European women are some of the world’s most beautiful and appealing women. They are perfect for dating and marriage. But how to meet European singles when you live several time zones away? This is the problem online dating is designed to solve. And if you think that charming a European girl can be difficult or that the art of successful online dating can be too challenging to master, we are here to prove you wrong. Without insights, online dating with European women will be easy, fun, and worthy of your time.

We will show you the best European dating sites (free and paid) that we personally tried and tested. And after that, we will give you a complete guide on how to have a satisfying online dating experience with European singles, from how to create your account to what to write to a European girl to get a reply. Let’s start with a top 10 list of dating site in Europe:

Now that you know the names of popular European dating websites, verified by the experience of bridesclub.org users and experts. Let’s find out what each of these sites has to offer to its members. Here are key things to know about each of these 10 sites.

Why European dating is perfect for you even if you’ve never tried it

If you’ve never talked to foreign women online, you may not know where to start or whether you will succeed. However, we have at least one strong reason why you should definitely try it, and that reason is that gorgeous European singles are just as interested in meeting you as you are interested in them.

When a European girl signs up for a popular dating site, she is already drawn to the features of a typical American man: his kindness, respectful nature, wide outlook, generosity, and ambitions. This is why you won’t need to try too hard to impress her and will be able to focus on the most pleasant parts of communication.

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Search, People, Newsfeed, winks 🔥 Trial version 20 free credits 💳 Paid services Mail, chat, icebreakers, chat stickers, sending photos and videos, gift delivery 💰 Credit cost 20 credits — $9.99; 50 credits — $19.99; 250 credits — $69.99 💕 Top 5 countries Bulgaria, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic

JollyRomance is one of the top sites for dating European singles. It’s not one of the completely free European dating sites because those often tend to be unsafe, and JollyRomance is regarded by many users for its profile quality and strong safety features.

One of the things both we and other users liked the most about this dating site in Europe is how many options it provides for meeting the women. In addition to the comprehensive search feature, there is also a People feature and a Newsfeed feature, which both present the women of JollyRomance in a different light.

As for the female profiles on JollyRomance, we can tell that they are just detailed enough without overwhelming you with information. You can find out about the woman’s age, location, physical parameters, dating status, occupation, and more. There are also several profile photos that you will definitely enjoy viewing.

Rating 4.9/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Search, People, Newsfeed, winks 🔥 Trial version First 20 credits for just $2.99 💳 Paid services Letters, chat, virtual gifts, real gifts, sending photos and videos 💰 Credit cost 20 credits — $9.99; 50 credits — $19.99; 250 credits — $69.99 💕 Top 5 countries Germany, Croatia, France, Spain, Bulgaria

The number one reason why BravoDate caught our attention as a contender for the title of the best dating site in Europe is that it has a truly huge selection of single European girls both, of Slavic and Western European descent. So, your chances of meeting a perfect match are already high.

What makes them even higher is that BravoDate provides you with all the tools you need to succeed, from the detailed search and the fun People feature that allows you to interact with 20 random female profiles to the comprehensive variety of communication tools that can easily fit any relationship stage.

The profile quality on this European singles dating site is also very competitive: there is just the right amount of information to get you interested in someone, but not make you feel bored. You will notice that some of the profile photos are private — the woman will unlock them once you begin talking, so that’s another reason to message the woman you like.

Rating 4.9/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Search, winks, Newsfeed, People 🔥 Trial version Bonus package of 20 credits 💳 Paid services Mail, chat, virtual and real gifts, chat stickers 💰 Credit cost 20 credits — $9.99; 125 credits — $44.99; 750 credits — $149.99 💕 Top 5 countries Slovakia, Serbia, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic

AmourFactory is one of the relatively ​​new dating sites in Europe, but it has quickly won the affection of the users, mainly thanks to its incredible combination of a big user base, strong profile moderation rules, and a variety of communication options for every dating style.

Among the standout features of AmourFactory is the Newsfeed feature, which presents a more personal side of European ladies that you normally don’t get to see until you’ve spent some time communicating with the woman. There is also a sufficient range of contact features to build a perfect online romance.

If we had to give one reason why AmourFactory deserves your attention among paid and free European dating apps, we would say that it’s the visual appeal and amount of information in the profiles. We can especially point out the profile photos, which are typically very high-quality and free.

Rating 4.8/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Smart Matches, Say Hi, search 🔥 Trial version 2 free chat vouchers 💳 Paid services EMF mail, chat, video calls, phone calls, gifts 💰 Credit cost 2 credits — $15.99; 16 credits — $96; 100 credits — $399 💕 Top 5 countries Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, Poland, Serbia

As one of the most popular dating sites in Europe, MeetSlavicGirls was designed with convenience and efficiency in mind. After a quick registration process, you can move on straight to exploring beautiful European ladies.

