It has been said that every person is the result of all their past experiences. This is certainly true, change an experience in the past and you will adjust your character. The only question is by how much and in what way. Cultural heritage is the same, it just operates on a much larger scale. Every civilization has its own historical culture and that has helped to shape the civilization and the world today. While it is possible to debate the processes used in the past, it is imperative that cultural heritages are preserved and learned from.

Understanding Cultural Heritage

Cultural heritage is all-encompassing. It is a summary of the past, the present day, and even the future as seen now. It is present in buildings, documents, the landscape, and even in memories. Historically it has been particularly hard to consolidate memories despite these first-hand experiences being one of the best ways to embrace and understand cultural heritage.

Of course, cultural heritage raises issues. By definition, it is a collection of places and events that created the stereotypes and regional identities known so well today. Not everyone is keen to embrace the past but it remains an important part of who we are.

The past shaped today and offers the opportunity to learn from past mistakes.

The Difficulties Of Applying Technology To Cultural Heritage

Although advancements in technology have improved the ability to preserve cultural heritage, these advancements can often only be utilized if you are prepared to merge the various different options to get the best results.

Without doing this you are simply creating a variety of streams of cultural heritage. Each one is valid but represents a distinct part of cultural history. To get the whole picture the streams must be merged together.

That means an integral part of applying technology to the world of cultural heritage means bringing together experts from different disciplines. Only by working together can they develop a practical and successful approach.

Creating such a system of aggregation, and bringing together the world of research, in the development of new technologies, and the world of business, in relation to culture, requires a dedicated central company. Fortunately, this is already possible, the Italian firm Databenc is dedicated to being the brain of neural networks to facilitate the use of technology in cultural heritage.

This company was born with the ambition to test technologies in this field and finalize research and dissemination projects.

Technologies That Can Be Applied

Modern technology is allowing people to interact with the past. At the same time, it is improving the ability to save culturally important items for the future.

There are several technologies making this possible.

Digitalization

You’ve probably already experienced the idea of a paperless office. In short, everything is scanned and stored in the cloud instead of physically. This means it is much harder to destroy.

This technology is being used to record items of historic importance and to scan historic documents. In this way, the documents are preserved and many more people will have access to them today and in the future.

It’s not just about preservation. If people are able to access them it is easier for everyone to draw their own conclusions regarding the past.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality technology has leapt forward in recent years. It now gives the perfect opportunity to experience the events of the past as though you were there. This is just one example of an immersive technology that doesn’t just bring the past to life. It also allows individuals to explore documents and artifacts at a much closer range than has ever been possible before. The technology ensures close-up viewing without any danger of damage to the document.

Final Thoughts

Don’t forget, knowing where you came from is as important as knowing where you are going. Technology combined with cultural heritage makes this possible. But, it also allows you to study the mistakes made in the past and identify them earlier in the present or future. This can help to avoid a wide number of catastrophes.