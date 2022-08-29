Sponsored by: datingsites.org

Can you find a future spouse on Tinder or OkCupid? Of course, it’s possible. Millions of couples met on these or similar dating platforms, but the thing is, the search is likely to last too long (did you know that 22% of Tinder users are just looking for hookups, and 44% for confidence-boosting procrastination?), and they are not so efficient when it comes to international dating.

Here, you’ll find the best dating websites for marriage that offer singles seeking serious relationships, great features, and transparent policies.

3 best dating sites to find Slavic singles

Slavic women are among the most popular women for dating and marriage—according to studies, the scale of marriage migration from Russia and other Eastern European countries began to increase sharply, and though now the rates are slightly lower, a lot of women still migrate to marry their foreign boyfriends.

Western men, in turn, keep marrying Slavic girls, and here are some of the most important reasons why they do it:

Contrary to popular belief, they immigrate because they get married—marry to immigrate.

Many Slavic women have more traditional views on gender roles, and that works for more conservative men in the US and other Western countries.

Most women one can meet on dating sites have bachelor’s or master’s degrees and are employed, meaning Slavic girls are intelligent.

Slavic ladies are known as some of the most beautiful women in the world.

There are a lot of niche online dating sites for singles from Eastern Europe, but we’ve chosen the 3 best websites:

We will describe each dating site in more detail below so you can learn more about the platforms and find out which one is likely to work best for you.

JollyRomance is one of the new yet rapidly growing European dating sites that connect Slavic and Western singles. It works as a international dating site as well as a site for people seeking more serious relationships and has 100-200 thousand monthly visits on average.

Pros

A modern, polished website with a great interface

Users can follow each other and share posts

Two types of search are available

There are real meeting requests

Gift delivery services are provided

Cons

Members may have different relationship goals

Not everyone uploads profile videos

Mails are more expensive than Live Chat

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits (only $2.99 for new users) $19.99 💳 50 credits $44.99 💳 125 credits $69.99 💳 250 credits $149.99 💳 750 credits

Customer experience

Everyone who wants to use this dating site can join for free and get bonus credits—this allows free users to test some premium features, for example, starting a conversation in live chat. Access to profiles is instant and unlimited, and the best thing is most of them are not only detailed but also verified.

Members can send Mails, chat online, send virtual and real gifts, and at a certain stage, if you’ve already met someone you’ve been interacting with a lot of time, you can stop paying for messaging.

SingleSlavic is also one of the best dating sites for marriage that have been launched not so long ago, but it already has over 700,000 users. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s a niche platform designed exclusively for Slavic singles and men who want to meet, date, and marry one of them.

Pros

A lot of communication tools

Dating app available for iOS and Android

Great dating website for video chatting

Only verified profiles of users

Free chat vouchers for new users

Cons

Mobile app is buggy

International phone calls are too expensive

Pricing

$15.99 💳 2 credits $96 💳 16 credits $399 💳 100 credits

Customer experience

Unlike other dating apps for marriage, SingleSlavic doesn’t focus only on messaging. The site is designed to help people build long-term relationships, and all its features are aimed to help find the right person and build a strong emotional connection online.

A user who joins this dating site can find a partner using advanced search and/or matching services, get a bit closer with them using online messenger, make a few phone and video calls, send a gift—do everything to get to know each other well enough to meet in real life soon.

AmourFactory is a top online dating website with legit Slavic members, Western men, and enough success stories to confirm it works for most singles. Now it has around 170,000 monthly visitors, and this number is constantly growing.

Pros

Quick and simple sign-up process

Very detailed profiles

Search & access to profiles are free

Most members add profile videos

Online gift store for premium members

Cons

No online dating app

Watching profile videos isn’t free

No priority support for premium users

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits (new members get a 7-dollar discount) $19.99 💳 50 credits $44.99 💳 125 credits $69.99 💳 250 credits $149.99 💳 750 credits

Customer experience

If a user is looking for an efficient online dating site that would also be a simple, modern, and easy-to-use platform, AmourFactory will be one of the best online dating services to choose and use. It works like a casual dating platform for those who’re looking for a fling, like Tinder for those who’d like to use a swiping feature and random meet attractive users, and like Instagram for all the social media fans who’d like to see not only profiles but also posts from other users.

