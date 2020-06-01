Unleashing The Power of Turmeric: One Health And Wellness Expert Introduces The Widely Popular Superfood In Bioavailable Elixir Form

Turmeric is more than an orange-colored spice found in your cabinet, or in your curry takeout orders. California-based Leefy Organics is the maker of the powerful elixir PRANA and it’s redefining the market for this ancient root widely popular in health and wellness routines.

The certified holistic nutritionist behind Leefy Organics, Carl Kuran is uniting a world of science and natural health with his signature product and even Hollywood is taking notice. PRANA has proved to be a popular choice among USA Olympic athletes, Los Angeles Lakers players and the cast and crew at the CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood. In recent months the company has been donating bottles of the elixir to frontline nurses and other hard-working medical professionals.

PRANA stands out from most health and wellness supplements, not only because of its pleasant taste, but how effectively it absorbs into the body. Consumers use this small-batch made elixir to combat congestion, inflammatory pain, poor digestion and many other ailments. PRANA also works as an immunity booster and a homeopathic alternative to taking over-the-counter medications.

Kuran is a firm believer in holistic healing and has a passion to help others heal themselves. His attention turned to his mother when she wasn’t finding a clinical solution to solve her health issues. She had such severe mucus congestion, she could hardly breathe or sleep.

His instinct was to recommend anti-inflammatory foods turmeric and ginger. Turmeric is known in the holistic community as a superfood. According to Kuran, over 6,000 medical studies show that it has major benefits for your body and brain. While the juices and teas provided some relief, it wasn’t enough.

After research and experimenting with different formulations, Kuran came to a breakthrough in more effective turmeric absorption. This miracle formula later became known as PRANA, the life- changing signature product of Leefy Organics.

His elixir speaks to why the absorption of nutrients is so important. As Kuran explains,

“It’s not what you eat, it’s what you absorb.”

With this philosophy, the all-organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free formula is unlocking the true potential a turmeric supplement can have on the body. Instead of a pill or a powder, liquid PRANA is absorbed right from the mouth instead of having to pass through the harsh environment of the stomach.

The formula focuses on four key locally-sourced and organic ingredients. Curcumin is one of the active compounds in turmeric credited with providing the anti-inflammatory properties and thanks to this formula, consumers get a full-spectrum, healthier dose of it. PRANA combines turmeric with black pepper shown to boost curcumin absorption. Additionally, it contains nutrient-rich ginger for its powerful synergistic benefits.

PRANA gets its sweet flavor from the vegetable glycerin. It’s the critical lipid that serves as the base needed for maximum curcumin absorption. It’s also the effective solvent for herbal extraction ensuring a full spectrum turmeric and ginger nutrient profile.

What’s next for PRANA and Leefy Organics? Kuran is spreading the word and educating others on turmeric supplementation and formulating new, unique supplements. The USA Men’s Olympic Volleyball team is currently using PRANA as they continue to train for the postponed 2020 Olympics.