Vincent Wong Spreads Expertise As A Pioneer In His Industry

It is one thing to be successful. Creating a business model that works for its consumers and generates wealth for its proponents is admirable, but it is a long-standing practice that millions have been able to emulate across generations. To achieve a higher level of success, however, is required a generational ability to solve the problems that others capitulate to, establishing a foundation on which the future of an industry is built.

If one’s business is in the inspiration of others, then the blueprint for outside-the-box thinking is spread to newfound sectors. At the same time, the primary venture prospers as a result of its relevance and widespread impact. This simultaneous progression has become the bread and butter of Wealth Dragons Group PLC co-founder and CEO Vincent Wong. For a man who has made a career out of breaking down barriers that others deem impenetrable, educating others to do the same comes naturally.

While its head honcho has a storied history in the property sector, Wealth Dragons are geared towards enabling others to share in its prosperity, primarily through providing self-development education. Intending to allow participants to earn a passive income, the topics of Wealth Dragons’ programs range from online trading to public speaking. The latter happens to be the proficiency of Vincent Wong and fellow co-founder John Lee and forms the genesis of Wealth Dragons as they operate today.

Offered the landmark opportunity to tour with one of the world’s biggest events companies, Wong and Lee had the good fortune to share a stage with figures including Anthony Robbins and Sir Richard Branson. The experience caused them to embark on a ten-year journey of expansion from their base in the UK to the international footing they find themselves on in 2021. The elephant in the room is their PLC designation, obtained when Wealth Dragons floated on the Vienna Stock Exchange in 2019, becoming the first company in their industry in the UK to do so.

Notions of self-development programs understandably recall images of real-life participation, but the pandemic provided a turning point for Wealth Dragons and their business. Vincent Wong was conscious of the potential long-lasting change that the period could bring about, which is why he worked intently to put their proven formula onto an online footing. Wealth Dragons have now invested £4m in developing and launching their online platforms to enter the e-learning market and, since 2009, tens of thousands have attended their live seminars internationally.

Vincent Wong’s dedication to the evolution of his business speaks to his profound belief in Wealth Dragons’ mission: to make self-help education available to everybody. Wong believes if they can give people tools and skills that are not traditionally provided in schools, their programs will empower individuals to make leaps in their entrepreneurial careers. As such, Wealth Dragons are currently in the process of launching two apps that allow those interested in self-development to access knowledge and find suitable mentors online, all to enable participants to mentor themselves into self-sufficiency. “You just need to look inwardly at yourself to find out what powers are lying within you, waiting to be unleashed,” Wong proclaims.

Vincent Wong’s powers have revealed themselves over the years, culminating in his current position as a guide for the masses. Starting as a property entrepreneur after obtaining an MBA in 1997, Wong soon gained a reputation as a dynamic innovator in the space. In an apt analogy for his latest journey with Wealth Dragons, Wong’s career in property first found success structuring win-win deals for investors and owners. Eventually, he was faced with a comparable global crisis in the form of a financial crash. This was when Wong did his most pioneering work in property, as he navigated the instability of the moment to encourage investment in the most unlikely of times.

The unparalleled experience Vincent Wong garnered during his forerunning career has not fallen by the wayside either, as property investment serves as one of the topics of Wealth Dragons’ educational programs. Moreover, Wong is currently building a technological platform that, he believes, has the potential to revolutionize the way property is bought and sold across the world. It seems Vincent Wong is continuing to inspire himself just as much as he is those who attend his seminars in droves.

The creation of wealth has indeed been an integral element of Vincent Wong’s career to date. But such wealth need not solely be for oneself; rather, the mission of Wong and his company is to stimulate prosperity in others too. Whether it is Wealth Dragons’ current educational programs centered on knowledge for all, or their founder’s inclination to find diamonds in the rough of widespread uncertainty, Vincent Wong is an expert in manifesting a better future.