You can use this dating service the way you want to, and that definitely improves the dating process. Swiping, standard search, and the Newsfeed feature—all these special tools are free, but messages will cost you some credits.

3 best dating sites to find Asian singles

Many Asian societies, for example, Japanese or Chinese ones, used to be homogeneous (meaning they did not marry foreigners), but they aren’t anymore. Both in China and Japan marrying foreigners isn’t stigmatized now, and sometimes, is even socially encouraged.

Some, by contrast, had the highest intermarriage rates—for decades, tens of thousands of Filipino and Thai women immigrated to the United States and other countries to get married. This shows how different these Asian countries are now, and there are many reasons why men worldwide keep choosing Asian partners:

Yellow Fever (fetishization of Asians) isn’t gone—many Western men are still attracted to Asian women and the new Asian beauty standards. Plus, the growing popularity of Asian idols and culture overall makes Asian women even more attractive in the eyes of men.

The vast majority of Asians still believe that family is the most important thing in life (in some societies, the younger generation still feels that social pressure to get married early).

Asians are known as the most caring spouses, and this is what many different nationalities like.

So, every year, thousands of Western people, in particular Americans, marry Asians, and most of them find each other online. We’ve chosen the 3 best dating sites that will work the best for a person looking for a perfect match in one of the Asian countries. These sites are:

Below, we will talk about each of them in more detail.

EasternHoneys is a site with pretty unique features that made it popular. Now it has around 300,000 monthly visits, and a lot of Asian singles enter the international online dating scene using this very dating service.

Pros

Free live streams (donations are optional)

Free public chats

Detailed and validated profiles

Discounts for new members

Support 24/7/365

Cons

No online dating app

No standard video chat

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits $19.99 💳 50 credits $44.99 💳 125 credits $69.99 💳 250 credits $149.99 💳 750 credits

Customer experience

Even the top dating sites rarely offer something new, but EasternHoneys does. Moreover, if you’re using the free version of the dating site, you can still watch streams and interact with other viewers and streamers in public chat. The service offers all the features aimed to help you find a life partner—from search and detailed profiles to Mails and the opportunity to send files. But streams are definitely the most important benefit of this platform.

TheLuckyDate is a new and pretty interesting platform. It’s a dating site designed like one of the popular dating apps—fun and easy to use. Currently, it has around 180,000 monthly visits, and this number keeps growing every month.

Pros

Site that works like the best dating apps

Relatively cheap credits

Members have 7+ photos

Most ladies are looking for serious relationships

Virtual gifts to start with a compliment

Cons

Only 2 search filters

No video chat

Pricing

$2.99 💳 2000 credits

Customer experience

TheLuckyDate is actually a global platform, but it offers many female members from all Asian countries —from Indonesia and Thailand to China and South Korea. Meeting them is super simple—you have that good old swiping feature to discover new matches and can send them a cute gift or a message (messaging and gifts cost credits) to start a conversation. Many women here are interested in a long-term relationship with a foreigner, so every Western man has a good chance of finding a girlfriend here.

If you’re looking for marriage dating site but want to meet women only from Asia, AsianMelodies may be the right dating site for you. It has over 440,000 monthly visits and tens of thousands of legit members from Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, China, and other Asian countries.

Pros

Polished, modern website

Good dating pool for people seeking Asian matches

Detailed profiles with photos and personality traits

Active community

It’s hard to find someone looking for one-night stands

Cons

No feature that shows your most compatible matches

You need to spend credits to request your dream date

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits $19.99 💳 50 credits $149.99 💳 750 credits

Customer experience

Just like most other good international dating sites, AsianMelodies has both premium and free features. Plus, like any other good dating app, it has both search and swiping features and provides free unlimited access to users’ profiles. However, it’s one of the rare platforms where members who have already met someone special and have been chatting a lot can request free communication and stop paying for messaging.

