Are there any honest Ukrainian dating websites? Well, according to statistics, about a thousand Ukrainian brides come to the US to marry American citizens yearly, and most of them find their husbands online, on legitimate Ukrainian dating sites. The trickiest part is to distinguish them from the low-quality and scam platforms. In this guide, we’ll provide all the information you need to know to do it easily.

List of the best Ukrainian dating sites to meet Ukrainian woman online

Rank Dating Website Editorial`s notes 1 BravoDate Easy to use, mobile-optimized site with a lot of useful tools for singles 2 UkraineBride4you One of the most popular site with all the features available on the dating market 3 AmourFactory Half-dating site, half-social networking platform with lots of Ukrainian women 4 JollyRomance Ukrainian dating site with the hottest female members 5 MeetSlavicGirls The dating site to find ideal matches easily 6 SingleSlavic One of the newest yet most promising websites with Slavic women 7 AmourFeel The site with the best moderation and verification procedure for ladies 8 KissRussianBeauty Website with ladies who are really motivated to find a foreign boyfriend (preferably a future husband) 9 TheLuckyDate Tinder-like website with cheap credits and attractive ladies

If you are looking for the best Ukrainian dating site, you should take a look at BravoDate—one of the popular platforms with a lot of Ukrainian and Russian hottest singles. The site works great for experienced online daters, as well as for beginners,—it’s super easy to use and mobile optimized. More importantly, there are all the tools that all good dating sites are supposed to offer, from live chat and live shows (not all female members use this feature, though) to contact details and real meeting requests. The cost of credits starts at $2,99 for 20 credits (with a discount for newly registered users).

Pros Cons Great navigation and design You can’t interact with others if you don’t have enough credits Active female members Not all girls use the live shows feature Special features like live shows, contact/meeting requests are available Real gifts are pretty expensive

UkraineBride4You is one of the largest Ukrainian dating sites—there are thousands of single Ukrainian women, as well as Slavic ladies from other countries like Russia and Belarus, registered on the platform. Why is it so popular? The thing is it has all the features that an international dating site can have: members can have video chat, make international calls, send virtual and real gifts, send emails, watch videos, browse private and public pictures, etc. Though it accepts men looking for different types of relationships, it’s obviously designed for people who want to find an ideal match and start an authentic relationship online. It’s not cheap (costs start at about $2 per credit), but it’s worth it.

Pros Cons One of the most popular online dating websites with Ukrainian singles Watching videos is not a free feature Video chat and call service are available Gifts are pretty expensive Detailed profiles with a lot of photos and introductory videos No support live chat

AmourFactory is one of the top dating platforms that offer the best dating tools for reasonable prices. There are a few things that make it stand out. First, most profiles are validated and pretty detailed. Second, it’s not just a dating site—there is a newsfeed like on social networking sites, so you can find matches not only using search but also scroll the feed to see ladies’ posts. Of course, you can contact the Ukrainian women you like right away in live chat, via the so-called Mails, or by sending a Wink. If you get close to someone, you can request this person’s contact details. As we’ve noted previously, the prices are not too high—they start from only $0,19 per credit.

Pros Cons Free credits and discounts for new members Not all women write detailed self-descriptions Newsfeed with videos/photos/messages from ladies Not only Ukrainian ladies but also Russian women, singles from Belarus, Kazakhstan, etc. Reasonable prices It costs credits to send a picture

JollyRomance is one of the most promising Ukrainian dating sites in USA. Members who sign up for it may have different relationship goals, but most Ukrainian women registered on the site are looking for serious relationships. The platform provides them, as well as men, with all the tools they need to find an ideal match, contact them, and start an authentic relationship. There are two types of search, and both are free. Users can also add profiles to Favorites, browse public photos and send Winks for free, but communication tools like live chat/sending media or Mails are premium features.

