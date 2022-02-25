Top 10 Best Cryptocurrency Redditors Are Buying 2022

Reddit is home to one of the largest digital asset communities in the online space, and as such, the forum can be a great source to find the best cryptocurrencies in the market.

In this article, we explore the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 on Reddit.

Top 10 Cryptocurrency Redditors Are Buying 2022 List

While some seek established blockchain projects with a solid long-term outlook, others look to buy new cryptocurrencies that have the potential to explode in value.

In the sections below, we explore the 10 next big cryptocurrency on Reddit to consider for your portfolio.

1. Lucky Block – Best Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 on Reddit

Our comprehensive research on the Reddit forum found that Lucky Block is the overall best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022. Unlike many of the tokens that we will discuss today, Lucky Block hasn’t been listed on a public exchange yet.

Put simply, Lucky Block lottery games are guaranteed for fairness and legitimacy – not least because all outcomes are deployed by smart contract technology. The Lucky Block token will sit at the heart of the globalized lottery network – so all in all, this project is tipped as the best new cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

2. Yearn.Finance – Top Cryptocurrency Offering Decentralized Financial Services

Yearn.Finance was launched in 2020 and offers decentralized financing and investment services to people all over the world. Yearn.Finance has a small supply of just over 36,000 tokens and as of writing – trades at more than $33,000.

3. Cosmos – Blockchain Interoperability Connects Competing Networks

Next up on our list of the best Reddit cryptocurrency investing tokens is Cosmos. This project offers a unique piece of technology that embraces blockchain interoperability.

For those unaware, this simply means that through Cosmos – different blockchains can talk to one another. The Cosmos blockchain is backed by the ATOM token – which is up over 340% in the prior year.

4. XRP – Network Facilitating Cross-Border Transactions for Large Banks

XRP is another cryptocurrency that is popular with Reddit forum members. The technology is striving to revolutionize the global cross-border payments industry by providing large banks and financial institutions with cheap, secure, and fast transactions. Though it’s not very popular in the U.S, you will find it listed on many of the best crypto app.

5. Bitcoin – Most Popular Cryptocurrency in the Market

Ever wondered how to buy Bitcoin with low fees securely in 2022? With more than 3.8 million members, it goes without saying that Bitcoin has a huge presence on Reddit. Crucially, Bitcoin could be one of the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 if you’re looking to invest over many years.

This ongoing supply increase will be capped at 21 million tokens – which is expected to happen in 2140. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, so the upside potential with this digital asset will potentially be lower when compared to other projects.

6. Ethereum – De-Facto Blockchain for Smart Contract Technology

Ethereum was launched in 2015 as the first platform to bring smart contract technology to the blockchain sector. This means that, unlike Bitcoin, users can execute transactions on the blockchain for a variety of reasons – other than just payments.

7. ZCash – Most Promising Cryptocurrency to Buy

Launched in 2016, ZCash can be described as a privacy coin, insofar that it offers enhanced anonymity when users send and receive tokens. Much like Bitcoin, ZCash will have a total supply of 21 million tokens and current mining rewards stand at 6.25 ZEC.

8. Dogecoin – Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2022

Dogecoin is one of the best cryptocurrency on Reddit for hype and speculation. As of writing, the Dogecoin Subreddits is home to over 2.3 million subscribers. This digital was created as a joke in 2013 but has since become a multi-billion dollar asset.

9. Uniswap – Growing Network of Decentralized Apps

The Uniswap platform is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and it allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner.

If you’re a firm believer that decentralized exchanges will eventually replace centralized platforms – Uniswap could be the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.

10. Shiba Inu – Best-Performing Cryptocurrency Last Year

Shiba Inu is certainly one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the prior year – with the token growing by more than 142 million percent since it was first launched in mid-2020.

As of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at a mere $0.00002 per token on public exchanges – which makes it a super-cheap cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

