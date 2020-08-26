Top Internet Speed Test Tools for Your Phone and Desktop

The Internet is no longer a luxury rather a commodity because we cannot imagine our lives to run smoothly without it. It will not be wrong to say that our lives revolve much around the internet be it entertainment, news or business, etc. It is your instant connection to the world and your one-stop solution to finding all the information you can be looking for regarding anything. The telecommunication industry has witnessed massive growth over the past few decades because of the excessive demand and use of the internet. We see more and more internet service providers coming forward with the claims of offering the best speeds and services. With so many options available, speed is one of the most crucial factors.

As users, we are always looking for the blazing fast speeds to ensure that we can carry out our online activities smoothly, to fulfill our education or professional needs. This is why internet service providers are always competing with each other for offering the best speeds. The real quest is recognizing the ISPs that successfully deliver what they promise in terms of services. The ever-rising competition among various ISPs has resulted in users getting high-quality services at better rates. This means you get to experience the internet speeds that you choose to pay.

However, this might not be the usual case. Most of the time, we are paying for the high internet speeds that we never actually get to have. Therefore, it is extremely important to choose a trustworthy internet service to ensure that your money is not wasted. The question here arises, how can you figure out if you are experiencing the internet speed you are promised to be provided? Only then you can decide if you have selected a reliable provider. For that, we are here with the best internet speed tools that can help you determine your exact internet speed. So without further ado, let us have a look at the top internet speed testing tools for your phone and computer.

Fast.com

It is an easy to use speed test tool and gives you accurate internet speed. It is used by Netflix to give you a better insight into your current download speeds and if they are adequate for accessing Netflix content. It is free from any annoying ads and caters to more than 25 languages. You can find out the download speeds, upload speeds, and the Ping of your current internet service.

Bandwidth Place

If you are looking for a reliable speed test tool with an impressive user interface then Bandwidth Place has it all in store for you. It is easy to use and is compatible with almost every device. You are also not bothered about any ads.

Speedtest by Ookla

Another effective speed test tool to find out your internet speed for free is Ookla. All you have to do is click on the Go button to know your current bandwidth speed. Users can find out about the Ping, download speeds, and upload speeds. You can also make an account and save your speed test results.

Microsoft Speed Test

Microsoft Speed Test tool is one of the finest ones used globally for finding out the exact internet speeds. It provides detailed information regarding your network potential in terms of speed. You can also save and compare your results.

SpeedSmart

It is an effective speed test tool and allows you to check the download, upload, and ping details accurately. It comes with other advanced settings and enables you to keep a track of your previous internet speed test results. You do not have to worry about any annoying pop-ups or ads as well, though the speed test might take a while to finish and display you the authentic results.

What Can be the Cause of Slow Speeds?

When you have conducted the speed test on your phone and computer, you will be able to find out if your internet service provider is delivering you the speed you want. You can run the test a couple of times to assure the results. If you are frequently getting the same reading that indicates a slower speed, the possible reasons for the lagging speed could be:

Excessive use of the internet where multiple users are accessing the internet at the same time

Impact of any extreme weather change.

A possible outage in your area

The system is attacked by malware, virus, spyware, etc.

Throttling of network by your ISP

How to Fix it?

To fix any of the above problems that might be causing your internet speeds to slow down, you can try changing the position of your router, system clean up, or new hardware. If the issue persists, it might be your internet service provider’s fault. You should contact it’s the customer support team to get the issue resolved to enjoy better speeds.

The Bottom Line

The aforementioned internet speed testing tools are easy to use, give accurate results, and have a wider range of servers that allow them to provide you an exact reading. You should be conducting these speed tests periodically to know if your current internet service suffices your high-speed connectivity requirements. If not, it might be the right time to switch to a better provider.