3 best dating sites to find Latin singles

Latinos are the ethnic group that will most likely marry out of their race, and it’s no secret they marry Americans most frequently. This is a larger group of nations with more cultural differences than Slavic women, but most Americans who married Latinas note that chose their partners because:

They’re spontaneous and optimistic—in most countries of South America and the Caribbean, optimism and friendliness are the most common national characteristics.

They believe that family is important, and so is family honor—many Hispanics, especially Mexicans, say it’s the sense of their life.

Beauty does matter, and in some Latin countries, naturally beautiful women do everything possible to meet high local beauty standards—it would be wrong to underestimate the importance of this factor.

There are hundreds of websites with Latin members—the companies know the demand is high, and they just generate the supply. Not all of the existing sites, however, are worth using, but we’ve selected the 3 best options for you. They are:

What exactly can these services offer to singles? Let’s find out.

La-Date is one of the most popular Latin dating sites for marriage and dating—now, it has around 700,000 monthly visits. More than half of the members are Latin singles looking for foreign matches.

Pros

A lot of young and attractive singles

Free winks and likes

Discounts on credit packages

Bonus credits for registration

Most members upload photos (at least 3-5)

Cons

Only basic search filters

No free unlimited messages

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits (only $2.99 for new users)

Customer experience

La-Date is a great site for someone looking for the most attractive potential partners in Latin America, with the lowest number of fake profiles and many great communication features. You can join this site for free, take a personality test, write a good writing profile, and add your best photos to be successful. All new members also get bonuses that allow them to test some premium services, for example, have a conversation with someone on La-Date, and then decide whether they want to stay or not.

LoveFort is another popular Latin dating site with around 200,000 monthly visits, great features, and pretty reasonable costs that will help you find your dream Latina wife in no time.

Pros

Only safe payment options

Great security system and moderation

Validated profiles

A few types of messaging

Gift delivery services

Cons

No advanced filters to find a perfect match

You can’t link your social media account

Pricing

$9.99 💳 20 credits $149.99 💳 750 credits

Customer experience

LoveFort is one of the mixed platforms. If you like social media sites, you can discover new matches just by browsing posts on the Feed. In case you’d like to meet random online daters, there’s the People feature. Finally, if you want to reach someone for free, you can just send a wink. Live chat and Mails (long emails with files), as well as delivery services (you can send any item on the store to your partner), are premium features, so if you’re looking for the best online dating experience, you’ll need to purchase some credits.

If you’re looking for the best dating site for marriage only and want to meet Latin women, ColombianLady may be the right option for you. It has 123 monthly visits, which is not too much, but on this platform, the vast majority of members are looking for serious relationships.

Pros

A few types of Mails and message templates

Free greeting messages for new members

Gallery with members’ videos

Dating app for marriage is available

CamShare feature & phone calls

Cons

A pretty expensive site for marriage-minded people

Not all women are available for instant calls

Pricing

$15.99 💳 2 credits $96 💳 16 credits $399 💳 100 credits

Customer experience

On ColombiaLady, it’s all about communication. There are not so many things you can do for free, but the paid services are of excellent quality. For example, you can schedule the time when you’re ready to answer the calls, sort profiles to see who’s using the CamShare feature, use the first message templates, and more.

How to choose the best site for marriage?

If you want to find a future spouse in the near future, you need the right site, and this site must be safe and efficient. To choose such a platform, consider the following tips:

Concept of the dating app or site. As you can see, there are regional dating sites for marriage, so if you’re going to find a partner abroad, choose the platform with the largest number of members. Also, make sure that on this site, you’ll have a really good chance of meeting a person looking for a long-term relationship without viewing hundreds of profiles and contacting people with different relationship goals. Number of members. The more potential matches a site offers—the better your chances of finding the right person are. Also, the number of users often indicates how good and safe the platform really is. Quality of profiles. Low-effort profiles show that it’s not a good site for marriage because people who are motivated to start a serious relationship usually provide enough information about themselves. Also, when you want to find someone special fast, you need enough details to approach the right people. The set of features. It’s not always easy for people who meet online to build an emotional connection. If you’re going to meet a future spouse online, make sure there are enough communication tools that can help you two get really close to each other online.

