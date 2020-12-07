Unlocking a great night’s sleep can begin with the right supplement

More often than not, if we’re going to spend considerable time doing something, we’ll do what we can to prepare. So why is it then, if we’re spending one-third of our lives sleeping, we don’t do all that we can to make sure we have the best sleep possible?

In addition to practising good “sleep hygiene” – a dark room, comfortable bed and limiting screen time before bed, for example – using a natural sleep aid can help bring a good night’s sleep.

The best supplements in today’s market have high-quality, all-natural ingredients that settle your mind and body before you sleep – leaving you feeling restored and refreshed the next day.

If you’re unsure about where to start your search for the perfect sleep supplement, keep reading to learn about these top five choices right now!

Pros:

• Non-addictive

• Fast-acting

• Helps users stay asleep for longer

• Stimulates energy and vitality

• Leaves users feeling refreshed

• All-natural, plant-based ingredients

• Excellent warranty, with a 100% money back guarantee

Cons:

• Results may vary depending on the user

As an all-natural sleep aid, the combination of high-quality ingredients such as hemp oil, melatonin, valerian root and lemon balm leaf create a fast-acting formula that allows you to fall asleep faster and for longer. Non-habit-forming, the product offers a safe way to wake up feeling revitalized. If you’re not satisfied, take advantage of the money-back guarantee.

Nested Naturals Luna – 9.06/10

Pros:

• Herbal, allergy-friendly ingredients

• Assists with falling asleep quicker

• Encourages a healthy state of sleep

• Helps with relaxation

• Offers users a lifetime guarantee

Cons:

• Can take hours to kick in

• Can cause possible grogginess, among other side effects

With allergy-friendly ingredients, this herbal supplement helps users reach and maintain a peaceful state of sleep and promotes tranquility. Possible side-effects include grogginess, headaches, nightmares and some users complained of feeling more awake rather than sleepier after taking the supplement.

Genius Sleep Aid –8.92/10

Pros:

• Contains herbal ingredients

• Reduces anxiety

• Has ingredients that counteract the properties of caffeine

• Enhances adrenal health

• Improves sleep quality

• Repairs cognitive function

• Offers a refund policy

Cons:

• May suffer from potential side effects such as headaches, nightmares and vomiting

The all-natural ingredients present in this sleep supplement can reduce anxiety, enhance cognitive function, restore adrenal health and encourage a better quality sleep. The caffeine-eliminating properties also allow for a natural caffeine detox. Possible side effects include vomiting, nausea, restlessness, discomfort, headaches, weight gain and intense dreams/nightmares.

Olly – 8.54/10

Pros:

• Easy-to-consume gummy supplements

• Improves user’s natural sleep hormone

• Encourages a healthy sleep cycle

• Promotes calmness

• Uses all natural sweeteners

• Has a 30-day refund policy

Cons:

• The supplement isn’t sugar-free (contain glucose syrup)

• Users have complained of poor taste

• Long wait time for product to kick in

• If exposed to heat, the product has tendency to melt

• May cause side effects such as grogginess and jitteriness

Although this chewable gummy supplement uses all-natural ingredients, it also contains sugar and glucose syrup which can affect the results of the product. Boosting users’ natural sleep hormone, it promotes calmness and accelerates the speed at which you fall asleep. Some reported side-effects included grogginess, jitteriness, headaches, restlessness, stomach pains and discomfort. Refrigerating the gummies to prevent them from melting is recommended. OLLY also offers users a 30-day refund policy.

Zenwise Sleep Support – 8.22/10

Pros:

• All natural ingredients promote calmness

• Improves stress management by relaxing the mind and body

• Can encourage a deep sleep

• Increases natural energy

• Assists with stress management

• Doesn’t leave users feeling groggy

• Has a lifetime guarantee

Cons:

• Can take hours before it kicks in

• May cause side effects

By calming body and mind, this supplement promotes a deep and relaxing slumber, while providing a natural boost of energy prevents grogginess, so users wake up feeling well-rested. While some users felt more relaxed after consuming the product, they also reported that they woke up every few hours. Others reported stomach discomfort, but Zenwise offers a lifetime guarantee for their products.

The essential antioxidants and amino acids found in sleep supplements balance serotonin levels and assist in your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. The right sleep supplement can put your everyday fatigue to bed and give you the good night’s sleep you deserve!