What’s interesting about this dating site in Europe is that it doesn’t put strict boundaries on the kind of relationship you can pursue there. While some Euro dating sites actively encourage serious relationships, MeetSlavicGirls doesn’t restrict your activity on the site, and there are plenty of girls for any type of relationship you want.

One of the standout features of MeetSlavicGirls for us is the fact that it has one of the best free dating app Europe has to offer. You can download it without paying anything and enjoy the same chats and activities as you do in the desktop version.

Rating 4.8/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Profile creation, search, matches 🔥 Trial version 1 month of free Premium worth $9.99 💳 Paid services Chatting, sending letters, video chatting, sending gifts, making phone calls 💰 Credit cost 2 credits — $15.99; 16 credits — $96; 100 credits — $399 💕 Top 5 countries Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, Serbia

Although most of the Euro dating online services on our list mostly cater to the big audience of Western men who want to meet women from Eastern Europe, RealEuropeanBeauty is a European date site in the broadest sense of the word, as you can meet women from every part of Europe there.

While you technically cannot use this European dating site for free, as credits are needed for communication, any money you spend on it will be worth it. The women on this site are incredibly active and responsive, so even if you lack the confidence to approach them first, they can easily make the first step.

The female profiles on RealEuropeanBeauty are rather detailed and contain pretty much everything you need to know about a girl before deciding to contact her. We especially liked the fact that alongside public profile photos, there are usually private pics as well, and they can often be more exciting than the ones that are open to everyone.

Rating 4.6/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Search, Smart Matches, likes 🔥 Trial version 2 free “Say Hi” vouchers 💳 Paid services EMF, chat, phone calls, video chat, gift delivery service 💰 Credit cost 2 credits — $15.99; 16 credits — $96; 100 credits — $399 💕 Top 5 countries Moldova, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Slovakia

KissRussianBeauty is one of the leading European dating sites in USA and Western Europe for those who want to date Eastern European ladies online. Its female audience mostly consists of girls from Eastern Europe, but there are also women from around the world if you want a change in setting.

Among its many fans, KissRussianBeauty is known as a secure platform for both serious and casual dating. There are even some married couples who met through the site, so marriage is definitely within the realm of possibility there.

KissRussianBeauty is also one of the few dating sites in Europe that have its own app. With an app, which is available both for iOS and Android platforms, you can explore the profiles, chat, video chat, and exchange letters with the gorgeous female members of the site.

Rating 4.6/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Matches, search, “Say Hi” vouchers 🔥 Trial version 1 month of Premium membership for free 💳 Paid services EMF, chat, phone calls, video chat, gift, and flower delivery 💰 Credit cost 2 credits — $15.99; 16 credits — $96; 100 credits — $399 💕 Top 5 countries Poland, Belarus, Czech Republic, Moldova, Montenegro

You can easily guess what kind of women you can meet on SingleSlavic, but the actual variety of women is even better than that, as there are also plenty of Western European ladies there. Finding love in Europe is effortless with SingleSlavic because this site is designed for effective, smooth communication.

There are several ways to discover the beautiful women of SingleSlavic. You can go for the search feature if you know exactly what you’re looking for. But if you’re in the mood for a quick chat, there is a section where you can see all women who are currently online. Finally, you can use the Smart Matches feature to find your perfect match based on an innovative algorithm.

If you look at enough female profiles on top dating sites in Europe, you will see that they can be very similar. However, SingleSlavic has a standout feature in its profiles — Q&A. With this feature, any girl can answer a set of relationship and marriage questions and post her answers. You can do the same and see where your views match.

Rating 4.7/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Searching, adding members to Favorites, viewing public photos 🔥 Trial version – 💳 Paid services Mail, live chat, video calls, call service, gift delivery 💰 Credit cost 2,000 credits — $2.99 💕 Top 5 countries Poland, Montenegro, Belarus, Moldova, Romania

TheLuckyDate is not purely a site for meeting Slavic singles. Sure, you can easily find a gorgeous Slavic lady to chat with here, but there are plenty of other beauties if you want to meet European singles.

The really cool feature about TheLuckyDate and the one you should definitely try once you’re there is Live chat. Thanks to it, you will be able to communicate with the most incredible European women, and it costs very little — only 200 credits per minute.

The profiles of women on TheLuckyDate are incredibly informative. There you will find not only the woman’s usual international dating stats such as her age and height or weight, but also her more personal side, including what kind of men she’s looking for, so you can easily decide whether you want to get to know her better.

