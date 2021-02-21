Web Tools & Services Used By Professionals

Professionals but also normal people use mostly these 50+ web tools and services.

Find them reviewed in this article. We included the best WordPress full support service, Goodie – a top web development service, website builders, WordPress themes and plugins, a platform that you can use to collect content and get back your free time, and much more.

Prepare for a long and extremely useful showcase of web tools and services.

Why spend hundreds of dollars on a logo design when you could use LogoAI, a powerful logo design software that costs only a fraction of that cost?

LogoAI creates wonderful and unique logos in just a few minutes, by asking you a couple of questions. You pay only after you have the logo of your dreams in front of you. And even more, you can further edit it to be the perfect choice.

Give LogoAI a try, you will love it.

Two of the most common problems that students and teachers have are excessive stress and work-life imbalance due to heavy workloads and high performance demands.

Of course, hard work always pays off, but you don’t have to exhaust yourself to see remarkable results either in academic or professional life. To attain desired objectives and goals more quickly, all you need to do is to plan and organize tasks, track performance and evaluate results. Luckily, some digital tools may help you with that, and actiTIME is one of the best of them.

This time tracking app has the three core features that a teacher or a student may wish for to arrange their work and study processes in an optimal way:

Scope management for creating projects and tasks;

The Kanban board for real-time progress monitoring;

Time tracking for keeping a detailed record of hours spent on tasks and assignments;

Comprehensive performance reports for a thorough review and analysis of time use trends.

Overall, actiTIME allows users to track progress and assess either personal or team productivity. In this way, it promotes deeper insight into how efficiently you manage time and allows for more educated decision making in terms of productivity and work-life balance improvement.

actiTIME is also highly affordable. If you’re a single user or a small team of two or three, you can enjoy many of the benefits that the tool offers forever at no charge. Sign up for a free actiTIME trial and bring your productivity to the next level.

Total is the most complete and high-performance WordPress theme on the market that you can use to supercharge your website. It has tens of thousands of happy users from all over the world, and in each moment, a new Total license is being sold.

It loads lightning fast, it is SEO-friendly and it generates massive traffic. I bet that you never saw this level of performance in a WordPress theme. And even more, Total is packed with gorgeous 40+ premade designs and tons of elements, being super simple to customize and adapt it to your project.

The theme is packed even with 3 bundled premium plugins – Slider Revolution, Templatera, and the famous Visual Page Builder. Total does offer support renewals

Total is by far the best WordPress theme, being far in front of its competitors.

Get Total now and make your website stand out of the crowd.

Mobirise is the most powerful and complete offline website builder in 2021, that you can use to create gorgeous and Google-friendly websites in minutes. You don’t need any experience or design skills to successfully design websites with Mobirise.

The friendly and quick interface will guide you each moment, being a pleasure to use.

Start from 0, or select the website template (there are over 4,000) that you like. Both ways are quick and easy.

Get Mobirise now and design a professional website by yourself.

You and your remote team will love using Taskade. This smart and powerful software will help you chat, organize, and get things done. It is used by tens of thousands of teams from all over the world with huge success, people saying that they heavily improved their productivity.

The interface is highly customizable, simple to use, and intuitive.

Start with the free plan and see how it works.

Bonsai created for you a professional graphic design contract that you can use right away, for free. If you haven’t heard about Bonsai, they are the most popular creator of tools for freelancers, being highly appreciated.

Edit it with your data and it is ready to use.

You want a team of experts handle all your WooCommerce store issues?

Get in touch with WP Customify and let them fix everything so your store can run as it should be. Prices are super affordable and the team is always overdelivering.

Have you always wanted a tool that will help you organize both your personal and professional lives?

Doit is a super smart software for this task. It helps you save ideas and information, take notes, manage projects, share ideas, and collaborate.

Start with the free plan and upgrade it when necessary.

GreenGeeks is a powerful, smart, highly-appreciated, and eco-friendly web hosting service.