Pros Cons A lot of hot Ukrainian women No live chat support Most ladies have 10+ photos No video chat Members can send media No mobile app

MeetSlavicGirls is one of the best platforms to find a girlfriend or a bride in Ukraine. A lot of Ukrainian girls choose it because it connects them with real western men, and guys choose it because it connects them with real Ukrainian women and has plenty of advanced features that provide a great dating experience. Most female profiles are very detailed, and the best thing is there is a Match Q&A section in every profile, so you can see if your expectations and relationship goals match the expectations and goals of another member. On top of that, there are plenty of ways to contact others—you can add profiles to Favorites and use the Say Hi feature for free, and use live chat, CamShare, and schedule international calls if you have enough credits.

Pros Cons Members can find matches easily The site looks a bit outdated Many great features like calls and CamShare No live chat support Discounts, vouchers, and bonuses for new members CamShare is expensive

SingleSlavic is a relatively new yet very promising platform. The team of the company attracts single Ukrainian women who’d like to date and marry foreign men and also promotes the platform in the western countries so it already has pretty many users worldwide. This is one of the premium dating sites that have both free and premium features: for example, members can sign up, create accounts, add media for free, send free greetings, use a lot of search filters and contact support while premium members who have enough credits get access to advanced features like calls, messaging, live chat (video or text chat), etc.

Pros Cons A lot of attractive Slavic women (there are Russian girls registered on the site, too) Though there are free tools, the most useful features are paid Many free features compared with many other dating sites Not all ladies have profile videos Contact lists, favorites, Smart Matches Not all ladies are available for calls

AmourFeel is one of the sites that accept all adult male members but have a more complex registration procedure for women to prevent scammers from creating fake profiles easily. Nearly all the Ukrainian ladies registered on the site have validated profiles, and many of them prefer to upload a few introductory videos to prove they are real. On top of that, men can use the live show feature to see their matches in real-time. There are also other more standard tools like messaging and gift delivery. Generally speaking, AmourFeel is one of the international dating websites that don’t offer anything extraordinary but can really help you find a match in Ukraine.

Pros Cons One of the real Ukrainian dating sites with single ladies from Ukraine No mobile app Free registration, search, bonuses for users Private photos are available only to paying members Reasonable prices Users can’t watch videos without spending credits

Why is the site called KissRussianBeauty on the list of the best Ukrainian dating sites? The thing is like many other international online dating platforms, it focuses on the region, not on the separate countries. So, yes, it has thousands of Ukrainian singles and offers a lot of great tools like video and phone calls, as well as good old messaging. Most ladies are interested in serious relationships, so they upload a lot of videos and the so-called video shows to attract more potential matches. There’s no need to pay for premium membership plans—a member decides how often he needs to buy credits, how many credits he needs, and on which services he wants to spend them.

Pros Cons Great anti-scam policy Not the most user-friendly website Mobile app available both to Android and iOS users Video shows uploaded by ladies last only 3 minutes on average Thousands of detailed profiles, a lot of new users join the site weekly No newsfeed or tinder-like game to meet random matches

TheLuckyDate is a Ukrainian dating site that works pretty much like a regular dating app. You see a Ukrainian woman, and you can like her, see her profile, add her profile to favorites, or move on to the next lady. There are a lot of hot Ukrainian women and the site will send you messages with potential matches (a lot of messages, actually). There is only a basic search though. Members can interact with each other over text, and the best thing is there is a trial period. Credits are much cheaper than on many other sites, but you don’t even need to buy them after you sign up—you can test the services first.

Pros Cons Great modern website Too many messages from a platform with potential matches Free trial for new users Only one payment method (credit card) Low prices Only basic search, no special features like calls or gifts

How much do Ukrainian dating sites cost?

Rank Dating Site Cost 🥇 BravoDate From $2,99 for 20 credits (with a discount) to $149,99 for 750 credits 🥈 UkraineBride4you From $3,99 for 2 credits (with a discount) to $399 for 100 credits 🥉 TheLuckyDate About $3,4 for 2,000 credits

As you can see, the best online dating sites for Ukrainian women and western men usually don’t sell premium membership plans—they sell credits that a member can use to interact with ladies, send gifts, etc. This is a very common practice in the online dating market, but the thing is, the costs vary greatly.

