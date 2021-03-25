What are the best ways to use CBD?

Cannabis, the plant which is notoriously popular for its intoxicating abilities, actually contains over 400 chemical constituents of which more than 60 are cannabinoid compounds.

One of the popular cannabinoids in the cannabis plant is THC, which is the component responsible for getting people high and thrown off.

But within this plant, there is also another cannabinoid known as cannabidiol – CBD. This, unlike its distant cousins, has no psychoactive or intoxicating properties. Meaning it doesn’t get people high.

Instead, it has a boatload of therapeutic benefits. Even Harvard Health confirms that!

Studies have proven the ability of CBD

Although research on CBD is still in its infancy, we’ve seen enough proof to affirm that this is a compound worth giving a try.

There have been reports of CBD being used for the treatments of arthritis, chronic pain, sleep disorders, anxiety disorders, and even sexual drive issues.

Choosing a CBD consumption mode

While CBD obviously has so much to offer, it should be noted that the method of consumption is key to experiencing the benefits of the compound. I.e. the effect CBD has on your body is determined by how you’ve chosen to consume it.

The various ways to consume CBD

Generally speaking, there are four ways people consume CBD

Edibles (gummies, capsules, etc.) Sublingual (oil, tinctures, etc.) Topicals (cream, lotion, etc) Vaping & Smoking

Of all these forms, CBD oil is the most popular. And the only reason it is so is that most CBD vendors only sell the oil. However, there are others like Gold Bee that specialize in selling other forms. You can find all Gold Bee’s CBD products on the internet.

Edibles

Edible-consumption simply refers to any method that allows you to ingest CBD directly. That could mean adding it to food, baking it with cake, chewing it like gum, or licking it like a lollipop.

Most first-time CBD users prefer to take CBD in the edible form because of how it helps them mask the “weedy” taste of the compound.

At its core, CBD doesn’t have a pleasant taste. You may find it unpalatable to swallow directly.

However, once confined into a pack of gummies or cake, it becomes more pleasant.

Unfortunately, using CBD this way actually has some downsides. For example, it takes longer to feel its effects when used this way.

Various research and studies have put this slower response down to something called the “First Pass Effect”. According to them, during the first pass effect, the CBD consumed is first taken through the liver and digestive tract where it’s partially broken down before being sent to the right destinations in the body.

Due to this reality, it often takes any CBD consumed in edible form approximately 2 hours before it leaves its mark.

Although once fully absorbed, you’ll enjoy the effects for long because the compound stays in the body longer.

Sublingual

This method refers to any mode of consumption that allows you to apply CBD directly to the capillary-rich areas in your mouth.

Generally speaking, sublingual CBD products include products such as tonics, oils, tinctures, etc. Basically, anything you can use a dropper or spoon to drop into your mouth.

Because you aren’t swallowing like the edibles, there is little to no first pass effect in action. Instead, the CBD becomes absorbed by the capillary-rich areas under your tongue, and goes straight into the bloodstream, from whence it is sent to the target areas.

A very important note: Since most of the oil or tonic will eventually go into your stomach once you swallow, it’s recommended to keep the CBD oil in your mouth for a few minutes before swallowing. This is to increase absorption by vigorously swishing the oil around your mouth and between your teeth so as to increases the surface contact between the oil and your capillaries.

Topicals

CBD topicals are the unpopular child of the family. But they’re just as effective as any mode of usage. Amongst the most common CBD topicals are CBD-infused lotions, creams, ointments, balms, etc.

Unlike edibles and sublingual products, CBD topicals are directly applied on the skin, and are best for treating skin or bone-related conditions such as the following:

Joint or muscle pain.

Dermatitis.

Eczema.

Psoriasis.

Headaches/migraines.

Menstrual cramps.

Foot, neck, hand, or back pain

Arthritis.

Considering the poor permeability of the human skin, it’s often advised to go for CBD topical products that contain a high concentration of CBD so that you can get the desired results. To further improve the effectiveness of CBD topicals, some users sometimes mix the product with other products containing additional analgesics like menthol, camphor, and capsaicin.

Vaping & Smoking

Last but not least is vaping & smoking.

This one is for those users that are looking for quick and speedy results.

Depending on what your preferences are, there are lots of ways to smoke or vape CBD. These are:

Smoking high-CBD cannabis flower in a joint

Vaping CBD oil or distillate contained in a cartridge using a vaporizer

Inhaling CBD concentrates such as sugar waxes with any vape pen that has a chamber for concentrates.

Irrespective of how you choose to smoke or vape your CBD, it won’t take more than 5 to 10 minutes before the CBD reaches the bloodstream, giving you whatever result you desire in lesser time than the rest.

But there’s a catch.

Since vaping and smoking allows you to experience the effects of CBD pretty quickly, it also means that such effects will wear off quicker than normal.

Meanwhile, if you aren’t cool with smoking – i.e. smoking isn’t your thing – you may want to try vaping instead.

At the moment, there are lots of positive reports about the safety of vaping, especially considering how it removes the issue of carcinogens from the equation.

CONCLUSION

CBD is good for everyone. Even if you don’t have any existing health conditions, you can still find a reason to bring CBD into your life. For example, it can serve as your daily pick-me-up, energy booster, or sleeping pills.

Once you’ve found a reason to start using it, take your time to figure out which mode of consumption is best suited to your lifestyle.