Vision Zero Goals and Performance

Whatever your preferred means of travel is, at some point or another, everyone is a pedestrian. In 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics showed that a pedestrian was killed every 88 minutes in a traffic accident. Nationwide, pedestrian deaths in traffic crashes are on the rise, with about 6,283 deaths occurring in 2018.

San Francisco seems to be following this national trend with approximately 30 pedestrian fatalities every year. Also, about 200 pedestrians are seriously injured while traveling the city streets. In 2019, the number of deaths increased from 2018. The goal of bringing pedestrian fatalities to zero, may look like it’s headed in the wrong direction.

Trucking-related accidents have also been on the rise in recent years. While the reason is unclear, at least some experts believe it may be in part due to the rise of ecommerce deliveries.

What is Vision Zero?

In response to the increasing number of pedestrian fatalities, most of which could have been prevented, San Francisco adopted Vision Zero SF back in 2014.

Vision Zero is a multi-national road traffic safety project aimed at preventing fatalities and other serious injuries that happen on the roads, with a goal to protect the millions of people who move about the city on a daily basis.

Vision Zero Action Strategy

The Vision Zero Action Strategy outlines several initiatives to complete that goal by 2024. It includes automated enforcement, pricing to reduce vehicle miles traveled, and urban speed limit settings. As part of the city’s Vision Zero, the San Francisco Police Department has committed to “Focus on the Five.” The five most common causes of collisions and injuries include:

Speeding

Violating pedestrian right-of-way in a crosswalk

Running red lights

Running stop signs

Failing to yield while turning

The Action Strategy also includes advancing a culture change in San Francisco by encouraging more residents to walk, bike, and take public transit. It also includes some longer-term investments in infrastructure.

Vision Zero and Accidents Involving Trucks

The NHTSA released preliminary estimates of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) 2019 data on highway crashes. While the data tends to show that fatality rates are decreasing, accidents involving at least one large truck have been projected to slightly increase by one percent.

While truck drivers are trained professionals, accidents happen. Large trucks are difficult to maneuver and have blind spots. Drivers may experience fatigue or drive during unsafe weather conditions in order to ensure that their cargo is delivered on time.

The consequences to human life in a crash involving a truck are almost always more severe than a comparable collision with a car. According to NHTSA, during a recent five-year period 1,746 pedestrians and bicyclists in the U.S. were killed in a crash involving a truck.

The answer to why larger vehicles, like trucks, are more often involved in fatal crashes may seem obvious. For example, the difference between large trucks and their massive weight significantly contribute to both the risk and the severity of crashes.

But there are other “not so obvious” factors that contribute to the increased risk of death. For example, the design of the truck itself can present inherent safety issues.

Blind spots. A contributing factor to some of the accidents involving trucks include the inability to see; blind spots on trucks are very common. While technology exists in other vehicles to assist with blind spots, including back-up cameras and alert devices that warn the driver of people or objects that may not be visible, most trucks do not have this.

Side guards. A tragic and common occurrence of truck-related accidents includes people or objects that are swept under the rear tires of a truck after a side impact. Underride guards are not new technology; the NHTSA has mandated rear guards to a varying degree since 1952. Still, side guards are not federally required on all trucks in the U.S. If panels were installed between the wheels, it would prevent people from being pulled under and decrease fatalities.

With 2019 bringing San Francisco’s highest number of fatalities since 2017, it doesn’t seem like there will be a downward trend in the near future. In addition to an increase in ecommerce and more trucks on the road, some laws in California seem to be counterproductive towards achieving zero crashes. For example, California law requires speed limits to be set according to how fast people drive. In some residential neighborhoods, the speed limit can be as high as 40 mph, because the premise is that a reasonable speed limit is one that “conforms to the actual behavior of the majority of drivers.” This is despite evidence that shows that stricter laws deter speeding.

Driver Awareness and Education

In trying to shift towards zero crash accidents, a culture change is necessary. No driver wants to be responsible for the death of another person. However, sometimes it’s easy to prioritize other things, such as delivering a package on time over safety. In order to change that perspective, education is a necessary component.

San Francisco requires drivers of large fleet vehicles owned by the city and its contractors to watch “Large Vehicle Urban Driving Safety.” It is a 17-minute video that introduces truck drivers to “Vision Zero.” The video offers advice specific to those truck drivers, by providing tips for navigating the peninsula’s notoriously hilly streets, heavy foot traffic, and crowded intersections.

What to Do If You Were Involved in a Truck Accident

If you are a pedestrian who has been injured in a truck accident in Sacramento, it is important to contact a Sacramento truck accident attorney quickly because California only allows a victim two years to file a claim on trucking accidents. It’s also important not to sign anything or engage in conversations with insurance companies until you consult with an attorney about your rights.