It may seem that UkraineBride4You is a super-expensive online dating site compared with TheLuckyDate and BravoDate. It’s not cheap, it’s true, but it’s also important to understand that on BravoDate, you’ll pay 20 credits for 10 minutes in live chat, and on UkraineBride4You, you’ll pay only 1 credit. Simply put, you should consider the cost of using a particular tool, too.

Of course, the total price you’ll spend will also depend on you, the choices you make, the number of Ukrainian ladies you contact, the features that you use. Video chat is more expensive than messaging, sending a gift to another country is even pricier. If you want to save some money, we’d recommend searching for ideal matches and contacting Ukrainian singles who really meet your criteria without spending hundreds of credits on random girls.

So, though it’s pretty hard to say how much a Ukrainian dating service is likely to cost, most users spend $50-$120 per month on international dating.

How do Ukrainian dating sites work?

Of course, every dating platform has its special system and features, but there’s also no denying that there is a common scheme that works for all the best Ukrainian dating services.

Attracting members

The company that works in a particular region looks for single women who want to find foreign boyfriends/husbands (on social networking sites, through advertising), develops an application procedure for candidates (there are questionnaires with tons of questions that help find out if a woman is really motivated to start a relationship with a foreigner), asks ladies to provide documents verifying their identities. The site also promotes its services in the US and other countries to attract male members. They can sign up much faster and more easily because they pay for services and will hardly create fake accounts.

Tools to help members find each other and start an authentic relationship

The dating platform offers communication tools and special features aimed at helping members find ideal matches, contact them, enjoy interacting with other members, and get closer to special people they’ve met on the site. These are video chat, messaging, international calls, smart matches, quizzes, different types of emails.

The ideal scenario

So, here is how it works for users. A man creates an account, edits profile, adds information, uploads photos (it’s optional, but such profiles just work much better). A lady does the same thing (her profile is likely to be checked even more carefully, though). They both use search filters and special features to find potential matches, look through each other’s profiles, and one of them contacts another one. At first, they use basic tools like text chat, but if they get closer they start making calls/having video chat/requesting contact details. If everything goes right, they schedule a real meeting (usually takes place in a girl’s country) and take their relationship to a new level.

Are Ukraine dating sites legitimate?

Do Ukrainian scam dating sites exist? Yes, they do. Are there any honest Ukrainian dating websites? Yes, you can find a dating platform that would be 100% legitimate and provide high-quality dating services, like BravoDate. Here are some signs that can help you distinguish a good website from the site you shouldn’t join and use. A good Ukraine dating site has:

Address, phone number

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy sections

Real support

Detailed FAQ section

Real profiles (if you receive 20 messages from bots per hour, that’s definitely a red flag)

Good features (this may be a live chat and some other basic services, but they must work properly)

A lot of men ask the same question. Are there any non-scam Ukrainian dating sites? The answer is yes, there are good platforms with ladies from Eastern European countries, but you need to spend some time checking the site that you’re going to join.

Are Ukraine dating sites safe?

The honest answer is some of them are, and some of them aren’t. If there is a good moderation, data security system, great software, and reasonable privacy policy, you have nothing to worry about. That’s why we recommend learning more about the site before joining it and paying for credits.

Look for Ukrainian dating sites reviews, read Terms & Conditions, and find out if your data can be shared with third parties. There are some extra safety measures that a member of a dating site should undertake, too.

Create strong passwords, don’t send explicit photos to avoid blackmailing, and never send money no matter who asks for it.

Conclusion

According to statistics, the number of Ukrainian users in the online dating segment is expected to amount to 6.3m users by 2025, and about a half of them are women. Gorgeous women, to be exact, and men can meet them on honest Ukrainian dating sites.