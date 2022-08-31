Sponsored by: datingsites.org

Interested in Florida singles and online dating sites but don’t know where to start? No worries! In this article, we’ll talk about the local dating scene as well as discuss the best dating sites in Florida. So without any further ado, let us begin.

7 Best Florida dating sites to find Florida singles

Believe it or not, traditional dating, when two partners meet in real life, is a thing of the past. Today, most people meet their partners via online dating apps and websites, and Florida is no exception. In fact, there are many benefits of online dating: the ability to find a perfect partner fast, a wide selection of possible girlfriends and boyfriends, and the possibility to get to know each other online before going on an actual date.

But what dating sites are best for finding a partner in Florida? In this article, we’ll talk about the following Florida dating sites:

SecretBenefits is a casual dating site that perfectly works for both flings and serious relationships. The site offers many Florida singles who are interested in all kinds of relationships. Even though the service was launched only in 2016, it already has 15.4M monthly visits!

The platform has all the needed tools for successful online dating: a convenient messenger, advanced search engine, photo verification system, and more. So if you are interested in finding your perfect partner fast and stress-free, this service is for you. Read the SecretBenefits review to find out all about its features and pricing!

Pros

Quick signup

Convenient credit-based payment system

Large and active community

Cons

Expensive

No mobile app

No video chat feature

Pricing

💳 100 credits $59 💳 500 credits $169 💳 1,000 credits $289

Customer experience

SecretBenefits has a user-friendly design, which makes it easy to find all the features you are interested in. Plus, the registration on the site is free, meaning you can explore the service and figure out whether to pay for premium features on this site or not.

In terms of communication, live chat is rather convenient. Most ladies tend to reply to messages, based on which we can conclude that this site is perfect for finding your dream partner.

Seeking is a dating site with more than 10M active users. The website is quite diverse, making it the perfect platform for finding all kinds of people. In addition, this dating service is perfect for those of you who value their security, making it the best choice for users who want to maintain their privacy.

Seeking is one of the dating websites that offers single women and men from all over the world. Yet, finding hot Florida singles for both casual dating and serious relationships is still easy on this site when using the advanced search feature. Read Seeking review to find out all about its features!

Pros

Free registration

Large community

Global service

Cons

Some scammers use this site to find their victims

Limited options within free accounts

Many inactive profiles

Pricing

1 month $90 per month 3 months $80 per month 6 months $70 per month

Customer experience

Seeking is super easy to use, making the search process for a partner in Florida a breeze. But the best part is that this service offers a wide selection of potential matches for dating online and offline. This makes it easier to find the right person for you!

After a quick registration, you can complete your profile and start browsing Florida singles using the advanced search. Once you find a person you are interested in, you can buy a subscription and start messaging. Everything is simple and easy to understand!

Speaking about the best online dating sites in Florida, we cannot omit AshleyMadison. Known for being an affair website, this dating site for casual dates is one of the best online dating sites in Florida and beyond. The service has connected many lonely hearts since the year 2001, generating 6.8M monthly visits.

Unlike many other dating sites in Florida, AshleyMadison has a mobile app that is available in both AppStore and Google Play. This aspect makes the dating site one of the most convenient options to use. In terms of features, it offers many interesting options, such as live chat, advanced search, and detailed profiles. Read the Ashley Madison review to find out everything about its features!

Pros

Perfect for flings and hookups

Modern website design

24/7 support service

Cons

Relatively costly

Not 100% secure

Complicated pricing system

Pricing

💳Basic membership (100 credits) $59 💳Classic membership (500 credits) $169 💳Elite membership (1,000 credits) $289

Customer experience

In general, AshleyMadison is easy to use. It is a free dating site, so you don’t have to pay for anything to sign up. Still, you have to buy a subscription to unlock the communication features.

From our experience, this Florida dating site is perfect for casual dating since many users there aren’t interested in anything serious. However, love is unpredictable! And you can still find it on AshleyMadison. To start using the service, just head to the main page, create an account, buy a subscription, and start looking for your perfect match.

OurSecret.com is a rapidly growing Florida dating site with a relatively small community—just 206.7K users. Yet, this site is still a great place to meet Florida singles. Like most free dating sites, OurSecret is completely free to sign up. However, you have to pay for pretty much all the communication features on the site.

The dating site specializes in all kinds of arrangements. It’s still possible to find any type of relationship there! In terms of features, OurSecret offers messaging, private albums, secret browsing, and many more. In general, this online dating site is a lot of fun to use.

Pros

Quick registration

Niche community

Many hot potential matches on the site

Cons

No ID (or any other) verification for users

Fake accounts still happen

Costly with no free trial

Pricing

💳 100 credits $59 💳 500 credits $169 💳 1,000 credits $289

Customer experience

OurSecret is definitely one of the unique dating sites in Florida. The platform has a small yet active community, which makes an easy area to find Florida singles. In terms of the user experience, OurSecret is super easy to sign up, use, as well as find your perfect match.

All you need to do is register, complete your profile, browse potential dates, message them, and start dating a person you like. Why don’t you give this dating app a try?

BravoDate is one of the best international dating sites that also offers many hot Florida singles. Just like all the Florida dating sites we covered in this article, BravoDate has an active community with 643K monthly users. But what we liked the most about this platform is its diversity: you can find a partner from a different country there!

In addition to that, BravoDate has many cool features that provide the best online dating experience: live chat, email, gifts, real date requests, and more.