Rating 4.7/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Extended search, matching algorithm, viewing public photos 🔥 Trial version 2 free “Say Hi” vouchers for new members 💳 Paid services Admirer mail, text chat, phone calls, video chat, gift & flower delivery 💰 Credit cost $9.99 — 20 credits; $19.99 — 50 credits; $44.99 — 125 credits 💕 Top 5 countries Belarus, Poland, Montenegro, Romania, Moldova

Experienced users name AmourFeel as one of the best European dating sites, and after spending a lot of time on this website, we tend to agree. The thing that attracts us the most to it is how many active users this site has — thousands of European singles from different countries are looking for their perfect match, and it could be you.

This platform is also widely praised for how detailed its profile is. A typical profile contains both the usual dating site data, such as the woman’s height and weight, age, and relationship status, and more specific facts that will help you easily make the decision, such as her zodiac sign, religious views, and even drinking and smoking habits.

If you don’t have a lot of experience with European dating but want to get to know the beautiful women of AmourFeel, there are plenty of ways to do it. Whether you want to engage in a quick chat, write a detailed letter that showcases your personality, or meet face to face without going anywhere, rest assured this site has the right feature for everything.

Rating 4.7/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Registration Free 🆓 Free services Profile browsing, search, matches 🔥 Trial version 2 free chat vouchers 💳 Paid services Admirer mail, live chat, video chat, voice calls, physical and virtual gifts 💰 Credit cost 2 credits — $15.99; 16 credits — $96; 100 credits — $399 💕 Top 5 countries Belarus, Moldova, Romania, Montenegro, Poland

While single Slavic women constitute the biggest part of the EuropeanDate female audience, they are not the only ones you’ll see there. If you are focused on dating European singles from other parts of the continent, you can easily do it with EuropeanDate.

One of the most attractive things about this site to us and many other users is how active and forthcoming the women of EuropeanDate are. As soon as you sign up for the site, you will get several chat requests per minute, so you won’t have to try too hard to strike a pleasant conversation.

The “Smart Matches” feature was another standout for us, but if you know exactly who you want to meet, you can use the search feature. We were also impressed by how detailed the profiles on EuropeanDate are: in addition to the standard dating site questions and answers, most profiles also have a self-written introduction that tells you even more about the woman’s personality.

Rating 4.6/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Top 5 countries for dating European singles

Here are the top 5 countries in Europe for dating and the 3 best things about their women.

Bulgaria 🇧🇬

Possess classic beauty features

They are caring, honest, and affectionate

Have superb cooking skills

Poland 🇵🇱

Can talk about anything in the world

Always speak their minds

They are always happy to spend time with you

Germany 🇩🇪

Know what they want and how to get it

Loyal beyond belief

Never make impulse decisions

Italy 🇮🇹

Old-fashioned and non-materialistic

Well-educated and well-read

Have strong views on family

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Enjoy going out and having fun

They are smart about money

Easily talk about their feelings

Why Western men love European women

So, why are Western guys drawn to women from Europe so much? There are more reasons than we can list in a single article, but these three are a good place to start:

European women are sociable. Talking to a European girl never feels one-sided, and if she’s interested in getting to know you better, you will always feel it.

Women from Europe have a wide outlook. There are countless topics you can discuss with a European lady, and your conversations will be nothing short of enlightening.

European girls have a great sense of humor. Being able to laugh at the same things is a valuable asset to a romantic relationship, as it brings you even closer.

The popularity of European girls is not up for debate, and it’s clear why. Here are three lucky American guys who met their European significant others online.

What’s the best European dating website for your needs?

Want to meet Slavic women for serious relationships — try JollyRomance. Interested in flirting with European girls — try TheLuckyDate. Focused on women with strong family values — try AmourFactory. Want to discover interested individuals — try BravoDate. Want to escape boredom and chat online — try SingleSlavic. Prefer women to make the first move — try MeetSlavicGirls. Want to truly get to know someone — try AmourFeel. Want to find a girlfriend or wife — try RealEuropeanBeauty. Interested in women with serious intentions — try KissRussianBeauty. Want to meet sexy, charming women — try EuropeanDate.

How to choose a reliable, trusted European dating site

The site you choose for your dating journey will have the most direct impact on its success—that’s just one of the ground rules of online dating. Here are the five things to pay attention to have a positive experience:

Size and quality of the audience, which should consist of the exact kind of women you are trying to meet.

Modern, good-looking design that is easy to navigate and can also be used on mobile devices.

