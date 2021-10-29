Many Americans dream of starting a family, and international dating sites make it easier than ever to meet ladies looking for marriage from all over the world. But can an everyday American guy afford such a relationship? What’s an average mail order bride pricing and what’s included in it? In this article, we’ll explain mail order bride cost and provide some estimates of how much you have to pay to find mail order brides, go on a romantic trip to meet your potential soulmate, and tie the knot with her. If you think that dating and marrying a woman from another country is too expensive and complicated, keep reading to have your doubts dispelled!

What does mail order brides pricing imply?

When you think about a bride for sale, it feels somehow wrong. Gone are the days when it was okay to simply buy a bride. The crime of human trafficking is still a problem globally, but, thankfully, that’s not what mail order bride platforms do.

Most mail order bride services offer women from all over the globe to register with dating platforms searching for potential husbands and life partners. The notion of a mail order brides price is designed to give you a better idea of how much it will cost to date a foreign woman online. Various dating sites offer different monthly subscription plans, let alone other service fees. So, the primary aim of an average mail order wife cost description is to help you calculate almost an exact notion of how easy online dating will go on your pocket.

What mail order bride cost depends on?

Once you have a mail order bride’s geographical origin in mind, many factors can affect the price range. Generally, you should consider the following points:

Dating site

Country of her citizenship

Communication expenses

Additional expenses

The variety of dating sites is growing by the day. Such a fierce competition in the mail order fiancé industry ensures that there are various price tag options to choose from. Surely, the best sites will cost more. For instance, some dating platforms offer a monthly subscription for around $10, while others go up to $50 and higher.

Possible travel expenses

Modern mail order brides come from many countries. Therefore, the location has a direct impact on the mail order brides pricing. The economic situation in the country, the flight cost, accommodation expenses, and all things related will predefine the average mail order bride cost, but never the exact price. For instance, if your girl is from a major foreign city, the round trip from New York to Moscow will cost you around $550–$800, while the New York-Tokyo route is priced around $800–$1,050, at the same time, a flight to Mexico will cost you only $400.

Communication cost

Before you set your mind on visiting any country, you need to spend some time communicating with the mail-order fiancé of your dreams. Depending upon the types of interaction, along with how often you talk to one another, let alone the price range of different dating sites, you can expect to spend $100–$1,000 a month.

Extra costs

Some mail order brides don’t ask for gifts directly, while others speak about those clearly. Sending a gift through an online dating service is convenient and fast, but it’s costly. For example, you can send a flower bouquet for around $50–$100, or an expensive laptop priced at $1,000.

All these factors can affect the total mail order bride prices, but the experts claim that the average cost of a mail order bride varies from $100–$600 a month.

Mail order brides pricing depending on region

Mail order bride pricing varies greatly depending upon the region that you’re looking for a fiancé from. Among the best regions that the best mail order brides come from are divided into 3:

Asia

Europe

Latin America

Asia

Since Asia is a vast region, you can’t point out a single mail order brides cost for the area. Asian mail order brides from Thailand, China, and Japan are the most popular. In some countries, you can expect to spend as much as $3,000 on accommodation if you’re planning to stay in the country for 2 weeks, in others—you can cut the price in two.

Filipino mail order brides cost

Depending upon the mail order bride site that you prefer, you can spend within $600–$3,000 on your online dating interactions, and the relationship can barely go without it. No matter how attractive Filipino mail order wives are, you need to know the person well before you decide to visit the country.

Flight

The most expensive part of the Filipino mail order bride cost would be the tickets price range. Often, they start at $1,500 and can go up to $2,000 and over. But, at least, no visa is needed in case you don’t plan to stay there longer than 2 months.

Accommodation

The Philippines isn’t as expensive as other countries, so you live comfortably for 2 weeks with as much as $500–$600 at hand.

Entertainment

The modern world is full of wonders. While the food and drinks are relatively inexpensive—around $25-$30 for a good meal, there are other things to do when you’re in love. Usually, it takes around $30–$40 for two to spend a day enjoying everything that the country has to offer.

Chinese mail order bride price

China may not be as expensive as some other countries to visit, but the current situation there has had its toll on the ticket prices. Some airlines list prices that go over $5,000 per two-way flight.

Accommodation

A decent quality hotel in Beijing would cost you around $90 per night. So, a week in the country can go up to $1,000 in terms of accommodation.

Entertainment

You can expect to spend around $20 per person on food and beverages in China. Any additional entertainment shouldn’t exceed $30–$40 for two per day.

Thailand bride price

Once you decide to buy mail order brides from Thailand, you can expect to save money since Thailand seems like an inexpensive country.

Flight—a roundtrip to Bangkok would cost around $900–$1,000.

Accommodation—hotel price range is a bit cheaper when compared to China. You can book a good place for around $60 a night.

Entertainment—it takes around $50–$60 for two to spend quality time in Thailand.

