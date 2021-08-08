Vietnamese Mail Order Brides: What Makes Them So Popular?

What Makes Vietnamese Mail Order Brides Absolutely Irresistible

Vietnam is not the biggest country in Asia, but its women never fail to attract the attention of Western men. In fact, Vietnamese mail order brides consistently place in the top 5 of the most popular Asian brides for Western men. Here are the three facts about Vietnamese mail order brides that make them especially irresistible to men.

They look absolutely gorgeous

If your idea of Asian beauty is limited by Japanese or Korean girls, then Vietnamese brides may look unusual or downright exotic to you. These women have a darker skin tone and different facial features than women from East Asia. Their hair is long and silky, and their bodies, while not overly petite, are strong and feminine. Vietnamese mail order brides are rather old-fashioned in their personal style, but that only makes them look more elegant and classy.

They have proper values

Unlike many Western women, Vietnamese brides know exactly what matters in life. These are not the type of women who can be tempted by career opportunities, material goods, or high-profile partners. They want to get married to honest, reliable men who value them and love them for who they are. When a Vietnamese mail order bride finally finds the family she’s always wanted, she knows that she has everything she needs.

They are supportive and loving partners

A Vietnamese bride won’t make you constantly meet her high demands. She will love you unconditionally for who you really are. And to Vietnamese mail order brides, love equals support and respect. Your bride from Vietnam will always have your best interest in mind. She will ask for your opinion when making any major life decision and she will offer her unquestionable support no matter what is happening in your life outside of the family.

Where Can You Meet Your Own Vietnamese Bride?

Now that we have all the opportunities to meet people from foreign countries that we need, it makes perfect sense that you can also find a Vietnamese mail order bride that way. Using a Vietnamese mail order brides site is a cost-effective, time-saving, and highly efficient way to meet a bride from Vietnam.

What Are The Best Things About Vietnamese Wives?

Vietnamese women for marriage are obviously beautiful, clever, and traditional. But what else makes them so popular as wives? These are the top 3 things to know about Vietnamese mail order wives.

They are incredibly patient

There are some foreign mail order brides who are known for being emotional, loud, and ready to argue, but this is not something you should expect with a Vietnamese wife. These women avoid conflicts at all costs, and whenever there is even mild disagreement, your Vietnamese mail order wife will try to understand your point and calmly let you know about her opinion. Vietnamese wives are kind, patient, and very understanding.

They make the best mothers

Vietnamese women are born to become mothers. They tend to have children earlier than their Western counterparts, which gives them more quality time to spend with their little ones. A Vietnamese wife won’t pressure you into having children when you are not ready, but you should always know that she’s ready to do it and will make the best mother the children you’ll have together and the best stepmother to the kids you had before meeting her.

They shine when it comes to housework

Chores often turn out to be a problem in marriage: more and more women are trying to make men do them while men claim that they are too busy to work around the house. The good news is that this is never going to be a problem with Vietnamese wives. These women grow up doing most of the chores in their parental households and they are in no rush to quit once they get married. A Vietnamese wife is a skilled cook and an inspired homemaker, and you will grow to really appreciate those sides of her character.

Why Do Vietnamese Women Want To Meet Foreign Men For Marriage?

Vietnam is a beautiful country that is very popular with tourists, but for its citizens, it’s not as comfortable to live in. In Vietnam, there are limited opportunities for women when it comes to nearly everything: education, healthcare, career, and making their own decisions. Moreover, many Vietnamese girls have disappointing dating experiences with local men and cannot seriously consider them for marriage.

These are the two main reasons why Vietnamese mail order brides want to date and marry foreign guys. First, they are always looking for ways to improve their quality of living, and moving abroad seems like a great opportunity to them. Second, they are often more attracted to Western men than to local guys, and since they don’t get many chances to meet foreign men in Vietnam, they use the internet to find the ideal partner.

How To Achieve Success With A Vietnamese Woman

Dating a Vietnamese girl: 5 must-know tips for foreigners

A relationship with a Vietnamese bride has got to be one of the most unforgettable experiences in the world, and it’s even better when it ends in a loving marriage. However, before you get there, you need to put your relationship on the right track. Here are 5 tips to help you.