Diverse functionality and a range of communication features for different situations.

Competitive prices, clearly explained rates, and no hidden costs.

Profile moderation system, security mechanisms, and customer support.

If you don’t have the time to do the research and don’t want to go through trial and error to find your perfect site, you can trust recommendations from a reputable source. Our reviews are based on personal experience and deep knowledge of the dating industry, so you can definitely start with those.

How much does European online dating cost?

You will probably never find a dating site in Europe totally free, and there is a good reason for that — it’s simply impossible for a good dating service to maintain a safe dating environment for everyone without charging any money. However, all the money you spend is definitely worth it, as it gives you an opportunity to potentially meet the love of your life or at least a charming conversation partner.

With most sites, you don’t need to pay simply for being there. You only need to pay when you are actually using paid features, such as chatting or sending letters. This is usually done using credits or another form of in-site currency. For most men, the monthly cost of credits will be between $50 and $300, and that’s a small price to pay for the joy of fun, memorable, and sensual conversations.

How to sign up for European dating websites

Out of concerns for the privacy of the women, most dating sites require men to be registered members to contact the ladies or even view their profiles. Luckily, the sign-up procedure on these sites is free & super easy and won’t take more than 2 minutes of your time. The standard registration fields include:

Your name

Your date of birth

Your gender and who you’re looking for

Your city and country

Your email address

With some sites, registration stops there, while others take you to the second part, where you will be asked questions about your dating history, personality, and relationship goals. This is done to increase your chances of finding a perfect match, so while you can sometimes skip it, it’s better to complete this step. Once that’s done, you can move on to filling out your profile.

How to create a winning profile for dating European singles

Your dating profile is the first chance for beautiful women from Europe to get to know you, and they are very unlikely to seriously consider a half-empty profile with no photos or a single blurry selfie shot from a weird angle. Here are 5 tips for creating a successful online dating profile:

Make it fun and lighthearted. Don’t make it look like a boring job application questionnaire. Be specific about what you want. That way, you will help women avoid wasting their own time, as well as yours. Write a profile introduction. This is much more personable than answering standard questions and paints you in an attractive light. Pay attention to your photos. One or two well-lit selfies won’t hurt, but try to add photos that showcase your personality and lifestyle as well. Don’t be vague or exaggerate things. If your goal is to build a real relationship, try to be as honest and open as possible.

How to meet European singles and what to talk about

With many European online dating services, you won’t even need to make the first move, as women there are so eager to meet men that they will often strike a conversation first. But regardless of whether you reach out to a girl or she does it first, the first few phrases you exchange will determine the future of your relationship. Here are five foolproof chat topics and things to try as your opening line.

Traveling and new places. “Hey, I think I recognize the place in the background of your photo! Is it the Motherland Monument in Kyiv? I would love for you to show me around when I visit.” Movies and TV. “What is the last show you’ve seen and like? Mine is “Succession”.” Family and relationships. “What is your idea of a perfect first date?” Food and drinks. “My friends say I make an incredible risotto, but I’ll let you be the judge when I make it for you.” Personality questions. “I think you can tell a lot about the person by their dream car. So, what’s yours?”

Final thoughts

Whether you are looking for a real relationship, marriage, or just some fun chatting opportunities with beautiful women, European online dating can give you all of it. With our tips and site recommendations, you will make the European dating world work in your favor.

FAQ

Is there a language barrier with European dating?

The majority of European women interested in international dating make sure to learn English well to better communicate with foreigners, so there shouldn’t be a serious language barrier. Moreover, the best dating sites in Europe typically offer online translation services.

Is it okay if I talk to several women online at once?

Absolutely! West and East European dating sites, free and paid, are all designed for open-minded individuals who may not be necessarily ready to commit to an exclusive relationship from the first day. So yeah, you can definitely chat to as many girls as you please, but if you’re not sure if your partner is a jealous type, you may want to keep it to yourself.

Why do European singles want to date American guys?

Different European women have different reasons to search for relationship and marriage opportunities with American guys. For some, it’s a lifelong attraction fostered by the media; for others, it’s a way to unlock more possibilities in life; and for some, it’s another way to express their adventurous, dating nature.

How to choose the best dating site in Europe for your needs?

When choosing the best site for your dating journey, there are several routes you can take: check out the top 10 free European dating sites from reliable sources, perform your own analysis and comparison, or use a combination of these methods.

Is it safe to use European dating websites?

As long as you are using reputable dating services and don’t fall for an obvious scam, there shouldn’t be any safety issues while you are dating online. Other precautionary means include having a separate email address for online dating and never sending money to someone you only know online.

