Top 5 Online Psychics: Where to Find the Best Psychic Readings by Video, Phone, and Chat

With 20 years of experience under their belt, Kasamba is something of an institution in psychic circles.

Having an online psychic reading can be a wonderful and life-affirming experience. After all, talented psychics use their gifts to provide us with insights into our lives and help us become the best version of ourselves.

But unfortunately, not every online psychic is legit.

And that’s why it’s so important to find psychic websites you can trust.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you!

Before we start, it’s important to remember that psychic readings are incredibly personal. This means that the best service for me might not be the best fit for you. And that’s OK. It just means that we need to supply you with a few options to choose from!

So, to help you find the right fit, we’ve included the best psychic websites that are perfect for budget-savvy shoppers, mobile app fans, and even customers who want to see and hear their advisors.

With all that choice, we’re confident that you’ll find the perfect service for you. So, let’s kick things off by looking at a great all-rounder:

1. Kasamba – Best Psychic Website Overall

• Best for – chat and voice readings

• Special Deals: 3 Minute Free Reading

• Introductory rates – from $0.60 per minute + 3 free minutes (usual rates from approx. $2.49

For over 20 years, Kasamba has been committed to ‘providing quality online psychic readings via live chat, email, and phone’. And they boast ‘millions of happy clients’ amongst their previous customers.

So, why do we rate their chat readings so highly? Well, not only are all of their psychics’ seasoned professionals who meet strict quality guidelines, but they also offer chat readings via their specially designed app.

This means that you can make the most of your 3 free minutes on the bus, at the mall, or whilst you enjoy an americano in your favorite coffee shop!

2. Keen – Best for Love Readings and Horoscopes

Specials Available: 3 Minutes Free

Keen is home to many wonderful psychic readers who, between them, offer a wide range of psychic services.

But why do we love them?

Well, we LOVE freebies! And with 3 free minutes for every new customer, getting a free psychic reading is a real option with Keen.

Now, it is important to note that as a platform for independent psychics, Keen’s screening process is much less vigorous than other providers. However, as they offer a satisfaction guarantee, you can still be pretty confident that your reading will be accurate.

OK, ready for our next entry? Great, let’s look at one of the best online psychics for phone readings.

3. Asknow.com – Best Phone Readings

Call asknow at (888) 815-1999

• Best for – psychics by phone

• Contact methods – phone and chat

• Introductory rates- 30 minutes for $30 or 20 minutes for $20 + 5 minutes free (normal prices from $1 per min)

Operating since 2005, Ask Now’s advisors have helped thousands of customers gain insight into their lives. So, why do we rate them?

Well, each of their psychics has been screened for both accuracy and their commitment to helping others. This means that you can be sure of an empathetic reception during your phone readings.

And if you’re looking for something extra, you can access a fantastic free daily horoscope just by going on their website!

4. Oranum – Best Medium and Live Video Readings

• Best for – Face-to-face video readings

• Contact methods – video

• Introductory rates- 9.99 free credits which can be exchanged for up to 10 free minutes (usual rates from $0.99 per minute)

When it comes to contact methods, Oranum has chosen to specialize in one niche: live video readings.

And because they focus all of their attention on this one format, they have become experts in their field. So, if you appreciate the personal touch, choose a video reading with one of Oranum’s many 5 star advisors. That way you can see and hear everything during your reading.

Plus, with their super-generous welcome offer, you can get your first reading completely free!

Last on our list is psychic source, which lets you pay by Paypal or credit card. They also have a psychic matching tool that asks you a few questions and then pairs you with a psychic that is a good match for what you need help with.

-OK, so there we have it: our top 5 online psychic reading providers! But if you’re new to the world of online psychic reading, you probably have some questions, right?

No worries! Before you book your psychic reading, have a look at our FAQs…

FAQs About Online Psychics:

Q. What is a psychic reading?

A. Psychics are people who have the ability to access information not available through normal human senses. During a psychic reading, psychics use these gifts to uncover truths about their customers.

Now, this sounds a little scary, but don’t worry: psychics aren’t interested in uncovering your secrets! Instead, they use the knowledge they gather to give advice and offer insight.

Maybe you’re at a crossroads in your career, or perhaps you’re struggling to find love. Whatever your issue, a psychic will aim to help you move forward in your life.

But whilst all psychics aim to help you, their methods can vary. Some will use tools like tarot cards or runes to give readings. Others will consult spirit guides or angels during their practice. And that means that it’s important that you do some research before you book.

Q. How do I prepare for my online reading?

A. When you have a speak with a psychics, you want to ensure that you get the most you can out of your readings. And this means being prepared:

-Start by doing some research. This way you can make sure you speak to a real psychic who is both accurate and empathetic. We advise using one of the services outlines on this list and reading individual psychics reviews.

-Next, prepare some questions. It can be difficult to think on the spot during readings with psychics: having a list prepared can help you feel more in control.

-Then, relax! Choose a quiet and peaceful spot and take some deep breaths. Your reading is about you, so try to enjoy it.

Q. What type of online psychic readings are best?

A. When you use a psychic service, you have a choice between chat, email, video, and phone readings. But the best psychic contact method depends entirely on your preferences.

Do you prefer to speak verbally? Phone psychics are probably your best match. Are you better at typing than speaking out loud? Then chat with online psychics through a website or app.

And if you want to see and hear your psychic? Choose video! – source

Q. What happens during readings with online psychics?

When you speak to a psychic online they will probably take a moment or two to get to know you. During this time they will aim to help you relax, and they will discuss the reason for your call.

Then they will use their gifts to focus on your unique energy (this allows them to connect psychically with you!).

Once connected, your session will begin.

Now, what happens next will depend on the type of session you have booked, and what tools the psychic uses. For example, they may connect with their spirit guides to provide information about your, one true love, family relationships, or your career.

Or, if you chose to speak with a medium psychic, they may begin channeling the spirit of one of your loved ones.

But no matter which type of psychic you have chosen to speak with, you should be given the opportunity to ask some follow-up questions.

Then, once you are satisfied, your session will end and you may be asked to provide feedback. If you have the time to leave a review, please do! That way, you’ll help future customers choose the best psychic advisor for them.

Phew! There we have it: 5 fantastic places to look if you want to find the best psychic readings online for you. Plus the answers to some frequently asked questions.

We hope you find the perfect psychic for you and enjoy your psychic session, whichever service you choose!