taffy is a delicious chocolate taffy that contains 25 mg of CBD per serving with additional melatonin. Each pack comes with 10 chews for a total of 250 mg of CBD per package to encourage a regulated sleep pattern.

2. Kanha

Kanha’s extensive line of gummy products includes their 1:1:1 Tranquility Gummies that contain 5 mg of CBD, 5 mg of THC, and 5 mg CBN and melatonin. Each bag contains 10 of their berry flavored gummies and are available for online ordering for easy access to their products.

1. Lunchbox Alchemy (Best CBD For Sleep Option)

Lunchbox Alchemy offers their full spectrum CBD gummies for sleep that contain 25 mg per gummy or a double strength 50 mg per gummy, and offer all vegan options. Larger bottles are also available too as it’s sure to become a part of your daily routine. From Oregon-grown hemp, these full-spectrum fruit-flavored gummies are enhanced with chamomile, an all-natural supplement that make falling asleep blissfully easy.