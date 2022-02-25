Materials provided by: wowomendating.com

There were almost 50,000,000 users of dating services in the US in 2021—1 out of 6 Americans uses online dating platforms. If you’re going to participate in this game, we know how to help you.

If you’re searching for the best Euro dating app, you’ve come to the right place—here, you’ll find the top list of the most popular, most trustworthy, and the best European dating websites.

Which dating sites are popular in Europe?

🙌🏻 Founded in 2019 👥 Visitors 52,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 30-70 🆓 Free services Registration, profile browsing ✔️ Mobile app No

If you’re searching for a simple international dating platform for a casual or serious relationship, TheLuckyDate may be a good option to consider. This international dating platform has almost everything an average user needs to find a perfect partner.

For example, this online dating platform offers a very convenient live chat feature—you just find a person you like and start chatting, it’s really that simple on this website. Free membership doesn’t include messaging here—like all the dating apps on the list, TheLuckyDate needs you to buy credits that can be exchanged for various services later.

However, if you’re a new user, even the free membership has all you need—you can search for ladies, browse their profiles, and even chat with them (but only a little because all the new members of this site get 2,000 credits for free). TheLuckyDate is a great website for those who want to meet European and Asian singles!

We recommend checking out TheLuckyDate reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2018 👥 Visitors 420,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 30-70 🆓 Free services Registration, request for contact information, profile browsing ✔️ Mobile app No

BravoDate is one of the best dating sites for those interested in Russian and Ukrainian girls. This platform can work great both for those searching for casual dating and for those interested in a relationship with ladies from Eastern Europe.

BravoDate is a very simple and easy-to-use dating website with tens of thousands of members and lots of extra services. Here, you can send messages, use a live chat, make requests to meet potential partners and get their contact information, and even send gifts to a woman you’ve met on this site.

All these services and features are not free to use—you’ll have to buy credits to send messages, use chat, and make requests. What you can do for free is create an account on this site and browse the profiles.

We recommend checking out BravoDate reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2016 👥 Visitors 300,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 35-65 🆓 Free services Registration, profile browsing, requesting personal info ✔️ Mobile app No

UK or Germany, Russia or Ukraine, Romania or Poland—it doesn’t matter which country you’re most attracted to regarding international dating and relationships because here on AmourFactory, you’ll find tens of thousands of potential matches from different countries.

The number of search filters is just huge here—from hair color and religion to political views, interests, and the number of kids (if any). What’s even more interesting, you’ll get access to all these filters and tools right after the registration—you only need to create an account to search for ladies and to view profiles. Messaging tools are not free to use here—like all the other top European dating websites, AmourFactory is not a 100% free platform. However, you don’t need to pay right away—if you sign up right now, you’ll get 20 credits for free!

We recommend checking out AmourFactory reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2020 👥 Visitors 275,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 25-75 🆓 Free services Registration, customer support, profile browsing ✔️ Mobile app Yes

UkraineBride4you is one of the best dating apps for European dating. Thousands of ladies from Ukraine and Russia are looking for marriage on this site, but if you’re only going to date them casually, this app is a good choice for you, too.

It offers such services as video chat and voice calls, it’s a good choice for those who prefer using a mobile phone for online dating (Android app), it’s great when it comes to security, and it’s just perfect for those looking for a long-term commitment online.

Like all the other dating apps on this list, UkraineBride4You requires its users to buy credits to chat, call, and meet other members in real life—but if you join the site right now, you’ll be able to get a great welcome bonus and a 60% discount for your first purchase.

We recommend checking out UkraineBride4you reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2019 👥 Visitors 560,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 30-70 🆓 Free services Creating a profile, uploading profiles, browsing other profiles ✔️ Mobile app No

AmourFeel is another example of a great European dating site with a lot of premium features. This dating app offers a great messaging tool and a perfectly convenient live chat service.

However, if you are going to not just chat with other members but to meet face to face sooner or later, AmourFeel is also a good choice for you because you can request a meeting with your special someone in real life on this website! We don’t want to say that you will necessarily have a date with your perfect match from Europe here, of course—it always depends on you—but your chances to succeed are extremely high on this dating site.

AmourFeel is also a great dating website for those who only begin their romantic online journey because it’s extremely easy-to-use and intuitive.

We recommend checking out AmourFeel reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2020 👥 Visitors 200,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 50-50 🆓 Free services Registration, profile browsing, matching algorithm ✔️ Mobile app Yes

SingleSlavic is one of the least popular sites on this list, but it doesn’t mean it’s not worth your attention. It’s quite the opposite, actually—SingleSlavic feels like a grasp of fresh air here because of the number of messaging services offered by this dating app. If you’re planning to have a video date with your ideal match before meeting this woman in person (it’s obvious), you can have it on SingleSlavic—this dating platform offers a video call service.

The live chat, as well as a traditional text messaging tool, is also available here. By the way, SingleSlavic is also a perfect dating app—the Android version of SingleSlavic is available in Google Play. Unfortunately, there are no unlimited messages here—the users of SingleSlavic need to buy credits that can be exchanged for various services later.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2016 👥 Visitors 450,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 30-70 🆓 Free services Creating a profile, uploading photos, using search filters ✔️ Mobile app Yes

Meet one of the best Slavic dating apps: KissRussianBeauty. This online dating platform is a perfect choice for any American man who wants to date a lady from a European country. Most users on KissRussianBeauty are from Russia, as it comes from its name, but there are also thousands of ladies from Ukraine and Belarus here (and even some ladies from Germany and the UK).

