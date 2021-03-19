Top 6 Cannabis Products Perfect for your Next Hike

There’s nothing better than getting perfectly stoned and hiking an especially beautiful trail. But with all those different cannabis-based products out there, which ones make the most sense for your next hike?

It needs to be uplifting and energy producing (no couch lock) while increasing your audio-visual senses thus amplifying your surroundings.

Here are the top 6 cannabis products we’ve tested that are perfect for hiking!

1.) Kin Slips | Cloud Buster | 100mg

Due to its sublingual ingestion, these little strips pack a huge (and QUICK) punch. Kin Slips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. They aren’t too heavy like most baked edibles tend to be, so they don’t induce that dreaded couch lock. Flavor hints of Tarragon and Citrus. Each package contains 20 5mg Slips per package.

2.) Sonder | Cheers Queers Space Crystals | 10mg

Talk about the childhood throwback! These ‘adult’ pop rocks use Sublingual Crystal Technology — that means faster absorption and faster onset. Perfect for the beginning, middle (or end) of an arduous climb. 10/10 will enhance your hiking experience.

3.) Kiva | Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans Terra Bites | 100mg

Kiva Espresso Bean Bites provide a kick of caffeine with the mellow energy of cannabis infused chocolate. Cannabis + Coffee = Yes pls. KIVA Terra Bites are crafted from micro-roasted Tanzanian coffee beans and coated in Kiva’s homemade Dark Chocolate. With 5MG of THC per bite, Terra offers dosing that is as convenient as it is delicious. The reclosable container makes it easy to enjoy a little now, and with 100mg THC in each tin, a little later, too.

4.) LEVEL | Hybrid Protab | 250mg

Level’s Hybrid Protab tablets provide that classic high: amplification of your mind AND body…perfect for strenuous activity like hiking or rock climbing. These swallowable tablets are extra-strength and known for their uplifting effects with each one containing 25 mg of THC, it takes effect in 30–90 minutes, with a duration of 2–4 hours — compatible for a long day on the trail.

5.) Albert Einstones | Blueberry Simply Stoneade | 20mg

An energy shot with weed. Sign me up! Simply Stoneade, is a 30ml beverage that was created by people seeking smoke-free cannabis experiences. Formulated by some of the biggest science geeks in the industry, Simply Stoneade marries cannabis and science to create a consumable product that works with your body and mind to deliver a precise sensation.

6.) Papa & Barkley | Releaf Balm 3:1 CBD Rich | 180mg

Now that you’ve finished your day on the mountains, come back and repair those muscles properly! This cannabis-infused salve from Papa & Barkley relaxes and calms your body. Experience a soothing scent and activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. The balm is made with nourishing organic oils such as eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender. This cannabinoid-rich balm is plant-based and powerful on pain.

Don't let anyone tell you cannabis makes you lazy again — it's just about finding the right product for the right activity!