Top 10 Best CBD Oils for Sale in 2020

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 different cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp farmers can legally produce CBD oil from hemp plants. Unfortunately, finding the best CBD oil can be challenging because laboratory and quality testing are often up to the manufacturer. If you want top CBD oils, we have already tested the following products to make sure they live up to their marketing claims.

Discover the Top 10 CBD Products

1. 4 Mind & Body

If you want to buy CBD oil, 4 Mind & Body is one of the best options available. This product has an extremely accurate dosage and includes full-spectrum CBD. It also passed our pesticide and residual solvent tests with flying colors. Customers can enjoy having free, fast shipping. Each package includes 84.64 milligrams of CBD. You can use the tincture to sweeten your favorite drink or add a few drops underneath your tongue. Some users also vape this product, so there are many administration methods you can try out.

2. Blue Ribbon Hemp For Seniors – Broad Spectrum Tincture

If you’re a senior, aged 55+ (though, you don’t have to be to consume this CBD oil), this CBD oil is perfect for you! Blue Ribbon Hemp for Seniors – Broad Spectrum Tincture is a new product that is full of rare cannabinoids like CBG & CBN. This CBD oil has an insanely low cost per mg of CBD, which is great for those who are on a fixed income. As far as test results, Blue Ribbon Hemp’s CBD oil came in at 314 mg over the label claim of 1000 mg, and the mango flavor CBD oil really is delightful.

3. Endoca Raw

Endoca Raw is rich in cannabinoids like CBC, THC, CBN, THC and CBG. In addition to being one of the only products to include all of these cannabinoids, it also offers an excellent value for the price. It takes only three days to receive your shipment after you place your order. According to Endoca, this product is unheated and unprocessed. This means it is packed full of fatty acids, cannabinoids, vitamins and minerals that are normally destroyed by heat. Designed to support your endocannabinoid system, this organic product is made with non-GMO ingredients.

4. Feals CBD Extract

This full-spectrum tincture is extremely close to achieving the claim’s on its label. It is full of cannabinoids like CBG, CBC and THC. Plus, it offers a great value for the price. You can buy 600, 1,200 or 2,400 milligrams of the extract at a time, but the cost per milligram is cheaper when you buy more milligrams.

5. FABCBD Vanilla

If you love flavored products, this is the best CBD oil for you. FABCBD Vanilla tests slightly lower than the amount advertised on its label, but it is still within our 30 percent limit. In addition to CBD, this product includes CBG and THC. Each package has 1,036.97 milligrams of CBD in each package, so you end up paying about $0.10 per milligram of CBD.

6. Hempworx 1500 Full-Spectrum Oil

Each package of Hempworx 1500 Full-Spectrum Oil contains 1,447.36 milligrams of CBD. It offers an accurate dosage and extremely fast shipping. Plus, this CBD product has more than 30 milligrams of CBG.

7. Palmetto Harmony Full-Spectrum Oil

With this Palmetto Harmony product, you get one of the highest levels of THC available in any tincture. It contains 31.84 milligrams of THC and 760.27 milligrams of CBD in each package. During our tests, this oil actually had 160.27 milligrams of CBD more than the package says it does. Palmetto Harmony’s hemp oil is a whole-plant extract that has a broad terpene profile. According to the company, Palmetto Harmony handles all of the extracting, packaging, growing and shipping of each product from start to finish.

8. CBD Infusionz

CBD Infusionz advertises that it has 5,280 milligrams of CBD in each package, and it comes close with 5,075.58 milligrams of CBD. While it generally takes longer to ship than other products, this is a great CBD oil to choose if you care about the price. It costs an average of just $0.05 per milligram of CBD.

9. Hemplucid Tincture

Hemplucid Tincture costs only $0.11 per milligram of CBD. If you want to buy CBD oil to get THC, this product is a good option. Each tincture contains 61.68 milligrams of THC and 12.42 milligrams of CBG. In addition to its cannabinoid content, this oil also has a 3:1 ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. This ratio is ideal for promoting good health. Plus, hempseed oil contains nutrients like calcium, potassium, zinc, iron and magnesium.

10. Receptra Active

With Receptra Active, you get 215.69 milligrams of CBD in each pack. This is 34.31 milligrams lower than what the package says it contains, but it is still within our testing limit of 30 percent. Receptra Active includes CBC, THC and CBG. It also takes just three days to receive your shipment after you place your order.