The number of messaging services offered by this platform is just huge—you can have a video chat with your match, you can call other members (only if they agree), and you can have a live chat with the ladies from another part of the world. These services and features are not included in free membership—you can contact all those elite singles and send them gifts only if you have enough credits.

We recommend checking out KissRussianBeauty reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2011 👥 Visitors 900,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 20-80 🆓 Free services Registration, matching and searching, profile browsing ✔️ Mobile app Yes

Want something premium and extremely advanced? Searching for a top-notch dating platform with elite singles from Eastern Europe? Then, CharmDate is exactly what you need. Secure environment, great interface design, generous welcome bonuses for new members, a lot of search tools that will help you find an ideal match, a lot of messaging tools such as video calls and voice calls—this site is a perfect option for any person who is searching for a premium international dating experience.

It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for a serious relationship or for a casual relationship with a person from another side of the world—CharmDate is a proven online dating platform that has been connecting users from different countries for more than a decade.

We recommend checking out CharmDate reviews right now.

🙌🏻 Founded in 2016 👥 Visitors 130,000 ⚥ Male to female ratio 40-60 🆓 Free services Profile browsing, search, registration ✔️ Mobile app No

If you’re interested in international dating but don’t know where and how to start, JollyRomance may be the right dating site for you. This European dating site is a perfect option for inexperienced users because of its simplicity—you only need to enter your email to create an account on this secure platform!

Active users, free search tools, a detailed personality test that helps a new member find a perfect match, thousands of extremely beautiful women (most of them are very active users with detailed profiles)—JollyRomance has a lot of strong sides.

The only weak side of this European dating site is that you can’t get unlimited access to messaging and other profiles if you’re a free user—only paying members can send text messages, use a live chat, get the personal information of their ideal partner, and request a meeting.

We recommend checking out JollyRomance reviews right now.

Why European singles?

Women from Europe are different from American ladies. They have different views, they have different cultural backgrounds, they have different values—but they are certainly worth dating.

First of all, it’s about beauty. The ladies from Eastern European countries have classic Slavic faces, the ladies from Western Europe look more like Americans, the girls from Northern Europe look exactly like those perfect stereotypical Scandinavians, and the women from South Europe look more like Latinas. What unites them is that they all are extremely beautiful—you don’t even need to go there to see it, just visit a website like TheLuckyDate and browse some random profiles. We bet you’ll find some of the most beautiful ladies you’ve ever seen in your life in a few minutes after the registration.

Then, they are typically a bit more traditional than American ladies. We can’t say that any European woman is like this, but generally, they have more traditional views on family and gender roles than their American counterparts. This is especially true when we’re talking about the girls from Eastern Europe.

That’s not all. Women from Europe are generally more family-centered, calmer, and statisticaflly more loyal than a part of American women.

Tips to online dating in Europe

Right now, more than 50,000,000 Americans use websites and apps like this—so you’ve most likely crossed paths with dating apps before. But do you have any ideas about how to date European ladies online? The following rules are extremely simple—but they will help you to enjoy an international dating experience.

Choose a trusted and safe dating site. It’s all about safety and security—if you choose a good dating site, the chances for you to lose money on it are much lower. Do not send money. Just don’t—a woman who wants you to send her money on a dating platform is most likely a scammer. Do not reveal personal or financial information—if you don’t want to lose money, keep this information private. Be a gentleman. It’s all about respect, after all—that’s what European ladies want to get from dating an American man (and from any other man, too). Don’t wait for too long. You’ve met on a dating app, you have similar interests, you like each other—so why wait?

How much does it cost to use a European dating site?

When it comes to the question “How to meet European women”, the best answer is usually “online”—because it’s cheaper, faster, and more convenient than meeting these ladies offline. But what about how much it costs?

First of all, you need to forget about European free dating sites. There are some free dating sites in Europe, but they are generally not worth your attention—they always have problems with security, lots of fake profiles, and zero reaction from customer support.

As for paid websites, it’s simple: most of them cost around $100 per month. However, it depends on the services you’re going to use—for example, if you are going to spend 1 hour in a video chat (on a site like UkraineBride4you), this will cost you from $144 to $216 (depending on the credit pack you’ve purchased). Spending 1 hour in a live chat on the same site will cost you from $14.4 to $21.6!

Credit vs premium membership: What dating app to choose?

It’s up to you to choose, of course, but the absolute majority of the best dating apps in Europe have a credit system. This system is just great—it allows you to control your spendings and pay only for what you really need.

We also recommend reviewing not only dating sites in Europe:

Final thoughts about European dating

If you have at least thought about international dating once, then why not try using them? Tens of thousands of single European women want to get an American man in their life, lots of them use dating sites, and lots of them would gladly respond to your first mail.

They are searching for a man like you (if you are ready to treat foreign women with respect, gentleness, and care)—so there are no reasons for you to not join one of those European dating apps right now. They all have free registration, after all!