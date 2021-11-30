The internet and smartphones are two of the greatest things ever created. But at the same time, with the development of technology, people are more prone to indulge in unhealthy and illegal online activities. This is where spy apps may come in handy if you want to protect your family and friends from internet dangers.

In this article, we’ll explain how to choose spy apps for Android that will help you keep an eye on your loved ones.

How to Choose the Best Spy App for Android

Here are the most important factors to consider when you choose a quality Android spy application.

Customer Service

Quality customer service will be available 24/7. It should also be multichannel and multilingual to meet the needs of all the customers.

Up-to-date Website

It’s crucial that the app have a well-designed and user-friendly website that is easy to surf. The website should have all the necessary info about the app, how to install and use it, tutorials and instructions for different features, FAQ and About Us section, etc.

Reviews From Users

Reading reviews from other users is a great way to determine how authentic an app is. Try to look for the testimonials from former customers and pay special attention to the cons that they describe.

Trustworthy Payment Methods

There are a lot of scammers on the internet willing to take advantage of innocent people. Before making a purchase, make sure the company works with well-known secure payment providers.

Compatibility with Different Devices

Check whether an Android spy app that you want to use is compatible with the latest devices on the market and whether it offers support for old smartphones.

Top 5 Spy Applications That Proved to Be Effective

We’ve done extensive research and made a list of the best Android spyware apps. We tried and tested the apps ourselves and gathered feedback from other users to choose the top spy apps for Android that you can trust.

1. eyeZy

eyeZy is a great tool to keep an eye on your loved ones’ wherever they are. With this app, you can manage phone calls, track sent, received, and deleted messages, check GPS location, view the browsing history, etc. eyeZy also allows you to get screenshots of the target user’s device and keep an eye on what they are up for. The app receives a lot of positive reviews from customers and is considered to be one of the best Android spy apps.

2. mSpy

mSpy is another powerful Android spy app that is gaining popularity today. It offers users a range of comprehensive features that include a keylogger to record all the keystrokes, social media tracker for all the major platforms, access to the list of Wi-Fi networks and browsing history, etc. mSpy makes it possible to block websites or set alerts for certain keywords.

3. Mobistealth

Mobistealth is an Android spy app that can be used for both phone call and message monitoring. Mobistealth also allows you to track the target person’s location, record phone calls, listen to surrounding sounds, track emails, etc. It can operate without rooting or jailbreak.

4. iKeyMonitor

This is a spy app that is available for both Android and iOS devices. It is mostly used as a parental control app to record keystrokes, monitor calls, SMS and chat messages, track website visits, take screenshots, and more. This app can also be used to track the person’s activities on several social apps like Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.

5. Spyera

This is another undetectable spy app for Android that offers several unique features that include live call listening and listening to surrounding noise/sounds. Spyera also allows you to monitor phone calls and get access to all the call logs, read private messages on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and other popular social media platforms. Besides, you can use the app to track dating applications like Tinder.

Final Thoughts

Internet is both a blessing and a curse. With spy apps, protecting loved ones online becomes a very easy task. All the applications above can work on Android phones and perform effectively. However, our top recommendation is eyeZy.