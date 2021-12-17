If you’ve ever thought about dating or even marrying a Slavic beauty, chances are you’ve actually imagined a Ukrainian woman. Pretty ladies from Ukraine are known for many things, from their gorgeous appearances to their outstanding family qualities. Today we want to present you a list of the best Ukrainian dating sites where you can meet single Ukrainian women who are perfect for you.

Best Dating Sites To Meet Ukrainian Women

BravoDate

TheLuckyDate

JollyRomance

UkraineBrides4You

Now let’s talk about each of these Ukrainian dating sites separately, considering all the features, advantages, and disadvantages.

Bravo Date review: one of the best online dating sites for meeting Ukrainian women

Bravo Date is one of the best Ukraine dating sites, so let’s see what it has to offer in terms of functionality, audience, and prices.

Audience

You don’t instantly get it from the name or the site’s appearance, but BravoDate is one of the best online international dating sites for meeting Ukrainian women. It actually has a big community of Slavic girls, but Ukrainian beauties make up most of its female members. So if your goal is to date a lady from Ukraine, you can begin meeting them right after you join the site.

Main features

The thing to know about BravoDate is that this Ukrainian dating site does not overwhelm you with functionality while giving you precisely the features you need to meet Ukrainian ladies and develop a relationship with one of them. For example, the search feature is available in two varieties, the simple and the extended search. As for the communication tools, you can use the following:

Send winks

Send messages and letters

Send photos and videos

Send virtual and physical gifts

Request contact information

Set up a date

Moreover, the site has a great support team, so whenever you need help with specific features or run into a security issue, you can get assistance when and where you require it.

Registration

The registration process at BravoDate is very straightforward and consists of two steps. At the first step, you will need to provide your usual dating site data, including your email address, name, and birthdate.

At the second step, the site will ask you some questions about your dating history, who you want to meet, and what kind of relationship you want. This is done in order to help people with similar relationship goals and tastes meet each other. For example, if you are looking for a long-lasting relationship, the site won’t match you with someone looking for a fling.

User interface

Out of all Ukraine dating sites, BravoDate has one of the clearest and most intuitive user interfaces. Even if you are fairly new to internet dating, you will quickly get the hang of the site because there aren’t any complicated scenarios or ambiguous buttons to confuse you.

The main site menu is located on the top of the page. From here, you can go to your profile, messages, search, or buy credits. You can also review your website activity and statistics by checking the menu on the right. However, the section you are probably most interested in is the women’s profiles. They contain all the information you want about the girls, as well as the available communication options.

Mobile

BravoDate does not have its own mobile app at the moment, but that is not something you should worry about even if you spend hours on your phone every day. The mobile version of the site has every feature you need for effective communication, so you can seamlessly switch between the mobile and desktop versions and never lose track of your chats.

Prices

Unlike many other dating sites, BravoDate does not make you pay for a monthly membership. Instead, you will only need to pay for the features you are actually using with the help of credits. In addition to the bonus 20 credits you get after the registration, you can buy credits in several convenient packages, which include:

20 credits for $2.99 (first payment)

20 credits for $9.99 (for the second and next payments)

50 credits for $19.99

125 credits for $49.99

250 credits for $69.99

750 credits for $149.99

The price for each paid feature is conveniently listed both in the site’s FAQ section and underneath the payment window when you are purchasing credits on BravoDate. For example, 1 minute of live chat will cost you 2 credits, attaching 1 photo to a chat message will cost you 10 credits, while opening a video sent to you via mail will cost you 50 credits.

Pros & cons

Pros:

You can browse profiles as a free member

The site is very user-friendly

The absolute majority of women are verified

The website is very family-oriented as a whole

Cons:

A mobile application would be nice to have

You quickly run out of free credits

TheLuckyDate review: popular international dating

TheLuckyDate is not exclusively a Ukrainian dating site—it’s an international dating service that allows you to meet girls from all over the world. So is it good for meeting Slavic women? Let’s find out!

Audience

Even though Ukrainian singles are definitely not the biggest part of the audience of The Lucky Date, at a glance, there are thousands of women from Ukraine and Eastern Europe looking for romantic relationships there. You will also find that this is not a site where you’ll find someone for a serious relationship—TheLuckyDate is more suited for flirting and casual dating than long-term relationships.

Main features

The Lucky Date is a website that is much more similar to modern dating apps than to traditional dating sites since its functionality is pretty limited. This is not a site that offers video chat or exchanging chat photos as an option. Here you can add the profiles to favorites, like them, and exchange messages, and that’s about it.

