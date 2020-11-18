Top 5 Best Research Paper Writing Services: Review of the Most Popular Companies in 2020

The popularity of research paper writing services increases with every year. Many students are so busy with studying, sports, and personal activities that they hardly have enough time to conduct the necessary research needed to produce a decent research paper. Instead of turning in poorly-written papers, hiring experienced writers is a reasonable thing to do.

In many instances, students use research paper writing companies because they realize the importance of getting a good grade. Professional research paper writers know their game and can always deliver high-quality research papers on any given topic. They hold degrees in fields they write for and can guarantee quality research papers for different academic levels.

As the demand for research paper writing services increases, the number of websites and individuals offering such kind of service continues to increase. This makes it a little challenging for students to choose the right service to use. We have conducted research to find the best research paper writing services and compiled a list of five companies to choose from.

Top Research Paper Writing Services We Reviewed Include:

PaperHelp — The Most Popular Company; PenCamp — Best Quality; GradeMiners — Fast Turnaround; SpeedyPaper — Best Price; EvolutionWriters — Exceptional Customer Service.

We have reviewed these five companies and compared them with each other to help you choose the best one. Read on to find out more!

#1. PaperHelp — The Most Popular Company

PaperHelp is one of the most popular research paper writing services in the United States. It will definitely rank among the very best, anywhere in the world, when you are strictly considering the most important things students need when they hire others to write their papers. The papers they write are always exceptional, in terms of quality. It is also the perfect option if you want value for money and excellent customer service.

PaperHelp is highly rated by users. Almost all users are satisfied with the quality of the work and how they are treated by writers and management. The pricing is also reasonable, and students enjoy discount codes, among other benefits.

Features:

Price starts at $10 per page.

Minimal deadline: 3 hours

Any paper, any subject

Free inquiry

#2. PenCamp — Best Quality

This is another incredible writing service that boasts of experienced writers who can start your research paper from scratch or work with whatever you have at the moment to develop a quality piece. The writers in this company clearly know their onions as there are reports by some users that they became more interested in their subjects after reading the papers from the experienced writers in PenCamp.

The most spectacular thing about this company is the way they treat their customers. They offer as much as ten days of free edits until clients are satisfied with their final research papers. In most instances, the first draft will be so good that no edit will be required.

Features:

Price starts at $17.55 per page.

Minimal deadline: 3 hours.

Free inquiry

#3. GradeMiners — Fast Turnaround

This is another high-rated company when it comes to quality academic papers. In TrustPilot, they enjoy a stunning 4.7 Star rating, which is something rare. If you strictly want to judge by what the users are saying, this is the favorite to win the best academic writing services out there, but there are a few other metrics to consider.

Overall, GradeMiners is an incredible research paper writing company with experienced and professional writers who work hard to deliver the best quality papers for students. The writers also try to deliver their works on time. Customer service is also wonderful.

Features:

Price starts at $14 per page.

Minimal deadline: 1 hour.

Free inquiry

#4. SpeedyPaper — Best Price

When you need a quality research paper within short notice, this is the company to turn to. Just as their name suggests, they will be able to speedily complete your project once you provide the necessary instruction and agree to their terms. The terms are also friendly, so you have nothing to worry about. The writers are also experienced and dedicated to delivering quality works. They don’t compromise their standards just to deliver fast.

SpeedyPaper is a pretty cheap research paper writing service. That’s why it enjoys favorable ratings from confirmed users. In some review websites, you will find that they enjoy as much as 4.45 stars out of 5 stars in rating. There are a few negative comments from unhappy clients, but you can trust this writing service.

Features:

Price starts at $9 per page.

Minimal deadline: 6 hours.

Free inquiry

#5. EvolutionWriters — Exceptional Customer Service

If you’re looking for a research paper writing service with the highest percentage of happy clients, EvolutionWriters is one of the best ones to consider. In many review sites, you will see that the company enjoys 4.2 stars out of 5.0. The rating can be better on some sites. Consumers mention high quality of delivered papers and excellent customer service as some of the major reasons for rating the company so high.

In addition to writing your research paper from scratch, Evolution Writers will edit and proofread to make your work look better. They are also known for delivering their orders on time.

Features:

Price starts at $10 per page.

Minimal deadline: 3 hours

Free inquiry

What is the Best Overall Research Paper Writing Service?

The five companies/websites reviewed here are all wonderful in different ways. From our investigation, they all have incredible academic writers that will deliver high-quality research papers in time. Also, they all have their share of poor reviews from unsatisfied clients. It is a little tough to pick the overall winner, but we really need to do that.

After our investigation, we concluded that PaperHelp is the overall best research paper writing service at the moment. In terms of the caliber of writers and the overall experience of users, it will remain the best until others step up.

PaperHelp: The Ultimate Paper Writing Service

Here are specific reasons why we consider PaperHelp research paper writing site as the best among the best:

It is one of the most popular writing services in the United States, boasting of native writers;

It has a high number of degreed writers, so you can hire someone who has a Masters or Ph.D. degree in your field to write your research paper;

You will get a research paper that is 100% plagiarism-free and Turnitin-safe, which is one of the most important things for academic papers;

The pricing is reasonable and transparent.

How to Find a Trustworthy Research Paper Service

You can easily pick any of the services we reviewed here as we took the time to investigate before choosing them. If you want to conduct your own investigation to pick a trustworthy paper writing service, here are important tips that can help:

Do Not Go For the Cheapest. Students love to go for budget deals, but this can be dangerous when you are hiring a writer for a research paper. Reasonable pricing is good, but don’t go for cheap services.

Ensure They Have Versatile Writers. Some research papers have strict writing styles, and you need a writer that can get it right. Make sure the company has versatile writers and find one that can write in the style you need.

Consider the Qualification of the Writers. You shouldn’t hire someone who doesn’t have a Master’s degree to write a research paper at Masters level. Make sure you know the qualification of whoever is writing your academic paper.

Go For Services That Have Open Communication Policy. Communication is important if you want to get exactly what you need. Ask ahead of time if the writers are open to regular communication.

Confirm That They Offer Excellent 24/7 Customer Service. Customer service is important, even in academic writing services. Make sure the company will always be there when you need help with an ongoing project.

Make Sure They Offer Free Revision. This is one way to ensure that you are not forced to pay more for an ongoing project. Free revision is important, and you need to confirm it is in the company’s policy early.

Check for Guarantees. You need to be certain of the guarantees offered by the writers you are hiring. You need to be sure that they guarantee confidentiality and that they won’t sell your paper to a third-party.

Check Their Reviews from Confirmed Users. To make sure you are choosing a trustworthy paper writing service, check the reviews from verified users. Note their joys and troubles. This way, you can decide if the service is the right one for you.

Conclusion

There are many research paper writing services right now that choosing one can be an issue for students. To make the process of finding a reliable service easier, we have reviewed the top five options here. We have also revealed that PaperHelp is the overall best for many critical reasons. We have also discussed a few tips that can help you identify and choose a trustworthy writing service. We hope this piece helps you make an informed decision.