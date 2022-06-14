What Are the Most Common Types of Sugar Relationships?

Just as the world of traditional vanilla dating isn’t one size fits all, neither is the sugar bowl. Contrary to popular belief, not all sugar relationships are casual arrangements that don’t involve any deeper commitment. Yes, some sugar daters do prefer to take that approach, but there are just as many who are in the sugar bowl looking for lasting love and even marriage or a family.

Sugar dating can provide many positive benefits for both the sugar baby and the sugar daddy. For the sugar baby, they can gain financial stability, travel opportunities, and experiences that they may not otherwise have access to. For the sugar daddy, they can enjoy the company of a beautiful and carefree companion, without having to worry about the commitment or strings that are often associated with traditional relationships. Sugar dating can be a fun and exciting way for both parties to explore new things and create lasting memories together.

That said, there’s a take on sugaring for every type of sugar dater under the sun – everything from zero-commitment attachments to serious forever relationships. Here’s a closer look at some of the most common types to consider.

No Strings Attached

If you were the type of traditional dater who loved the fun, carefree nature of friends-with-benefits relationships, then you’ll be happy to know these types of relationships exist in the sugar bowl, too. No-strings-attached sugar dating is best when they grow out of a strong friendship connection. They’re strictly about having fun on every possible level with someone special and nothing more.

There are a few reasons why no-strings-attached dating can be fun. First, it can be a great way to meet new people and explore different types of relationships. You’re not tied down to one person, so you can date around and find out what you’re really looking for in a partner. Second, it can be a great way to enjoy some casual fun without any commitment. If you’re not ready for a serious relationship, or you’re just looking for some casual fun, no-strings-attached dating can be a great option. You can focus on enjoying spending time together without worrying about the future. Finally, no-strings-attached dating can be a great way to boost your confidence. It’s a chance to practice your flirting and dating skills without any pressure. If you have some good experiences, it can help you feel more confident in yourself and your ability to attract the right partner when you’re ready for something more serious.

Casual Dating

This is the next step up from no-strings-attached as far as seriousness goes, but it’s still very casual and low-commitment in the grand scheme of things. Sugar daters who are seeing each other casually may be emotional, physical, or any combination of the two with one another. Most consider themselves to still be getting to know the other person and “seeing where things go” next.

There are many positive benefits to low-commitment casual dating. For starters, it allows people to date multiple people at once, which can be fun and exciting. Additionally, it can help people to build their confidence and dating skills, both in and out of the sugar bowl. Additionally, casual dating can help people to learn about themselves and what they want in a partner. Additionally, it can be a great way to meet new people and expand one’s social circle and can be a great way to relieve stress and pressure from the dating process.

Non-Exclusive Relationships

Many casual sugar relationships eventually make it to this level once the two people involved agree they have a connection that’s worth exploring further. It’s also understood that there’s some level of commitment and other elements of their connection that will be relationship-like. However, those involved will also usually sit down together and decide which portions of their connection are non-exclusive, as well as in what ways.

Exclusive Relationships

This type of sugar relationship is the kind that most resembles the traditional relationships most people will be used to. It’s also the type of relationship most people are ultimately looking for, even in the sugar bowl. As with vanilla dating, many sugar daters will eventually transition to an exclusive, strictly monogamous relationship after spending a certain amount of time as casual daters and, later, non-exclusive partners.

Sugar Marriages

Even in the sugar bowl, many people have traditional values and consider marriage to be the ultimate goal of a dating situation. When this is the case, the relationship tends to progress through a series of milestones including cohabitation, an engagement, a marriage, and perhaps even children. However, since any two modern people looking for love may have two wildly different ideas of what marriage looks like, it’s important to seek out potential partners whose ideas gel with your own.

Open Relationships

These days, concepts like commitment are no longer considered incompatible with non-monogamy. For people who are naturally wired to prefer non-monogamy, open relationships are the best of both worlds, and such relationships absolutely exist in the sugar bowl. In most cases, being in an open relationship means staying emotionally committed to one’s partner while also pursuing physical connections with other people. However, it’s up to each couple to decide where those boundaries are for themselves.

Platonic Sugar Connections

And yes, in the sugar bowl, there are even relationships that are strictly platonic despite also being very affectionate and emotionally close. Many sugar daters who are asexual or simply uninterested in that type of relationship will choose to go this route, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes people just really like the idea of connecting with someone without that extra element complicating matters needlessly.

Choosing the Right Situation for You

Which approach to sugar dating is right for you depends largely on what you’re personally looking to get out of your next love connection. Are you looking for a forever relationship with a high-value person who’s your match in every way they should be, or are you just out to have a little no-pressure fun right now?

The first step toward scoring a sugar arrangement that meets all your needs is getting super honest with yourself about what you are and are not willing to settle for at this point in your life. Make that clear on both your sugaring profiles and to potential dating prospects you start talking to.

Hashing Out the Details Together

Once you do meet someone you like enough to consider an ongoing arrangement, sit down together and talk out all the details before you decide anything definitively. How exclusive are you going to be? How often will you see one another, and what does each of you expect to get out of your end of the deal?

Regardless of the type of relationship the two people involved choose, the reason sugar relationships work is their focus on bare, unadulterated honesty across the board. So whatever you’re looking for, just be honest and enjoy what happens next!