They offer all hosting solution that you might need – Shared, Reseller, VPS, and WordPress dedicated hosting. All these solutions will help you with insane performance, 24/7/365 support, and 99.9% uptime guarantee.

They even offer a 30-day money back guarantee.

Get started, once you use GreenGeeks hosting, it will be impossible for you to go back to another hosting supplier.

The Gray Dot Company is a professional agency with huge experience in SEO, that will make your website rank higher in search engines and get excellent traffic from search engines.

The team is made out of experts in search engine optimization, and they are super friendly.

Get your free quote from The Gray Dot Company, you will love working with this agency.

CollectiveRay is a popular place filled with some of the best reviews for WordPress themes and plugins in the world.

Whenever you want complete information about a WordPress product, take a look here. You will probably find a super in-depth review.

Mailmunch is a lead generation software that does it all. It will help you grow your subscriber email list, get leads from multiple forms, and capture leads for your online business.

With this smart software, you can create with ease any number of engaging forms and landing pages. It comes loaded with awesome templates and the drag-and-drop editor is simple to use.

Use Mailmunch, and exponentially grow your email list.

Unlayer will help you heavily increase your email conversions by offering you everything you need to create emails exactly as experts.

The platform is loaded with 600+ no-code email templates, with a smart editor, and an intuitive interface.

Boost your email conversions with Unlayer, it is much simpler than you think.

Landingi is a popular landing page builder used mostly by marketers and agencies to create high-performing and engaging landing pages.

The software is very simple to use and it comes loaded with 250+ gorgeous landing page templates. Edit the templates using the smart interface and you will get your first landing page ready in a matter of minutes.

See how it works.

WhatFontIs is a professional, highly efficient, and free to use font identifier. It is the most popular solution in the industry, and the only system that identifies both free and paid fonts.

Its database has over 700k indexed fonts, and the software works with all font foundries, including Google Fonts.

Use WhatFontIs to identify all the fonts you like, from any picture.

16.) UPQODE – WordPress Web Design Agency

UPQODE is an eCommerce web design and digital marketing agency with more than 400 clients in the US. Apart from eCommerce web development and optimization for higher conversion rates, the company works with Google Ads, SEO, and SMO techniques for long-term online success.

UPQODE’s experts deliver high-quality products for remarkably affordable fees. TechReviewer ranked it as the 2nd Top Web Design Company in 2019.

Don’t waste money on lawyers to get a professional marketing contract template. Bonsai, the famous creator of tools for freelancers, built a super marketing contract for you.

It is free to use, get it now.

Heroic Inbox represents the future for WordPress websites. It allows you to manage customer support emails directly from your website.

Save tons of time, collaborate, and get more things done in less time.

It is possible with Heroic Inbox plugin for WordPress.

See how it works.

If you are not using tables of contents for your WordPress website, you have a huge opportunity in front of you.

Heroic Table of Contents is the best plugin for WordPress that you can use with just a few clicks to add tables of contents.

Supercharge your website and improve your conversions.

The plugin is free to use, download it now.

Are you looking for high-quality but free to use UI Kits and Dashboards built on top of Bootstrap, React, Angular, and Vue.js?

You will find them on Creative Tim website, the set is named Argon Design System.

Each product is loaded with a huge number of components that will save you a lot of work.

Find here all Argon products.

Do you need to work with Sketch files on Windows? Try Lunacy. Lunacy is a blazing-fast vector editor packed with smart features to make you a better designer. With v6 launching now, Lunacy continues to evolve into the most full-featured FREE graphics program with built-in design assets. With a myriad of amazing icons, photos, and illustrations baked-in by default it is a fun change of pace compared to traditionally complicated asset management.

Whether you’re an artist or an established art gallery, a website is a must. Think of it as a benefit to your business. Thanks to a variety of customization options, it’s easy to change the look and feel of your site within minutes. There’s no need to call in for pros. Elementor page builder lets you do wonders to your page layouts on your own. And with no coding issues. To help you drag more traffic to your site, Ozeum is optimized for the best SEO rules. To speed up your workflow, take advantage of custom shortcodes & widgets.