Registration

Signing up for TheLuckyDate works the same for male and female users and is one of the free features provided by the site. All you need to become a site member is to enter your email, name, and date of birth. You won’t need to confirm your email right away, but you will have an opportunity to answer a few questions about yourself to help potential matches from other countries discover your profile.

[Register For Free On The Lucky Date]

User interface

The interface of TheLuckyDate is very straightforward, and even new users will have no problem figuring it out. In fact, it’s much closer to the interface of mobile applications than to the traditional dating site interfaces, which means there is a bare minimum of buttons and menus. There is a top menu with your site activity, a left side menu with your chat, and the central part of the page is reserved for the female profiles you are currently viewing.

Mobile

With an already mobile-like interface, you can successfully use TheLuckyDate.com on any mobile device and have a pretty seamless experience. There is no need to download an app—simply launch the site on your smartphone or tablet and chat away!

Prices

The business model of TheLuckyDate is similar to what you’ve seen on other real Ukraine dating sites: you can sign up and browse the site for free, but eventually, you’ll have to pay. In the case of TheLuckyDate, there is a credit system in place. The site gives you a free trial with 2000 credits, but after you run out of them, you’ll have to buy more:

5,000 credits for $19.99

25,000 credits for $44.99

75,000 credits for $149.99

Pros & cons

Pros:

Very easy and quick registration

Thousands of single ladies to meet

Excellent mobile version of the site

Lots of women online at any time

Cons:

Search is not very detailed

Limited communication tools

Jolly Romance review: popular dating site with Eastern European women

Audience

The audience of JollyRomance mostly consists of young women from Ukraine, but there are also a lot of girls from Russia and other Eastern European countries.

[VISIT JOLLY ROMANCE

Main features

As a member of JollyRomance, you’ll have everything you need to impress beautiful girls from Ukraine. You can send them winks, add their profiles to favorites, chat with them, send them letters, photos, or videos, and finally, set up dates or request their contact info.

Registration

Even if it’s your first time using a dating service, you will feel perfectly comfortable signing up for JollyRomance. Registration here only takes 5 minutes, and once you are done filling out the basic information about yourself, including your name, date of birth, and country of residence, you can get straight to browsing. You will also get a chance to answer a few questions about your dating history and goals to improve your potential matches, but you can also do it later at a more convenient time.

User interface

JollyRomance is one of the best Ukrainian dating sites and has been around for a long time, but it has regularly upgraded its interface and kept it modern. Right now, it looks perfectly contemporary and feels super convenient to use even for first-time visitors. On top of the page, you will find the main site menu. The menu with messages and other site activity is located on the right. Finally, the biggest, central part of the page is where you will find the profile of the woman you are currently viewing.

Mobile

JollyRomance seems to have a firm understanding of what modern users want from a dating platform, and what they want is good mobile functionality. This is why, even though there is no standalone mobile application you can download, JollyRomance has a fully functional mobile version of the site where you can use the same dating site features you’ve come to know and love.

Prices

When you sign up on JollyRomance to look for your other half, you don’t need to pay anything right away because you get 30 bonus credits to spend on communication and because there is no paid membership option. However, once you run out of those bonus credits and you want to continue the communication, you can buy additional credits in several convenient packages, which include:

20 credits — $2.99 (first payment)

20 credits — $9.99 (for the second and next payments)

50 credits — $19.99

125 credits — $44.99

250 credits — $69.99

750 credits — $149.99

You can find the prices for each communication feature when making the credit payment. For example, live chat costs 2 credits for 1 minute, sending the first letter to a lady costs 30 credits, and watching profile videos costs 25 credits per video.

Pros & cons

Pros:

Thousands of Ukrainian women profiles

Transparent credit system

Mandatory ID verification system for women

Cons:

No video chatting option

No app available to download yet

Ukraine Brides4You Review: Ukrainian women dating site with good reputation

Audience

Even the site’s name should tell you that it’s a premiere Ukrainian women dating service. Sure, it has women from a few other Slavic countries as well, but the famous Ukrainian stunning beauty is what you’ll see here day in and day out when you are browsing the site. As for the purpose of communication, most users there are looking for a long-term successful relationship.

Main features

UkraineBrides4You is a dating site that comes with lots of features to make your time on the site worthwhile. You can chat with the girls, say hi, send virtual or physical gifts, make phone calls, or video chat with them. There is even a Smart Matches feature for your convenience.

