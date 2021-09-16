Top 5 Rated Delta-8 THC Gummies for Best Effects (Coupons Included)

Delta-8 THC is one of the hottest new products of 2021 – and leading the charge is an incredible selection of brand new D8 edibles taking the market by storm. After testing dozens of the most popular gummies available online, we have finally narrowed it down to our top 5 favorite, most effective, potent Delta-8 gummies to get online right now.

Here are the top 5 best Delta-8 THC gummies and Brands of 2021 based on their strong effects and value.

Brand with Strongest Overall Effects and Best Value:



BudVault’s “Watermelon Rush” Gummies – Sativa

This BudVault best-seller consistently tops our list of strongest Delta-8 edibles, and thanks to its powerful and unmistakable effect, it has remained a staple in our bud vault for the better part of a year. So naturally, we can’t get enough of this all-around powerhouse of a chew – but please note that this Sativa is strong! For a more mellow and upbeat effect, half of a gummy is plenty, but for a head-to-toe blanket of harder-hitting relief and calm, a full 25mg dose will do just the trick.

#1 Overall For Total Mind/Body Experience:





BlissHerbal’s “Magic Strawberries” Gummies – Sativa



This incredible tasting gummy has quickly become an office favorite thanks to its most effective mood-boosting and perfect chill properties. We were beyond impressed with the uplifting effects this sweet berry candy delivered – which ranged from fits of giggles to happy productivity and everything in between. For users who prefer a more social and energetic edible experience, this is the gummy for you.

Best Night Relax with CBD Included:

Diamond CBD’s Chill Extreme

It can be tricky sourcing a mix of Delta-8 and CBD gummy. We appreciated this certified gummy from Diamond CBD Online Store. The effect was comparable to our favorite gelatin gummies – with the only noticeable difference being a slightly softer, more gel-like consistency. While a bit pricier than the other options on this list the quality is amazing they do often run deals, this gummy is a top choice for those following seeking a wellness and night companion.

Best Calming Effects:





Just Delta8’s Exotic Peach



This gummy is a great choice for new users thanks to its slightly lower dosing option. Each piece contains a balanced 10mg of Delta-8 THC – perfect for those dipping their feet into the world of Delta-8 for the first time. Click here to view discounts and offers.

Greatest Total Body Sensation:

BlissHerbal’s “Stoney Sharks” Gummies – Hybrid



This gummy is a sneaky one, and when the effects start rolling in, there’s no stopping the wave of cozy calm that will soon infiltrate every cell of your body. We noted a double-whammy effect of both head and body vibes with this unsuspecting chew, blasting BlissHerbal’s Reefer Shark 25mg gummy to the top of our all-time favorite Delta-8 THC edibles of 2021.

Thoughts on Our Comprehensive Review on Delta-8 THC Gummies:

Of course, safety always comes first. The brands on this list all provide comprehensive third-party lab test results for every product featured in their stores – and all extracts and raw materials used are sourced from federally compliant, legal USA-grown hemp.

It is important to do your research to ensure that you are receiving a pure and safe Delta-8 THC product. Delta-8 THC gummies online, purchasing from one of our vetted brands should be as fun for you to try as it was for us to review.

BONUS! Our Best Overall Brand for Buying THC-O Online:

BudVault’s “Party Bursts” Hybrid THC-O



This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning our favorite new extract of 2021: THC-O! This breakthrough compound is thought to be up to 5x stronger than Delta-9 THC, and after trying this new infusion from BudVault, it’s clear that this stuff really does work. Effects kicked in pretty hard around the 45-minute mark, and our testers reported a deep sense of physical and mental effects that lasted for several hours after dosing. While these gummies aren’t necessarily sleep-inducing, they seem to work best later in the day thanks to THC-O’s strong mind release properties.