BeTranslated is a professional translation agency with years of experience providing translations of all types, from websites to legal documents.

Clients recommend with BeTranslated because:

they offer highly affordable rates

they take pride in meeting deadlines

no project is too complicated for them

Get your free quote and start working with BeTranslated.

Wokiee is a multipurpose Shopify theme that will transform your store into a selling machine.

The theme is insanely fast, and it is heavily optimized for easy navigation and high conversions.

Use Wokiee to make your Shopify store stand out of the crowd.

Antideo is a popular software that you can use to validate emails and phone numbers, and to check IP reputation. It is super useful to do that before investing money in sending different campaigns to these email addresses, to avoid wastage of money and resources caused because of fake or invalid email addresses or contact information.

The software is free to use for up to 10 requests per hour.

Whatever type of website you intend to launch, uKit is the platform to go for, if you don’t possess any web design proficiency at all! This is the all-in-one website builder used to create projects for personal and business use. It delivers a collection of free, responsive and completely customizable templates, abundance of design customization tools, eCommerce and blogging options. uKit is initially geared towards the needs and skills of beginners yet it can also be used by web development experts involved in the creation of complex projects for their clients.

You want to create Wix quizzes to drive traffic and get qualified leads?

Use Opinion Stage software for that, it will help you create Wix quizzes in a matter of minutes, even if you don’t have any experience or design skills.

Start with the free plan and see how it works.

When it comes to professional website development, uCoz is one of the systems to work with. It’s quite difficult to call the platform an easy one yet everyone can explore and use it to the advantage. It just takes a bit of effort and time. The software is module-based, making it possible to choose from multiple modules to enhance your website design and performance. No coding is required to edit your project. However, if you possess programming knowledge, you can use it to avail deeper website functionality.

stepFORM focuses on simple, code-free and convenient online form creation and integration. The online form builder is a perfect tool for entrepreneurs and just for users, who have an intention to effectively reach the target audience. When using the service, you will avail multiple benefits for your website, ranging from customer base creation and up to increasing your project SEO positions. This eventually contributes to the enhanced website performance.

Fotor is a professional all-in-one photo editor with millions of users from all over the world.

It is great for creating engaging and pixel-perfect graphics for websites, for social media channels (including Facebook banners), and for ads.

Take a look.

If you want a custom shop for Magento, WooCommerce, or Shopify, you should discuss with a professional eCommerce agency like LinkSture.

They have over 12 years of experience in the industry, working with all kind of companies from all over the world.

LinkSture experts will create a professional shop for your online business quick, respecting your deadline, and your budget.

Discuss with LinkSture your project details.

Staying connected with customers is a must for any business owners and this is where uCalc will definitely come in handy to you. The advanced builder of online calculators and forms makes it possible to design and integrate these tools to contribute to more effective interaction with clients. When using the platform, you will be able to get email and SMS notifications concerning recent orders, exchange messages with clients, find out their opinions and interests etc. this is a handy tool, when it comes to enhancing customer interaction and satisfaction rates.

You are looking for some very cool website themes for WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Shopify, or HTML?

Take a look on ThemeZaa’s website.

They produce their own high-quality products, having over 34,000 happy customers all over the world.

All the products load fast, are SEO friendly, and look awesome on all devices, being fully responsive.

Check them.

When it comes to professional WordPress to Wix website migration, WordPressToWix.PRO is the top solution to go for. The service has niche expertise and web design skills that help them complete all the steps of the project transfer process with maximum quality and attention to details. They guarantee 100% quality, ensuring safe, smooth and hassle-free website migration. A team of experts they employ includes real industry pros, who bear personal responsibility for each project they deal with.



If you are working with content from customers, a quick way to save lots of time each month, is to automate the process.

For that, you can easily use Content Snare, the most popular content gathering platform.

See how it works by starting a 14-day free trial.

