Top 6 millionaire dating sites for rich men looking for a serious, long-term relationship 2021

Dating is difficult enough for the average person, it adds an extra layer of complication for single millionaires. Mainstream dating apps can be successful for the average person, but they’re not always satisfying for singles with high standards and serious ambitions. Millionaire dating sites take the guesswork out of the dating game. Everyone involved in the process knows exactly what they want and what they are getting into.

The Millionaire Dating Sites & App for a Serious Relationship List

1. Millionairematch – Best millionaire dating site

2. Elitesingles – Dating site for educated professionals to find their match

3. CoffeeMeetsBagel – Friend-to-friend matching system

4. TheLeague – Elite dating app targeted at successful individuals

5. Raya – Tinder for celebrities

6. TheInnerCircle – Good platform for wealthy people

Since it’s inception in the year 2001, Millionairematch has grown to become an incredible rich men dating site. It has continued to sustain the reputation and pedigree it has built over the years. This exceptional dating site caters exclusively to rich and attractive singles.

Millionairematch has never relented in its effort to continue to provide a safe platform for successful people to meet attractive singles. Every two to three years, millionaire match has continued to launch new features to adapt to modern times to continue to provide users with a seamless experience. This entails that Millionaire match highly prioritizes members first before any other. On their website, hundreds of success stories and good reviews have been posted on the site.

The website goes above and beyond its competition by strictly regulating the users of the site. This is how they can maintain their exclusivity. The site has a fully staffed team of moderators who eliminate fake profiles and are always on the lookout for ways to update and improve their service.

Pros

-Users can see other members profiles without a premium subscription

-Free members can view all photos on other members profiles

-Advanced search filters available

-You can alternatively sign-up via Facebook

-50 winks maximum allowed per day

Cons

-Stricter verification process

-App is incompatible to see devices

Try Millionaire Match Now

2. Elite Singles

EliteSingles is exactly what the name suggests, an elite dating agency. The key component that distinguishes EliteSingles from the hundreds of other dating sites around is that they are committed to helping educated professionals find a serious, long-lasting relationship.

EliteSingles focuses on long-term relationships and doesn’t shy away from the topic. They prominently display their intentions on the front page of their site. “Stop wasting time wading through the murky waters of hookup dating sites and apps and deceptive users who aren’t serious about commitment!” they wrote.

The site is explicitly targeted to people aged 30-50 who have real-life experience. These are people who know what they want. The users of this site aren’t wasting time chasing hookups, and if there is anyone that is, they’re clearly in the wrong place.

Pros

-Over 80 percent of members have a college background

-Personalized 20 wildcard matches a day

-Manual profile verification by the staff

Cons

-Very limited free preview, with limited browsing

-Less vetting for members

CoffeeMeetsBagel is unique because it does not directly target millionaires. The website makes no mention of wealth or status being considered. However, this site is still an effective dating agency for successful singles because of its unique business model.

This online dating application stands apart from the crowd because they focus on long-term love and solid relationships. The site allows users to enter a litany of personal information including hobbies, likes, dislikes, and deal-breakers. This information is processed through a highly technical algorithm that matches individuals that would be the best match for each other.

Pros

-Low pressure, casual dating

-Detailed user profiles

-Large member base

Cons

-Not an exclusive site for millionaires

-Not niche specific

4. The League App

“Are you told your standards are too high? Keep them that way.” The League is similar to Coffee Meets Bagel in that it is not explicitly designed for millionaires. However, they do maintain a higher standard and exclusivity than the latter. This dating App is unique because it prioritizes its users’ time and seeks to create the most seamless, dating opportunities possible.

Every day, the site launches an event they call “Happy Hour”. During this time, users are given prospects that had been vetted and processed from the previous day. In this process, matches are made based on people who meet each other’s preferences. The algorithm then further extends this process by prioritizing people that have the best odds of sparking conversation and getting the ball rolling.

In yet another effort to save time in the process, an advanced screening is performed on all new members. Furthermore, TheLeague employs a monitoring system that keeps the community well-balanced, highly engaged, and full of engaging and empowered people. Specifically, those who are ready for a long-term relationship.

Their mission statement is firmly centered on the concept that they don’t waste time while maintaining the high standards of their clientele.

Pros

-Emphasis on saving time

-Online “Happy Hour” for mingling

-Emphasis on high standards

Cons

-Quantity over quality

5. Raya App

This dating site sets itself apart from the competition by placing the highest value on its community members. The company strongly believes that the people who use their website are not users, but rather they are individuals in the community on a noble search for love and fulfillment. Raya is sought after to such an extent that they have a waitlist for hopeful new members. Not only does this process allow the website to perform more comprehensive screenings, but it proves that the site is as exclusive as they claim to be.

Raya prioritizes safety, respect, kindness, and trust over all else. This is why the app employs an extensive code of conduct that is expected of all members. This is utilized to ensure all conversations and interactions are respectful within the community. They follow a strict, zero-tolerance policy for poor behavior. This creates a safer environment for everyone involved. Meeting and chatting with strangers can be scary and even dangerous. Raya takes this into account and does everything in their power to remove all risk.

Pros

-Prioritizes safety

-Zero tolerance for unruly members

-High standards for conduct

Cons

-Smaller community, if you’re not in a city like New York or Los Angeles that’s known for its creative industries, you might not find many users in your area.

6. Inner Circle

“Inner Circle is a global dating app where people meet their match. It’s a community for ambitious single people who know what they want.” This exceptional dating site was created in 2012 by the founder David Vermeulen. At the time he was recovering from a terrible heartbreak at the end of a long-term relationship.

When he was able to get himself back into the dating scene he realized a harsh truth. He found what most of us already know. That is, online dating websites are too concerned with quantity. The neverending stream of small talk that went nowhere and people avoiding commitment quickly became a point of frustration as he navigated his newly single status. This is when he decided to start Inner Circle to focus on the quality of matches.

Members are screened before they are allowed to join this exclusive experience. Each screening thoroughly vets new users to ensure that they are real people who are serious about dating, being honest, and not playing games.

Pros

-All members are highly educated and successful professionals

-Swiping right or left

-Frequent events

Cons

-The registration process is lengthy.

-Non-paying members cannot send messages, receive, or read.

Tips For Dating Millionaire

Dating is complicated especially when you are looking to meet millionaire or even if you are dating one. Rich men are different in lifestyle, socialization and acceptability. Even if he is polite and doesn’t say certain things to you, it is important for you to understand and realize that you need to adopt certain things, to make your relationship work.

Confidence is the key to everything. You need to consistently portray that there is no difference between you and him. Wear your invisibility crown all the time, in fact own it.

Fancy living means fancy words. Rich men are rich in every aspect, their walk and their talk. It is important for you to mirror image the tone and words. Rich people are usually well spoken and polite, at least in their gatherings. So smile and stay polite when you are dating a wealthy man. Use the simple words ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ regularly. Rich men are good listeners and speak slowly but clearly.