Also, analyze the pricing policy and pay special attention to hidden costs—if you spot them, move on, this site can hardly be considered a safe one.

How to be more successful on a dating site?

Some people spend just a few months on dating sites, find their perfect match, and start a relationship with someone special in real life, while others spend years on dating platforms trying to meet the right person.

There are some tips that help users succeed, find a partner sooner, as well as spend less on dating, so let’s take a look at those:

Write a good dating profile —that’s the only way to get more matches among people looking for serious relationships.

—that’s the only way to get more matches among people looking for serious relationships. Add photos and, ideally, videos —it will help you get more attention on the site, not only because others will see what you look like but also because you’ll gain more trust.

—it will help you get more attention on the site, not only because others will see what you look like but also because you’ll gain more trust. Use the right search filters to find the best matches —approaching random attractive people you meet on the site is too time-consuming. There may be thousands of them, so you have to focus on your interests, traits, education level, and all those things that are important to you.

—approaching random attractive people you meet on the site is too time-consuming. There may be thousands of them, so you have to focus on your interests, traits, education level, and all those things that are important to you. Communicate and spot the red flags —we all waste too much time on the wrong people at least once during our lifetime, don’t let it happen when you’re paying for communication.

—we all waste too much time on the wrong people at least once during our lifetime, don’t let it happen when you’re paying for communication. The sooner you meet in real life—the better—it’s not that easy if you live in different countries, but once you realize you really like the person, meet them to make sure they are the one.

Are there any free sites for marriage available online?

Basically, all the dating sites or one of the best dating apps you know, for example, Tinder, Bumble, and OkCupid can work as American dating sites for marriage. But they still have some drawbacks.

In particular, if you’re looking for a foreign partner, it will take more time for you to find them, just because even if you apply the country filter, you’ll meet a lot of people who weren’t initially looking for marriage with a foreigner. But the desire to marry or not to marry a foreigner is not the only problem.

As you probably know, such sites accept people with different relationship goals, and it’s completely normal, but someone who’s looking for a serious relationship, marriage, and family is likely to spend much more time on such dating apps. For example, as we’ve noted previously, over 22% of Tinder users are looking for hookups compared to only 4% of users looking for serious relationships—that may be frustrating to get this many wrong matches.

These are the reasons why people who’re ready to settle down, especially if they’re looking for a foreign partner, choose the best dating websites for marriage. They have the right dating pools and a lot of features that are worth paying for. So, basically, there are free sites where you can find a partner, but niche platforms that often turn out to be the most efficient ones are usually premium sites.

FAQ

What is the most successful dating site for marriage?

There are many top dating sites for marriage, and each of them has its pros and cons, so the best site is the one that works for you. Still, in the case of international dating, SingleSlavic is the best Eastern European site, EasternHoneys is the best Asian website, and ColombiaLady is the best Latin platform for marriage-minded people.

How do you meet someone to marry?

For a single person who wants to marry someone in the near future, there is a pretty simple way to find the right partner. If they choose one of the serious dating sites for marriage, they’ll get access to profiles of people with similar relationship goals and will be able to use advanced communication tools to build a strong emotional connection online.

What is the best dating site for a serious relationship?

As we’ve noted previously, there are at least a few platforms that can be considered the best online dating sites for marriage. Focus on what’s truly important for you, choose the preferred region, and set your priorities. You can find all the best options in this guide—just pick the platform that’s likely to work best for you and test it (no matter what site you choose, registration will be free, and you’ll get the bonuses to test premium features).

Conclusion

How to find someone to marry? It seems it’s much easier now when we all can meet similar-minded people online, but the truth is we still need to make the right choices in order to succeed. If you have a goal, just choose the best dating app or site that meets your personal expectations, is safe and reputable, and can really connect you with singles who are looking for the same things as you.

