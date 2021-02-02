Top 10 Cannabis Seed Banks in 2021 That Ship Marijuana Seeds Online

It is very easy to get lost in all the marijauna seed banks and options available to you, which is a problem that sites such as Trustpilot aid with insight from other peoples experiences buying cannabis seeds online. Here, users can review any website including most websites that sell cannabis seeds online. Using Trustpilot , as well as the popular platform Instagram, this list will highlight 10 of the best cannabis seed banks of the new year, with a special emphasis on banks that ship marijuana seeds online. In addition, please keep in mind that every site on this list comes with the wonderful promise of discreet shipping and accepting bitcoin, unless stated otherwise.



1.) Seed-city.com (1,329 Reviews) (4.8)

Seed City has been making waves on Trustpilot, quickly becoming the highest rated cannabis seed bank on the site. While this site doesn’t have the largest number of reviews (there are sites with thousands more reviews on this very list), for a site to retain such a positive rating with some many reviews is a big sign that Seed City is a site to look into. With a website started in 2010, Seed City arrived with the goal of sharing their love of cannabis seeds with the world, providing quality products and the best service on the market. While no site is without its flaws, Seed City has been able to garner hundreds of positive reviews. Here are just a few satisfied customers, and their experiences with the site:



The site is popular due to a combination of a wide selection of seeds (over 5000 types of marijuana seeds available for sale), competitive prices, and quality customer service. They have tamper-proof packaging, discounts for multiple products and payment methods (at the time of writing this, you can get 25% off on all Kera Seed purchases, as well as 10% off when you purchase using Bitcoin), and language translations for over 20 languages. On their Instagram page, they have pictures of their current and new products, including annual Cannabis Cup winners. On top of all of this, Seed City gets its products from many popular breeders, such as Cannarado Genetics, Bodhi Seeds, Humboldt Seed Company, and more. Make sure you look into Seed City for all of your marijuana seed bank needs.



2.) Nirvanashop.com (1,431 Reviews) (4.7)

With a deep history spanning all the way back to the 90s, Nirvana has been a big name in the cannabis seed distribution scene for a long time. Even though Nirvana Shop has a smaller selection of products (only about 90 types of marijuana seeds), it shares many similarities with Seed City. It has a very average amount of reviews compared to other websites on this list, and despite this it has one of the highest ratings on Trustpilot. Once again, we see a very large number of positive reviews, including the following:



As you can see, Nirvana Shop’s strengths have had a lasting impact on all of its customers, leading them to come back for more again and again. Fairly fast delivery, good customer support, and even a large number of free marijuana seeds provided with every purchase. Nirvana Shop also has a big advantage in its website usability. While its list of products is very similar to other sites, with a list that shows pictures of all of their products, the rest of their website is very clean and easy to access. Every option on the homepage is nice and big, with a little description for each option so there’s very little ambiguity. In addition, there are also several beginner friendly options, such as guides on how to grow your seeds and tips when shopping for new types of seeds. All these features make Nirvana Shop a must-go if you’re new to the cannabis seed bank scene. Also be sure to check out their Instagram, where you can view some of their booths at conventions, spreading awareness of their site and product, and see some of the wonderful people on Nirvana Shop’s team.



3.) Seedsman.com/en (16,865 Reviews) (4.2)

This online marijuana seed bank has a surplus of reviews, and it doesn’t disappoint. While Seedsman doesn’t have a lot of public history about their company, what they do have is a clear vision for the future of cannabis seeds. They believe that the history of cannabis genetics should be preserved for future generations, and that legal regulation will lead to many positive benefits for potential customers. A portion of their company’s profits is used to promote the need for legal reform regarding cannabis, attending conferences and supporting key political lobbying organizations. This shows how serious Seedsman is about its business, and that seriousness shines in their products and services.



On their Instagram page, not only will you find pictures of their products, but also messages thanking the community, Q&A’s from the team, and links to their blog page and competitions! Seedsman has over 16,000 reviews, with a vast majority of them positive. While this does give new people researching Seedsman plenty of experiences to help them make informed decisions, this also shows some of the bigger issues you may come across when buying from this website:



Regardless of these small issues, Seedsman is clearly a good website for purchasing marijuana seeds. This site caters more to the experienced growers rather than beginners, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A clean and easy website design, over 3000 types of marijuana seeds, and a loyalty program where you can write reviews to earn points for your next purchase. Seedsman even has a photo competition every year, so you can show off your own unique crops on their website. One big downside is that there are plenty of reviews from users highlighting some delays in delivery. Make sure to keep this in mind when exploring all of Seedsmen’s cannabis seed products and options!



4.) Sensiseeds.com/en (16,804 Reviews) (4.0)

Sensi Seeds, like Seedsman, has both a large volume of user reviews, ranging from amazing to average. Similar to Nirvana, there is also a deep history with this company, dating back to the mid-80s. This has given Sensi Seeds an advantage in knowledge of cannabis, so much so that it actually led to them opening the Hash Marihuana & Hemp Museum in 1985. With over 500 types of marijuana seeds, Sensi Seeds has been able to deliver a large amount of variety to its customers, and that’s shown with a plethora of good reviews:



A high-quality selection of cannabis seeds, the support of many popular breeders, and top-notch customer service. They even post all of their new and unique strains on their Instagram. These are all clear signs of Sensi Seeds being an amazing cannabis seed bank. However, there are two small downsides to purchasing from Sensi Seeds, and that’s they only deliver to EU countries, and they don’t accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. So, for people in the US or people who plan to buy cannabis seeds using crypto, unfortunately you’re going to have to give this company a pass. However, if you’re a new or experienced grower who is in the EU, don’t miss out on the chance to purchase from one of the best cannabis seed banks in the business.