Europe

Mail order fiancés from Europe are known for their impressive beauty. Depending upon the country that you decide to visit, you can count on spending within $4,000–$9,000.

Russian mail order brides cost range

The beauty of Russian ladies is known all over the globe. However, Russian brides costs may scare most men away. While the Russian bride price remains unchanged in terms of dating agencies: $50–$500 a month, the travel expenses are utterly different from what you’ve learned so far.

Flight

Depending upon the season, you can expect to spend around $600–$1,200 on roundtrip flight tickets. Don’t forget that you need a visa to enter the country, which costs $160 at the moment.

Accommodation

Accommodation in Russia may cost you as much as a few dollars. You can live in a hotel for a month with as much as $200–$300 in your wallet.

Entertainment

There are high-end, fashionable restaurants in Moscow, which would require as much as $200 to be paid for a dinner for two. However, regular dinners out won’t take more than $30.

Ukrainian mail order wife cost

Not only are Russian brides often compared to Ukrainian ones in terms of beauty and cultural peculiarities, but also the cost of mail order wife from either country is relatively the same. There may be a 20% shift towards increased expenses when it comes to Russia, but generally, you can count on spending $3,000 per week spent in Ukraine, including flight expenses.

Latin America

Pursuing Latin women as mail order brides, you can expect to spend around $3,000 upon the visit and some offline dating with the lady of heart. However, if you decide to legalize your union, you should be ready to pay for the wedding. The cost of the event within Latin countries may go as high as $10,000.

The average cost of mail order bride from Mexico

Latin mail order brides from Mexico are hot and spicy, so the interest in Mexican mail order brides prices constantly grows. When you decide to pursue a sassy Mexican dream of a woman, here are the main categories of expenses to keep in mind.

Online dating

Depending upon the type of online communication and service you prefer most, you can count on spending $100 a month. So, if it takes at least 6 months to get to know one another, you consider $600 an average cost for a Mexican bride.

Flights

Flight tickets won’t be the primary investment into the serious relationship with Mexican mail order brides, since the roundtrip costs $165–$210, depending upon the season and urgency of your visit.

Accommodation

It takes around $40 to spend on a nice hotel in Cancun, Mexico. So, a 10-day visit will cost you $400–$500.

Transportation

The prices for taxi services are more than affordable in Mexico. $2–$10 per ride is what you can count on.

Entertainment

Food is as affordable in the country as transportation so that it won’t take you more than $200–$300 a week, the cost may go up to $1,000 depending upon the type of entertainment you prefer.

Brazil mail order bride pricing

Brazilian bride price is significantly higher when compared to that in Mexico, all due to the traveling expenses. While the average cost of Brazilian mail order bride online communication will remain the same, the flight tickets are almost 4 times as expensive.

Flights—to visit the love of your life in Brazil, you can expect to pay around $900–$1,100 per roundtrip. Besides, a multiple-visit visa will cost you another $190.

Accommodation—a 4-star hotel in Brazil will cost you around $400–$600 per week.

Entertainment—a tasty dinner for two in Rio shouldn’t cost more than $50. Usually, the prices vary within $20–$40. So, for a week, you can count on spending around $500 on dining out. However, if you go sightseeing and exploring, the expenses may grow to over $1,000.

Is online dating cheaper than traditional dating?

When you put it this way, especially with the average prices of mail order brides in mind, it may feel like offline dating is a lot less expensive. For starters, you don’t have to travel outside the country. Besides, recent research proves that a man in the USA spends $2,000 a year on average dating. That’s if you keep on the relationship with the same person. Yet, another research proves that as many as 50% of first dates don’t result in the desired outcome. So, it means that you spend money in vain.

At the same time, mail order sites grant most users long-term perspectives. Such platforms are often filled with a grand variety of potential fiancés. After that, you can spend $100 on average to get to know the person better. You don’t need the first meeting to decide whether you suit one another. Besides, most site services allow as close a personal encounter as possible.

Can you reduce the cost of mail order wife?

There are many factors that the cost of mail order bride price depends on. However, there are 2 main ways to save money:

Don’t opt for the cheapest platforms. Such services are often fraudulent.

Don’t abuse the extra features. It’s enough to share texts and videos, with occasional gifts, with a lady, you see as your potential partner.

Final words

So, what is an average mail order bride pricing? Usually, the price range starts at $5,000 and goes all the way up to $30,000. At first, such a cost may scare you a little, but you need to consider it to be a long-term investment into a happy relationship and potential marriage. Is there a sum you wouldn’t spend on happiness and love-filled life?

FAQ

Is there any “fix price” for mail order bride?

There is no one-for-all cost to declare. The price for mail order bride depends upon your personal needs and preferences.

Is it expensive to get a mail order bride?

How much a mail order bride costs can vary from $5,000–$30,000 depending on the country of her origin and how much you’re willing to spend on the growing relationship.

Are mail order brides free?

A quality company charges around $40 a month for user membership. The indicated mail order brides pricing ensures that you interact with actual users instead of potential frauds.