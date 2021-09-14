TRUiC Discusses The 5 Best LLC Incorporation Services

The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) has recently revealed its top five LLC Incorporation services on the market today, breaking down their benefits, disadvantages, and applicability along the way.

As we will see below, the most valuable and popular filing services tend to provide business owners with additional features at an extremely affordable rate- such as Registered Agent Services, Operating Agreements, and Employer Identification Numbers (EINs).

1. ZenBusiness

All in all, ZenBusiness seems to provide the most fruitful package for its customers. Starting at a marginal price of $39 per annum (excluding state fees), the company provides: a) straightforward and cheap LLC formation services, b) high quality Registered Agent services, and c) one of the most friendly and responsive customer support teams in the industry.

ZenBusiness’s $39 + State Fees package has a plethora of exclusive features which make it very desirable (particularly in comparison to its competitors that we will be exploring below). For one, it is one of the only businesses which provide a detailed, comprehensive Operating Agreement completely free of charge.

The company’s popularity has also greatly stemmed from its Registered Agent services, which are included for an entire year for free in all of the company’s packages.

Finally, ZenBusiness additionally provides its customers with a Free CPA Assessment;whilst this is by no means a requirement, it provides a detailed evaluation of a business’s finances before recommending a licensed CPA to its owners which can be a great added benefit overall.

2. Incfile

Incfile is a great choice for the business owners who are currently on a slightly limited budget, but want to maintain a variety of extra features and flexibility.

Incfile’s most notable advantages include:

Free One Year Registered Agent Service

Specialised customer support coupled with real-time order tracking

Online dashboard to allow users to track all important business deadlines and compliance reminders.

Incfile’s only notable disadvantage, really, is the fact that its users have to pay additional fees for very common (and somewhat required) business features (such as an EIN or an Operating Agreement).

3. Inc Authority

Whilst not providing as many benefits as the aforementioned two choices, TRUiC’s third pick can undoubtedly serve as a strong ‘’back up’’ choice.

Inc Authority’s best features include: a) a free LLC Formation, b) Free Registered Agent service for the first year, and c) a very non-complex and user-friendly website.

TRUiC has highlighted, however, that the company does provide a plethora of paid ‘’upgrade’’ options which other providers include free of charge- such as an EIN. Moreover, Inc Authority’s premium startup bundles are unfortunately significantly more expensive than any other LLC formation service on TRUiC’s list.

4. Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer is one of the most desirable choices for business owners that would greatly benefit from having ‘’ongoing legal services’’ following their business’s successful LLC registration.

TRUiC and Rocket Lawyer have partnered up to offer an exclusive ‘’Business Bundle’’. This bundle includes LLC formation at no cost, and even comes with a free 7-day- which effectively removers any risk associated with the process.

The only disadvantage of Rocket Lawyer, really, is that the company’s specialised services are (and have been) tailored towards legal advice and assistance, and so any small business owner that is only interested in effectively registering their company as an LLC may find that they would prefer to work with a more affordable (albeit less specialised) option.

5. LegalZoom

Similarly to Rocket Lawyer, Legal Zoom is (unsurprisingly) focused on a variety of legal services that go well beyond simple LLC registration processes.

As TRUiC points out, LegalZoom is indubitably one of the most well established and notable figures within this sphere of practice, and this has given the provider a certain element of ‘’authority’’ (and consequently reliability) which a lot of business owners have favoured.

Having said that, LegalZoom is once again definitely more highly priced than some of the competitors mentioned above, and this ultimately means that business owners will have to weigh out the benefits and disadvantages of the provider and consider whether they need the extra legal services or whether they would just rather rely on a more affordable market option.

Final Words

Overall, all of the five service providers listed above are extremely good options; as they all have different advantages and disadvantages, it is ultimately up to individual business owners to decide which one is better suited to their business’s size, industry, and structure, and choose accordingly.