Are you right about to launch a website yet can’t find the tool to use? Then feel free to browse SuperbWebsiteBuilders.com 24/7 to find out plenty of useful web design-related info! The website encompasses dozens of reviews of popular website builders that are used to start different types of web projects. You can also read the comparisons of these systems as well as informative articles that tackle versatile aspects of website creation here.

RumbleTalk will help you add a moderated chat on your website in a matter of minutes, without writing a single line of code.

Engage your audience via direct chats; they’ll love it.

Start with the free plan.

Pixpa will help you create engaging websites even if you don’t have any experience or design skills.

Start from 0, or select a template that you like, there are hundreds of them.

Sign up for free and see how easy it is to build a gorgeous website.

XSTORE is the most customizable and most complete WooCommerce theme.

It has over 100 shop designs that look awesome and which will help you create any kind of store you need.

Find out more about XSTORE.

Digital Web Solutions is your digital marketing and online advertising partner that will boost your conversions. They have huge experience and they use very smart strategies and tactics to give you sustainable rankings.

With over 6 million leads generated for their customers, we can say that DWS is doing its job more than extremely well.

Get your free quote from DWS and start working with experts.



Animas Marketing is a popular Colorado website design agency that will help you with wonderful and insanely fast loading websites.

Come with the idea and Animas Marketing will bring it to life for you.

Share your idea and get your free quote.

Acowebs will supercharge your WooCommerce stores with top-notch plugins. There are many popular plugins developed by Acowebs which are highly acclaimed by users. The plugin called WooCommerce Product Labels is one of their plugins which can be used to add sales badges on your WooCommerce products, so as to increase the conversions.

You want to get the best out of your stores? Then you have to use these plugins, all of them are highly efficient.

Find out more.

FoxMetrics is a powerful web analytics software that will help you better understand your audience journeys so you can take the right measures.

Get a free demo and see how it works, it is totally worth the time.

The process of moving from one web design platform to another is often a challenge because of serious distinctions between the systems. SiteBuilders.Pro team is aware of all the available nuances and uses this knowledge, while helping their clients switch between website builders and CMS. They also offer quality website promotion and preservation of its SEO positions upon the completion of the task. What’s important, clients can supervise all the stages of the migration process to be aware of all the intricate nuances.

WrapPixel creates some of the best free and premium UI Kits and Dashboards for developers, helping them save tons of time.

Browse their portfolio and pick everything you need.

Want to build a unique and creative enough website to impress your audience? The Briny won’t leave you indifferent. Designed in a nice and pleasing manner, Briny promises a great start for your website. It won’t take you long to personalize your page layouts thanks to the convenient drag-n-drop page builder. Also, Briny features an online booking system that eases your scheduling routine. The GDPR compliance would be also a huge benefit. To drag more traffic to your site, Briny is coded in line with the best SEO rules. There is also MailChimp for WP integration to keep in touch with your customers.

You need a professional and reliable IP geolocation API?

Abstract will help you with that, their APIs are being used by over 10,000 developers from all over the world.

Get your free API key right now.

Shella is a multipurpose Shopify theme that is heavily optimized for fashion stores.

It comes with gorgeous templates and elements for fashion shops, it uses the latest technologies, and was created to help you get more conversions.

See how it looks and feels, you will love it.

Ramotion is a professional digital design agency that will help you with awesome brand identities, UI/UX design, web design, and app development.

They always deliver on time and it is a pleasure to work with them.

Get your free quote from Ramotion.

Breakline is a professional SEO agency that generates impressive results for its customers, no matter what industry they are in. It has over 10 years of experience in search engine optimization, and it has a highly reputable team of experts.

Set your SEO targets and let Breakline help you achieve them.

AMG DESIGN has tons of experience in creating superb custom websites for its customers.

They create easy to navigate, engaging, and high-converting websites, no matter the industry. All their websites are fast loading which translated into better SEO rankings.

Discuss your project details with AMG DESIGN for an affordable custom-built website.

Conclusions

No matter what you need, this article got you covered, right?

For simple websites, including WordPress designs, you can get in touch with Goodie. They are the best web development service for these niches and much more.