Registration

If the best dating site for you is the one that doesn’t make you jump through the hoops just to create your account, then you’ll definitely enjoy your time on UkraineBrides4You. Registration there takes just a couple of minutes, as the site only asks for your name, date of birth, and email. You can confirm your registration via email later.

User interface

The user interface of UkraineBrides4You is clear and intuitive. The main site menu is located on the left. Your site activity can be found in the upper right corner of the page. From the bottom of the page, you can contact the support team, read the FAQ, and review information about the site.

Mobile

If you’re a person who likes to enjoy his communication on the go, then UkraineBrides4You is one of the best dating sites you can choose, as it has downloadable mobile apps both for iOS and Android platforms. You can get them for free and never lose track of your chat, video chat, or other forms of communication!

Prices

New users can browse the site for free and even use some free services, such as saying hi or adding profiles to their favorites. However, eventually, you will need additional credits that can be spent on letters, video chat, and other features. These are the credit packages available on the site:

2 credits — $3.99 (first payment)

$9.99 — 2 credits (for the second and next payments)

16 credits— $96

100 credits — $399

Pros & cons

Pros:

Very active Ukrainian women

Lots of inspiring success stories

Multiple innovative contact options

Downloadable mobile applications

Cons:

Not the cheapest Ukraine dating service

Paid membership needed to view profile photos

Ukrainian women dating myths & stereotypes

Even though Ukrainian girls are some of the most popular ladies in Europe whose popularity can only be rivaled by Russian girls, their existence is still surrounded by lots of stereotypes and misconceptions that can often alter your perception of these fabulous women. Here are the five misconceptions about Ukrainian ladies that are not true at all.

You will face a severe language barrier. In reality, Ukraine has a pretty strong school system, and learning foreign languages is one of its main objectives. Most girls in Ukraine begin learning English in first grade and continue doing so throughout school and university, so by the time they meet their future husbands, they can successfully communicate in English.

You will need to do all the work. This is a stereotype that is perpetuated about all Slavic ladies, but it is definitely more true about Russian women than it is about Ukrainian girls. Women from Ukraine have no problem reaching out to men when they like them, so you won’t feel like you are the only one having any initiative in the relationship.

You will have to pay all the time. Compared to women from other Eastern European countries, girls in Ukraine are pretty emancipated. Your Ukrainian date will be fine with you paying the first few times you meet in restaurants or for coffee, but she will also insist on treating you to dinner or ice cream once in a while, so it’s more of an even game.

She will constantly compare you to others. In reality, it’s widespread for women from Ukraine, similarly to girls from other Slavic countries, to marry their first-ever serious partner. It means that when you meet a Ukrainian beauty in her early to mid-twenties, there is a good chance she hasn’t been with anyone for a long time and simply doesn’t have anyone to compare you with.

Her family will have too much influence. It definitely wouldn’t be an understatement to say that girls from Ukraine are incredibly close with their families. However, their parents are also wise enough to know that they shouldn’t interfere in their daughter’s new relationship, let alone marriage. So their influence is not something you should worry about.

FAQ — Ukrainian women dating

Is online dating sites a good way to meet Ukrainian women?

Absolutely! In fact, given how many miles are between you and the lovely Ukrainian girls, it's often the only way to meet them without spending an exorbitant amount of money and time on traveling to Ukraine. Online dating site is a pretty effective way to meet women from Ukraine as well.

Why are Ukrainian women perfect for serious relationships?

Ukrainian females stand out even among other Slavic women for their combination of gorgeous appearance features, strong desire to have a family, and an unbreakable spirit that allows them to always persevere and help their partners emerge stronger even through the roughest patch in life.

Why do I need to pay money to use Ukrainian dating sites?

For the most reputable Ukrainian dating platforms, charging men money for full access serves a simple purpose. It allows the platforms to create a safer, more responsible dating environment for everyone, especially the ladies, because for some reason, men tend to take their dating experience more seriously when they are paying for it. Fortunately, most of the reliable services have reasonable prices.

Can a dating platform give me a guarantee that I will find a partner?

No, you can try dozens of the best Ukraine dating websites, but not a single one will give you any guarantees when it comes to the success of your journey. The reason for that is simple: you can have all the tools you need and access to thousands of single Ukrainian women, but ultimately, you are the one responsible for your dating strategy and the outcome of your efforts.

How long does it take to find a Ukrainian lady through online dating sites?

There is no standard timeframe to use here, and it all depends on the site you are using, how often you are visiting it, how many girls you are communicating with, and a few other factors. On average, it takes men from several months to a little over a year to go from being a total stranger on a dating site to having a Ukrainian girlfriend.