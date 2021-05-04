Unlicensed THC Oil Carts Are No Good

Almost half the year of 2021 is over and the reddit communities around THC cartridges from made up companies have grown substantially. The main questions being asked in these communities are if the THC oil vape cartridges purchased from their plug are genuine and safe? The communities on reddit have grown substantially into tens of thousands of people sharing pictures of THC cartridges in question of authenticity.

Criminals are flooding their products across state lines and there are new bust being reported frequently on these cases. People from all over the United States are reporting the same unlicensed cartridges appearing on their plugs social media accounts and even marketplace apps such as offerup. There are even million dollar operations being reported with one just recently. They are pushing THC oil cartridges that have been manufactured illegally, and most of the time the legal market would not accept it because of it being not up to industry standards.

Unsafe 510 Thread Cartridges with Cannabis Oil

The most popular type of vape cartridge that’s prefilled with marijuana extracted oil is called a 510-thread cartridge. Its name refers to its connection type. Unfortunately, a lot of people who will buy these THC cartridges do not know the potential danger behind them. There is also a lot of articles that can be found of peoples negative experiences with unlicensed cannabis oil carts. There has been many news reports about people who had to go to the hospital because of these illegal and contaminated THC carts.

Unsafe toxicity levels of pesticides are reported to be presented in many of the marijuana oil cartridges being sold illegally with frequently new made up brands. Unfortunately, the people buying these cannabis oil vape cartridges are just trying to get a good deal and end up paying more with their health. There are now websites dedicated to helping as a resource for people worried if they have an unsafe THC cartridge.

Unlicensed THC Vape Oil Carts Are No Good

Its become a huge problem in the USA because of the ability to make a lot of money fast with these illegally manufactured THC carts. They are much more profitable and transportable compared to selling cannabis. Criminals will travel across state lines with massive amounts of THC cartridges to places where cannabis is illegal, and their profits jump substantially there. A lot are getting caught during their illegal journeys to make to money selling these THC carts with low quality cannabis oil.

The Best THC cartridges For Sale

It’s important to buy from a reputable cannabis company that prove with credible lab reports that their THC oil is clean from any harmful toxins. There are many companies that provide great THC cartridge options, and they can be found in places where cannabis is legal. Do not ever buy from your friends plug, or risk the consequences that can come with it.

Identify Fake THC Oil cartridges

Using Leafipedia.net to locate the THC cartridge in question is easy. They have a massive resource on all the fake THC carts being sold by criminals, and any reports linking back to news report or lab test on them. Search for a THC cart in question, and learn!

The website Leafipedia.net is up to date with the latest fake carts because of the frequent research being done online. They recently exposed the choices carts, which is a cannabis oil cartridge that was made to look like a licensed product. People can quickly see for themselves the exact process of how criminals are buying the packaging online and filling the empty 510-thread carts with their own poor quality distillate oil.

To summarize everything up, this new type of cannabis product really reveals how criminals have no regard for the well-being of their customers. They are already breaking the law to sell these cannabis oil cartridges, and are pushing these unsafe products in huge numbers to the public.

Counterfeits of Popular Marijuana Oil Vape Cartridges Are A Huge Problem

Criminals will buy counterfeit packaging of popular cannabis companies from California, and fill these empty cartridges with their cannabis oil too. Therefore, just don’t any cannabis oil cartridges from someone who may not have your health in their best interest. Stay safe by simply visiting a licensed dispensary or ordering from a delivery service with the proper licenses. Also remember only to buy 510-thread THC oil vape cartridges from a brand with lab test results available.