Choose traditional date ideas and courtship. Vietnamese brides often seem old-fashioned, and they will hardly be thrilled by a date where you go paragliding or diving. A romantic restaurant date followed by a late-night walk is what she’ll definitely love. Give your bride time to open up to you. When you first meet a Vietnamese mail order bride, you will probably think that she’s very reserved. In reality, women from Vietnam are very sociable and warm, but they need time to begin fully trusting you. Find out what you have in common. After you’ve spent several decades in different parts of the world and cultures, it’s easy to focus on your many differences. However, discovering the things you have in common can be very exciting and great for your bond. Let her know that you care about her. A Vietnamese woman will find it much easier to open up to you when she knows you take her seriously and care about her. Demonstrate your care in subtle but important ways and your relationship will progress quickly. Make sure your vision of the future matches hers. Even in the early stages of the relationship with a Vietnamese bride, it’s important to keep your eyes on the big picture. Talk about the ways each of you imagines your future family and decide whether your respective ideas match each other’s.

How to make the right first impression on the parents of your Vietnamese bride

It’s not uncommon for young Vietnamese women to live with their parents even after they graduate from school or university, which is why your meeting with your future in-laws will probably happen earlier than you think. Here are the three things you can do to make that meeting a success.

Demonstrate your good upbringing. People in Vietnam value family and upbringing a lot, especially when it comes to the man their daughter wants to marry. You need to prove that you are polite, well-behaved, and come from a respectable family.

Show a genuine interest in their family. You already know that Vietnamese people are incredibly proud of their families and they will be delighted to share some stories or memories with you. Just ask them questions or suggest looking at the family album.

Don’t go overboard with expressing your affection for the bride. The parents of your Vietnamese mail order bride are probably pretty conservative. They may not say anything, but seeing you hugging or kissing your bride won’t resonate well with them.

Marriage traditions in Vietnam you will see at your own wedding

Choosing the wedding date. One of the first steps in planning a wedding in Vietnam is choosing the date. It’s usually done by the priests and numerous factors are taken into account, including the couple’s birth dates, Chinese zodiac signs, and elements.

The groom sees the wedding dress. While in Western wedding culture, seeing the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding day is often considered bad luck, there is no such belief in Vietnam. The groom usually goes shopping for the dress with his bride and the couple typically takes engagement photos in their wedding attire.

The engagement ceremony. The bride and the groom may date for years, but they still need to have an official introduction ceremony when they decide to tie the knot. The groom, accompanied by his male friends and family members, will offer gifts to the bride’s parents, and when they accept, the engagement is considered official.

The wedding procession. In Vietnamese dating culture, the wedding ceremony is very similar to the engagement one. The groom and his family members will form a procession and walk to the bride’s family home. They will present the bride’s parents with the gifts, and the parents will escort the guests to see the bride.

Two wedding ceremonies in one day. The traditional Vietnamese wedding ceremony is very unusual and doesn’t even have a moment where the bride and the groom are officially pronounced husband and wife. This is why many couples with a Vietnamese bride and a Western groom prefer to have the traditional Vietnamese wedding ceremony in the morning and a more Westernized event in the afternoon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you really mail order a bride from Vietnam?

No, even though we widely use the term “mail order bride” when talking about women from Vietnam, it simply means that you can meet Vietnamese brides online, communicate with them, and then meet in real life with a possibility of marriage.

Is it legal to marry a Vietnamese bride?

Yes, these marriages are completely legal as long as your bride made her own decision to marry you and no one forced her to do it. To help your bride enter the United States legally, you will also need to get a fiancee visa for her.

How much does a Vietnamese bride cost?

The typical expenses of looking for a Vietnamese mail order bride include a dating site membership, gifts and flowers, extra communication features, and the cost of visiting your bride in her home country. You can expect to spend between $3,000 and $20,000 on the whole thing.

Do Vietnamese brides tend to leave work after getting married?

Most women in Vietnam begin working at a young age to support themselves and their families financially. However, for most of them, a career is not a top priority. When they finally meet their dream men and start families, they are no longer as focused on work as they were before and most of them can easily leave work permanently to spend more time with their loved ones.

What is the situation with English in Vietnam?

English does not have any official status in Vietnam. Generally, the older population of Vietnamese people will only know English when they work in the hospitality industry or in international companies. However, young Vietnamese brides are much more Westernized. They actively learn English to improve their career opportunities and outlook, which is why they can comfortably speak English with foreign guys.

Are Vietnamese mail order brides simply desperate to move abroad?

The idea of moving abroad is definitely popular among Vietnamese women, but they are not pragmatic and would never marry a foreign man just for a chance to move to a foreign country. When a Vietnamese bride is determined to move to another country, she will look for other opportunities to do it, and Vietnamese mail order brides who marry foreign men have different motivations.