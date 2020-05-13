What Are The Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety?

CBD gummies sound too good to be true. In fact, a lot of people’s first reaction is, “So, you’re telling me that I can gobble down a chewy CBD gummy for anxiety and I’ll finally be able to relax?” It’s certainly possible, but there are some factors you’ll want to understand first. Let’s dive into a little more on the hows and whys of taking CBD gummies for anxiety.

Why CBD gummies for anxiety?

When you choose to snack on a CBD gummy for anxiety, here’s why you’d be making the right choice.

CBD affects the Endocannabinoid system

Unbelievably enough, all mammals actually have a center in their body designed to process cannabinoids called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Think of the ECS as the conductor of a symphony, guiding all of our bodily systems towards greater balance to keep us in a state of harmony. The result? A more balanced system that naturally leads to an improved mood, a sense of relaxation,and more!

CBD Edibles have a slow release

The cool thing about CBD edibles is that they have a low absorption rate. This means that when you consume CBD gummies for anxiety, it will take 30-90 minutes to feel the soothing CBD set in and last for up to 7 hours.

While some prefer to take CBD in a form with a higher absorption rate, like CBD oils or CBD smokeables, for tackling anxiety, a lower absorption rate might be just the trick to keep you feeling a steady sense of calm, all day long.

CBD Gummies have a hemp-free taste

The earthy flavor of CBD oils just isn’t for everyone, in fact, it’s a common complaint amongst hemp enthusiasts. By using CBD gummies for anxiety, taking your daily dose of CBD just got a lot more enjoyable. Though there may be a subtle hemp-taste in the CBD gummies you choose, it’ll be largely masked by a delicious fruity flavor.

3 Ways to Choose The Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

1.) Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum

When it comes to choosing the right CBD gummies for anxiety, you’ll want to choose either broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD gummies. Experts agree that full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD have a greater therapeutic effect due to their full range of cannabinoids, creating an entourage effect. Additionally, for those who report a great sense of anxiety when they consume THC (the cannabinoid that results in a ‘high’), full spectrum CBD is low in THC (under .3%) and broad spectrum CBD contains no THC at all.

2.) Dosage

Start by choosing a low CBD dose when you choose your CBD gummies for anxiety. A quote to live by when it comes to CBD dosage is, “Start low, and go slow”. Just because you’re experiencing a high sense of anxiety, it doesn’t mean you need to jump right into a high dose CBD product, this could unfortunately, cause the opposite effect. CBD needs time to build up in your system, so begin with a low CBD dosage, 15MG or under, and note how it feels every step of the way.

3.) 30-Day Risk Free Trial

The truth is, CBD works differently for everyone; it works intimately with our internal systems and has the potential to cause a wide array of effects. So, you might be buying CBD to help with sleep, but find that it helps you feel centered and focused for a day at work. You simply won’t know until you try it! For this reason, you’ll want to purchase CBD from a company that offers a 30-Day Risk Free Trial, allowing you to send back any product that doesn’t work for you, for a full refund.