Pros

Free account creation

Great selection of Florida singles

Awesome selection of communication features

Cons

Rather costly

Many users, but good luck finding a Floridian man or woman

Lack of 100% protection from fake profiles

Pricing

💳 20 credits (first payment) $2.99 💳 20 credits $9.99 💳 50 credits $19.99 💳 125 credits $44.99 💳 250 credits $69.99 💳 750 credits $149.99

Customer experience

So what is BravoDate like in terms of user experience? Well, it’s super easy to navigate, even for inexperienced users. Also, it offers plenty of communication features. The registration process is fast and free as well. Right after signing up, you can start browsing other users’ profiles and messaging them.

We really liked the gift delivery feature since it allows you to express your feelings no matter how far you are from your special person. Plus, you can request a date via the website, which is way safer than doing it on your own. So, to sum up, we can say that BravoDate is one of the best dating sites in Florida you’ll ever find!

FriendFinder is another online dating platform that will help you find singles from West Palm Beach as well as other cities and places in Florida. The site has 820K monthly visitors, and a lot of the user traffic comes from Florida.

Just like all the best dating sites on our list, FriendFinder has a great messenger, an active community, as well as an advanced search feature. In addition to that, it has a mobile application that is available for both iOS and Android. So the dating experience on this site is simply amazing.

Pros

Mobile application

Affordable prices

Great Florida dating site choice

Cons

All communication features are paid options

Not the best service for finding a serious relationship

Not 100% scam-free

Pricing

Silver Membership $10.82-$22.94 per month Gold Membership $15.82-$34.94 per month

Customer experience

From our experience, we can say that FriendFinder is a rather cool dating app that will help you find a casual date, a fling, or even a serious relationship. At the same time, people who are looking for serious relationships should probably try a different service.

What we enjoyed about the site was that the registration was simple and quick. Right after completing the signup, we were able to browse other users and message them. However, note that messaging requires buying a premium membership, which is affordable but still not free. Still, our experience on this hookup site was, with no exaggeration, amazing overall.

TheLuckyDate is one of the best international dating websites that also offer Florida singles. The service has many exciting features that will surely make your online dating experience unforgettable. For instance, you can enjoy live chat, advanced search filters, emails, and gifts on this platform.

TheLuckyDate will perfectly work for those who want to broaden their choice and explore hot Florida singles. So if you feel like this site is for you, go ahead and explore it! Read TheLuckyDate review to find out all about its features.

Pros

Wide selection of potential matches

Modern design

Detailed search filters

Cons

Not specific to Florida

Limited communication features compared to competitors

Not safe from fake profiles

Pricing

💳 2,000 credits $2.99

Customer experience

We do find TheLuckyDate a decent online dating platform. The registration on the site is simple and quick. Plus, it has a modern and easy-to-navigate design that makes it easy to find all the features you need.

However, the site does have limited communication options. But all in all, it is still good for finding a partner for all kinds of relationships. So if you feel like this service is for you, head to the main page, sign up, and enjoy using it!

What does the single scene in Florida look like?

The dating scene in Florida is diverse. Anyone can find their perfect partner in this state! At the same time, depending on what your dating goals are, you might have to look for your dream girlfriend or boyfriend in different cities and locations.

First things first, Florida has many universities and, therefore, many students of younger age. Thus, if you are a young adult looking for a match in Florida or a student who wants to find a girlfriend or boyfriend, you might be interested in the following cities:

Gainesville

Tallahassee

Tampa

Melbourne

Orlando

As you might have already guessed, these are the cities where the biggest universities in Florida are located. The logic is pretty simple here—if you want to date a college student, you have to go to a city with a big university.

In case you are a mature person who wants to find an older partner, dating a college student is perhaps not the best decision for you. So, what cities should you look for a partner in then? Have you ever heard of the list of the best cities for singles? Well, if you have not, we recommend you take a look. According to this list, the best places for singles in Florida are the following:

Tampa (14th in the US)

St. Pete (15th in the US)

Orlando (22th in the US)

Miami (24th in the US)

Jacksonville (42nd in the US)

These cities are the best for dating simply because they have large numbers of single people. So if you want to find a partner in Florida, you should definitely consider visiting at least one of such major cities.

Finally, if you are interested in casual dates, you can surely find those in Florida too. However, we recommend using specialized services for finding a partner for a casual date in big cities such as Miami or Orlando. Finding a long-term partner or a casual date there is way easier than in small towns!

What cities in Florida are the most interested in online dating?

Certainly, the residents of some cities in Florida are more open to online dating than others, but what are those cities?

Let’s take a brief look at the cities in Florida where online dating is popular and socially accepted:

Miami

Orlando

Jacksonville

Tampa

Tallahassee

As you can see, these are all big cities. Well, it is to be expected because people in large cities are more open-minded and do not consider dating sites to be shameful. So if you want to fulfill your relationship goals through a dating platform, look for partners from the cities we talked about above.

FAQ

What is the most trusted dating site in Florida?

We cannot give you a precise answer to this question since there is no such thing as a 100% scam-free dating platform. However, the services we discussed in this article, in particular Seeking and SecretBenefits, are the best choice for everyone. They are quite decent and safe if used wisely. So, we can say that those platforms are definitely trusted and as safe as a dating site can be.

Can I browse a Florida dating site without joining?

To our knowledge, no. You can browse the home page without registration, but you need to sign up to explore a site’s features and browse other users’ profiles. Luckily, on most websites, it doesn’t take much time. Usually, it’s just a few minutes.

Are there any free Sites in Florida available online?

Of course, many dating sites offer Florida singles. In fact, you can set location filters on any dating site to find singles from Florida. However, we recommend using the services from our list since they are safe and trusted.

Conclusion

Dating in Florida is no doubt exciting, diverse, and a lot of fun. Whether you prefer online dating or offline or are looking for a sugar relationship, you will no doubt find the very thing you want in Florida. And this aspect makes this state so amazing! Why don’t you go ahead and find your perfect partner now?

