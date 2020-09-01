We May Miss Comic-Con but We Don’t Have to Miss Loot Crate

By Aleece Reynaga

San Diego Comic-Con may have been canceled this year, but fans everywhere can still look forward to their Loot Crate™ subscription, which brings the fun right to their front door. Haven’t heard of Loot Crate? The Loot Company is built by fans for fans and they will send you a package of pop culture goodies each month (or every other month depending on your subscription). The boxes offer 3-4 curated gifts from a variety of well-known brands (like Star Wars, Marvel, Batman, etc.). People are often known to get fun tees, cool coffee mugs, and other collectibles. There’s also the Loot Crate DX option which provides higher caliber gifts with a value of over $65 per box—but you get it for a fraction of that cost.

They also have over 22 different subscriptions to browse through to find the perfect one for you. If you want just wearables from cool shirts to zany socks, you got it. If you want strictly anime-themed accessories and collectibles, you can have that too. Are you into horror films or science fiction? What about WWE? They have subscription boxes for those as well. They also have the Marvel universe, Rick and Morty, Pixar crates, and more. So, if you belong to a particular fandom that you go all out for, or know someone who does, they’ll likely have a box that’s a great fit.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the Hello Kitty & Friends box, which is currently celebrating Sanrio 60th’s anniversary with exclusive Sanrio surprises. There are a handful of unboxing videos on YouTube of excited users unpacking their latest crate, if you’re curious to learn more about what comes in different boxes. Without giving away spoilers, their summer crate had tons of practical but adorable products Hello Kitty fans are going to love showing off to friends.

Youtuber and “Potterhead” Victoria Maclean loves receiving her Wizarding World crate. You can see from her video as she unboxes her latest Wizarding World-themed crate that her background is a wall of shelves with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts memorabilia. As a massive fan, she’s thrilled with the gifts inside: two T-shirts, two bags, buttons, banners, and a beach towel.

Meanwhile, lifetime Halo fan and competitive player “UnReaL” on Xbox prefers the Loot Gaming crate. His favorite items are the collectible figures from the Halo universe. He said he’s also received a flashlight before and a “cool combat Swiss army knife bottle opener.” Other gifts have included dog tags, hats, mouse pads, and coffee mugs that have come in different shapes and sizes.

So, if you haven’t already checked it out for yourself, visit their website to see if they have a Loot Crate subscription box that piques your interest. And remember, they also make for great gifts. Surprise your loved one or friends with a subscription to Loot Crate., Whether it’s with just a one-time purchase or through a thoughtful three-month contribution, you’ll definitely be the family favorite with gifts like these.

Use code SFWEEKLY15 for a discount on your next crate!