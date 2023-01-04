Top Rituals To Follow For Restful Sleep and How Inno Supps Night Shred Can Help

We always love seeing the reactions we get when we tell someone the EASIEST thing they can do to reach their health and fitness goals is to — sleep!

It sounds kind of counterproductive, doesn’t it? But it’s a fact – quality shut eye is just as important as diet and exercise.

Here is a short guide that explains why sleep is essential and a few rituals that will help you get the quality shut eye you need!



WHY SLEEP IS ESSENTIAL FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Slacking on restful sleep can cause all sorts of negative changes to your hormones and metabolism that can make it harder to reach your goals and even lead to weight gain!

You probably don’t know that your appetite isn’t simply your stomach grumbling. It’s controlled by your hunger hormones, ghrelin and leptin. Lack of sleep can affect how these chemical messengers communicate, making you feel hungry even when you aren’t.



Your stress hormone cortisol can also play a critical role in weight and become elevated if you aren’t getting enough quality sleep. This has been shown to prompt the body to store more fat and be more inclined to use muscle as energy. Essentially, if you are sleep-deprived, you are more apt to lose muscle and gain fat. Talk about a double whammy!

You also don’t want all those hours in the gym to go to waste! Deep sleep is when your body recovers from not only everyday stressors but the strain you put on your body from exercise. If you aren’t getting 7-9 hours of deep sleep most nights, you won’t see the best results from your training efforts.

RITUALS FOR RESTFUL SLEEP

As simple as it sounds to lay down and rest, we know it’s not that easy for most people.

Having a “sleep ritual” will make all the difference. And we don’t mean taking all your vitamins, cleaning the kitchen, tucking the kids in and brushing your teeth.

That isn’t a SLEEP ritual.

A sleep ritual is a little more complex. It centers around doing a few things that may help you fall asleep faster, get better sleep and stay asleep longer.

But don’t worry, it’s not complicated. All it takes is to develop a consistent set of habits each night about 30 to 60 minutes before going to sleep.

Here are some of the best things to include in your nightly sleep ritual!

NO SCREENS 1-2 HOURS BEFORE BEDTIME: It can be tempting to want to scroll social media or watch your favorite TV show when you lay down. But this is one of the No. 1 things that can disrupt sleep.



Studies show that exposure to even dim light can suppress the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences circadian rhythms. This is especially true with blue light, which is the light from screens.

To avoid screen temptation, don’t put a television in your bedroom and make an effort not to bring your phone to bed at all at night, no matter what!



If you must be on your phone, computer or watch tv within an hour of bedtime, make sure to wear special blue light-blocking glasses.

CREATE A PRE-BED CALMING ROUTINE: This can be anything that gets your body and mind more relaxed. Cater this to your own unique needs and likes, but here are a few examples.

A Warm Bath

Reading

Meditating/Prayer

Journaling

Listen To Music

Candles/Aromatherapy

KEEP A CONSISTENT SLEEP SCHEDULE: Going to bed and waking up at the same time every single day is the most important thing you can do if you want to consistently sleep well because it helps regulate your circadian rhythm.



Aside from the fact that a consistent sleep schedule will help your sleep quality, scientists have discovered that an irregular bedtime routine isn’t good for your heart or metabolism.

One study showed that participants with the most irregular sleep schedules doubled their risk of cardiovascular disease within the next five years.

They also found that not keeping a consistent sleep schedule came with a higher chance of developing metabolic syndrome (also known as insulin resistance), which has been shown to increase a person’s risk of developing obesity, diabetes and heart disease.



DON’T GO TO BED OVERLY STUFFED OR HUNGRY: Eating a heavy meal before bed can disrupt your sleep, but so does going to bed with your stomach growling.



Whether or not you should eat before bed is rather controversial. Some believe you shouldn’t eat for hours before bed, while others claim a bedtime snack can support a weight loss diet.



In short, don’t fear eating before bed. It’s all about total calories, not so much when you eat them. That said, lying down with a full stomach too soon after a meal may cause gastrointestinal discomfort, which can lead to disrupted sleep.

The simple solution is to not have a large meal within an hour or two of bedtime. Instead, opt for something simple and easy to digest, like an Inno Supps Clean Vegan or Advanced Iso protein shake.

Oh, and it may sound obvious, but you should also avoid caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime as well. Both can significantly affect your ability to fall asleep or interrupt sleep in the middle of the night

TRY ADDING NATURAL SLEEP SUPPLEMENTS

If you still have issues falling or staying asleep, it might be time to consider supplementing with a natural sleep aid.

Inno Supps has several natural solutions that may help you get the best sleep of your life, while at the same time boosting your metabolism to accelerate fat-burning.

Night Shred is one of the company’s flagship products with thousands of positive reviews from verified users. The ingredients, which include melatonin and valerian root, are formulated to maximize the quality and quality of your sleep. It also includes KSM-66®, the most potent and bioavailable form of ashwagandha, which helps you wind down before bedtime and block out those anxious racing thoughts that keep you up at night.

But Night Shred is not just your average sleep aid — it’s supercharged with ingredients such as grains of paradise, CLA and L-carnitine that work together to skyrocket your metabolism and torch stubborn, hard to lose fat.

Night Shred Black is an optimized version of the best-selling Night Shred. In the Black Edition, we’ve replaced ashwagandha and 5-HTP with the cutting-edge stress-reducing and sleep-inducing ingredient Zylaria™.

Provide a tranquilizing “zen-like” effect on your central nervous system, resulting in a state of ultimate calm and relaxation.

Calm your busy mind!! No more million thoughts that seem to appear out of nowhere as soon as you lay your head on the pillow!





Quickly gets you into a deep sleep and may help improve the quality of your R.E.M. deep sleep cycles, which is when your body repairs and regrows tissues, builds bone and muscle and strengthens the immune system.

If you are sensitive to over-the-counter sleep aids that give you that sleep “hangover” or grogginess when you wake up, Inno Supps Night Shred or Night Shred Black is exactly what you need.



CONCLUSION

Building a sleep ritual is kind of like developing healthy eating habits and working out — it takes time and consistency! Take stock of your current sleep habits and identify any negative factors, then start small!

For example, if you are in the habit of checking your phone in bed, instead of not taking your phone to bed at all, start with keeping it out of reach. Or, if you have made it a habit to watch TV in bed, instead of not watching at all, limit viewing to 15 minutes and only while wearing blue-blocking glasses.

Even better, try replacing these bad habits with good ones. Replace checking your phone with reading and a tv show with some music or guided meditation.

Start building your individual sleep ritual and throw in a serving of Night Shred or Night Shred Black 30 minutes beforehand – and we guarantee you will be well on your way to more restful sleep that will change every aspect of your life!