5.) Mephistogenetics.com (1 Review) (5.0)

Mephisto Genetics is known for it’s high-quality marijuana seeds, despite how small the actual company is. They are actually such a small company that a majority of their promotion is via word-of-mouth, so you may have missed this company in your search for cannabis seed banks. This is reflected as well in their review on Trustpilot. Yes you read that right, there is only 1 review of this company on Trustpilot, but I think that this reviewer puts how good Mephisto Genetics is best:



As Tim stated, this company really excels in the autoflower department. You can see many pictures of high quality products on their Instagram. If any of these products interest you, however, you may need to wait a while before ordering. Due to the insane amount of demand for Mephisto Genetics’ products, they sell out a lot of times and must restock. At the time of writing this article, the US store is closed again temporarily, but keep this company on your radar for when it opens back up!



6.) Barneysfarm.com (42 Reviews) (2.8)

Going on to the site of Barney’s Farm, one thing you’ll notice is just the visual contrast between it and other websites on this post. There’s an air of simplicity to it, and the color scheme was very unique. This contrast can be seen on their Instagram page too. Each picture displayes their products almost looks like it’s a professional headshot, emphasizing the best features of each plant. With a history spanning roughly 30 years, Barney’s Farm has had plenty of time to develop its brand, providing new and unique types of cannabis seeds. With 170 different strains of marijuana seeds, there’s a ton of variety to choose from as well. Barnet’s Farm didn’t make as big of an impact on Trustpilot as other sights, but they nevertheless garnered several positive reviews:



This site currently has mixed reviews on Trustpilot overall, mostly due to some inconsistencies for some customers. However, there are just so many benefits about Barney’s Farm that it had to be on this list! If you want even more unique variety, speedy delivery and quality product, look no further!



7.) Flavourchaserseeds.com (Not Reviewed)

Flavour Chasers is the first of four websites on this list that isn’t on Trustpilot. While this is unfortunate, this doesn’t take away from the quality of any of these recommendations. Their cannabis seed bank only features about 30 strains of marijuana, but this is due to Flavour Chasers favoring quality over quantity. Each of their strains is guaranteed to be a quality product that’s delivered quickly. Their Instagram highlights several of the new strains they are experimenting with, as well as some memes to help lighten the mood (you should visit this Insta for the memes regardless!) Check out Flavour Chasers for some seriously high quality!



8.) Thecaliconnection.com/seeds/all-seeds.html (Not Reviewed)

Next up is the Cali Connection, an interesting site that needs more recognition. Once again this site doesn’t have any reviews on Trustpilot, but to compensate it has two Instagram pages for you to look into. By going to their first and second Instagram pages, you can view pictures of products, events and conventions, and the Cali Connection team traveling. What makes this cannabis seed bank stand out, other than it’s strain line containing about 40 of the is that it has one of the easiest to access and extensive grow guides out of any of the other sites on this list. Cali Connection gives details on determining the gender of your seeds, nutrition and pruning for the flowering phase, even proper temperatures for growing your own cannabis seeds. On top of a grow guide, they also give recommendations on the best products to use to help with growth. This is another site that caters to new growers, and I highly recommend these new growers go to Cali Connection, pick up some seeds and learn a trick or two for their new cannabis seeds.



9.) Humboldtseedcompany.com/strains (Not Reviewed)

Originating in 2001, Humboldt Seed Company originally produced cannabis seeds in accordance with California Proposition 215. Since then they have moved into a more recreational market, selling over 80 different types of marijuana seeds. In addition, each of these strains is very unique to Humboldt, meaning there’s a low chance of you finding anything else that comes close to what the site sells. Humbolt has a fairly detailed guide on seed germination, and while not as good as the one with Cali Connection, it’s still a nice addition. On their Instagram, you can see some nice shots of their products, announcements for conventions that they will be participating in, and even links to things like podcasts that their team members guest star on. This cannabis seed bank is also very charitable, giving a portion of its profits to various charities, so know that each of your purchases helps a good cause!



10.) Humboldtseeds.net (Not Reviewed)

Not to be confused with Humboltseedcompany.com, Humboldt Seed Organization is another cannabis seed bank headquartered in Humbolt County, CA. By checking out their Instagram, you can view some of their products, but a big portion of their page is filled with the events that they’ve supported and participated in. HSO has two very unique features to it, features that should get your attention immediately. The first is the shipping time of products. Most sites on this list range from anywhere from 5 days to up to 3 weeks of delivery time! Meanwhile, HSO guarantees delivery on the next business day, which can significantly cut down on shipping times. The second thing is the cause that HSO is donating to with its profits. This company uses its funds and community in order to help preserve and restore the dwindling natural water sources in the Humboldt area, water sources that also are surrounded by beautiful forests and home to an even more rapidly shrinking wild salmon population. Combine this with their selection of over 60 strains of marijuana seeds, and HSO seems like another great company to purchase from while donating to a good cause!

